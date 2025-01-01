Mastering CSS inset-block for Responsive Layouts

The inset-block CSS Property

The inset-block CSS property sets the logical block start and end offsets of an element. It makes layouts more flexible and responsive by adjusting elements based on logical directions rather than physical ones. This is great for different languages and writing systems.

Syntax

The inset-block property can take various values, including lengths, percentages, and keywords. Here’s the syntax:

/* <length> values */ inset-block: 3px 10px; inset-block: 2 .4em 3em; inset-block: 10px; /* value applied to start and end */ /* <percentage> values */ inset-block: 10% 5%; /* Keyword value */ inset-block: auto; /* Global values */ inset-block: inherit; inset-block: initial; inset-block: revert; inset-block: revert-layer; inset-block: unset;

Values

Lengths : Use units like px , em , etc.

: Use units like , , etc. Percentages : Set as a percentage of the container’s logical height.

: Set as a percentage of the container’s logical height. Keywords : auto : Browser determines the value. inherit : Inherits from the parent element. initial : Sets to default value. revert : Reverts to user agent’s default. revert-layer : Reverts to previous layer’s default. unset : Unsets the value.

:

Formal Definition

Initial value: auto for both inset-block-start and inset-block-end .

for both and . Applies to: Positioned elements.

Inherited: No.

Percentages: Logical height of the containing block.

Computed value: Same as box offsets but logical.

Animation type: A length, percentage, or calc() .

Examples

Example: Basic Usage

HTML:

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; /* Vertical text from left to right */ position : relative ; inset-block : 20 px 50 px ; /* 20px from the block start, 50px from the block end */ background-color : #c8c800 ; }

Example: Using Percentages

HTML:

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; /* Vertical text from left to right */ position : relative ; inset-block : 10 % 20 % ; /* 10% from the block start, 20% from the block end */ background-color : #c8c800 ; }

Example: Using Auto and Anchor

HTML:

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; /* Vertical text from left to right */ position : relative ; inset-block : auto anchor( start 10 px ); /* Auto for block start, anchor for block end */ background-color : #c8c800 ; }

Example Combining Related Properties

HTML:

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; /* Vertical text from left to right */ position : relative ; inset-block : 20 px 50 px ; /* 20px from the block start, 50px from the block end */ inset-inline : 10 px 30 px ; /* 10px from the inline start, 30px from the inline end */ background-color : #c8c800 ; }

Browser Compatibility

The inset-block property is widely supported:

Firefox : 63+

: 63+ Google Chrome : 87+

: 87+ Microsoft Edge : 87+

: 87+ Opera : 73+

: 73+ Safari: 14.1+

Check the MDN Web Docs Browser Compatibility Table for detailed information.

Related Properties

top , right , bottom , left : Define physical offsets.

: Define physical offsets. inset : Shorthand for top , right , bottom , left .

: Shorthand for , , , . inset-inline : Defines logical inline start and end offsets.

: Defines logical inline start and end offsets. writing-mode , direction , text-orientation : Define text direction and orientation.

Conclusion

The inset-block property, along with related properties, helps web developers create flexible and responsive layouts. By using these properties, you can ensure your web designs are user-friendly and optimized for different languages and writing systems.

