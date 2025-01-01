Tillitsdone
Mastering CSS justify-items for Grid Layouts

Learn how to use the CSS justify-items property to align grid items along the inline axis.

Explore positional, baseline, overflow, and legacy alignment options.
thumbnail

CSS justify-items Property

The justify-items property in CSS helps align items within a grid container along the inline (row) axis. Similar to align-items for flex containers, justify-items lets you control the alignment of grid items when they don’t have an explicit position. This property is great for creating well-organized and visually appealing layouts in web development.

Syntax and Basic Keywords

The syntax for justify-items is straightforward:

justify-items: normal | stretch | <baseline-position> | <overflow-position>? [ <self-position> | left | right ] | legacy | positional alignment | initial | inherit | unset;

Here are the basic keywords:

  1. normal:

    • Aligns items based on their context, usually behaving like stretch.
    justify-items: normal;

  2. stretch:

    • The default value; stretches items to fill their cells.
    justify-items: stretch;

  3. Positional Alignment:

    • start: Aligns items to the start of their cells.
    • end: Aligns items to the end of their cells.
    • center: Centers items within their cells.
    • left: Aligns items to the left.
    • right: Aligns items to the right.
    justify-items: start | end | center | left | right;

  4. Baseline Alignment:

    • baseline: Aligns items along their baseline.
    • first baseline: Aligns items along their first baseline.
    • last baseline: Aligns items along their last baseline.
    justify-items: baseline | first baseline | last baseline;

  5. Overflow Alignment:

    • safe: Ensures items are visible if they overflow.
    • unsafe: Keeps the alignment even if items overflow.
    justify-items: safe | unsafe;

  6. Legacy Alignment:

    • legacy: Combines directional keywords with inheritance.
    justify-items: legacy left | legacy center | legacy right;

  7. Global Values:

    • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
    • initial: Sets the property to its default value.
    • unset: Resets to inherit from the parent or defaults to initial value.
    justify-items: inherit | initial | unset;

Examples

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>CSS justify-items Property</title>
    <style>
        .container {
            display: grid;
            grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr;
            gap: 10px;
            margin: 20px;
            width: 300px;
        }
        .item {
            background-color: lightblue;
            padding: 20px;
            border: 1px solid #ccc;
        }
        #start {
            justify-items: start;
        }
        #end {
            justify-items: end;
        }
        #center {
            justify-items: center;
        }
        #left {
            justify-items: left;
        }
        #right {
            justify-items: right;
        }
        #baseline {
            justify-items: baseline;
        }
        #first-baseline {
            justify-items: first baseline;
        }
        #last-baseline {
            justify-items: last baseline;
        }
        #safe-center {
            justify-items: safe center;
        }
        #unsafe-center {
            justify-items: unsafe center;
        }
        #legacy-left {
            justify-items: legacy left;
        }
        #legacy-center {
            justify-items: legacy center;
        }
        #legacy-right {
            justify-items: legacy right;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h1>CSS justify-items Property</h1>
    <div id="start" class="container">
        <div class="item">Start</div>
        <div class="item">Start</div>
    </div>
    <div id="end" class="container">
        <div class="item">End</div>
        <div class="item">End</div>
    </div>
    <div id="center" class="container">
        <div class="item">Center</div>
        <div class="item">Center</div>
    </div>
    <div id="left" class="container">
        <div class="item">Left</div>
        <div class="item">Left</div>
    </div>
    <div id="right" class="container">
        <div class="item">Right</div>
        <div class="item">Right</div>
    </div>
    <div id="baseline" class="container">
        <div class="item">Baseline Aligned</div>
        <div class="item">Baseline Aligned</div>
    </div>
    <div id="first-baseline" class="container">
        <div class="item">First Baseline Aligned</div>
        <div class="item">First Baseline Aligned</div>
    </div>
    <div id="last-baseline" class="container">
        <div class="item">Last Baseline Aligned</div>
        <div class="item">Last Baseline Aligned</div>
    </div>
    <div id="safe-center" class="container">
        <div class="item">Safe Center</div>
        <div class="item">Safe Center</div>
    </div>
    <div id="unsafe-center" class="container">
        <div class="item">Unsafe Center</div>
        <div class="item">Unsafe Center</div>
    </div>
    <div id="legacy-left" class="container">
        <div class="item">Legacy Left</div>
        <div class="item">Legacy Left</div>
    </div>
    <div id="legacy-center" class="container">
        <div class="item">Legacy Center</div>
        <div class="item">Legacy Center</div>
    </div>
    <div id="legacy-right" class="container">
        <div class="item">Legacy Right</div>
        <div class="item">Legacy Right</div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Explanation

  • Positional Alignment:

    • start: Aligns items to the start of their cells.
    • end: Aligns items to the end of their cells.
    • center: Centers items within their cells.
    • left: Aligns items to the left.
    • right: Aligns items to the right.

  • Baseline Alignment:

    • baseline: Aligns items along their baseline.
    • first baseline: Aligns items along their first baseline.
    • last baseline: Aligns items along their last baseline.

  • Overflow Alignment:

    • safe: Ensures items are visible if they overflow.
    • unsafe: Keeps the alignment even if items overflow.

  • Legacy Alignment:

    • legacy left: Aligns items to the left within grid cells.
    • legacy center: Centers items within grid cells.
    • legacy right: Aligns items to the right within grid cells.

Browser Compatibility

The justify-items property is well-supported across modern web browsers, ensuring that your grid layouts work consistently across different platforms and devices. Here’s a quick overview of browser compatibility:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 52.0.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 12.0.
  • Internet Explorer: Supported since version 11.0.
  • Firefox: Supported since version 20.0.
  • Opera: Supported since version 12.1.
  • Safari: Supported since version 9.0.

Compatibility Table

BrowserVersion
Google Chrome52.0
Microsoft Edge12.0
Internet Explorer11.0
Firefox20.0
Opera12.1
Safari9.0

Best Practices

To ensure the best compatibility and user experience, consider the following best practices:

  1. Use Feature Detection: Use the @supports rule to check if a browser supports justify-items before applying it.
  2. Provide Fallbacks: Offer fallback styles for older browsers that don’t support justify-items.
  3. Test Across Browsers: Regularly test your web designs across different browsers and devices to identify and fix compatibility issues.

By following these best practices, you can ensure that your use of the justify-items property is robust and reliable, providing a consistent user experience across different platforms and devices.

See Also

To further enhance your understanding and usage of CSS alignment properties, explore these related resources:

  • justify-self: This property allows you to specify the alignment for an individual grid item along the inline (row) axis.
  • align-items: Similar to justify-items, but used for aligning items along the block (column) axis in flex containers.
  • place-items: A shorthand property that sets both the align-items and justify-items properties in a single declaration.
  • Box alignment in CSS grid layouts: A detailed guide on how to use box alignment properties within grid layouts.
  • CSS box alignment: The module that defines properties for aligning boxes within their containers, including justify-items.

These resources will help you gain a deeper understanding of CSS alignment properties and how they can be used to create well-organized and visually appealing layouts in your web development projects.

