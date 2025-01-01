Tillitsdone
Introduction

The image-rendering CSS property determines how images are scaled. It’s crucial for maintaining image quality when they are resized due to page design or user interactions like zooming. This property is especially useful for managing the visual integrity of images that are either upscaled or downscaled.

Definition and Syntax

The image-rendering property controls the algorithm used for scaling images. It applies to the element itself, any images set in its other properties, and its descendants.

Syntax:

/* Keyword values */
image-rendering: auto;
image-rendering: crisp-edges;
image-rendering: pixelated;


/* Global values */
image-rendering: inherit;
image-rendering: initial;
image-rendering: revert;
image-rendering: revert-layer;
image-rendering: unset;

Keyword Values:

  • auto: The browser chooses the best scaling algorithm.
  • crisp-edges: Uses an algorithm that preserves contrast and edges, suitable for pixel art or line drawings.
  • pixelated: Preserves a “pixelated” look without introducing scaling artifacts.

Global Values:

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
  • revert: Reverts the property to the value set by the user-agent stylesheet.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value set by the user-agent stylesheet for the parent layer.

Examples

Example 1: Comparing auto and crisp-edges

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS | image-rendering</title>
  <style>
    .image-auto {
      image-rendering: auto;
    }
    .image-crisp {
      image-rendering: crisp-edges;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1 style="color: green">Website</h1>
  <b>CSS | image-rendering</b>
  <p>Comparing the 'auto' value with the 'crisp-edges' value</p>
  <div class="container">
    <img class="image-auto" src="( WebsiteUrl )" width="250px">
    <img class="image-crisp" src="( WebsiteUrl )" width="250px">
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Output:

  • The auto value uses the browser’s default scaling algorithm.
  • The crisp-edges value preserves contrast and edges, making the image sharper.

Example 2: Using pixelated

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS | image-rendering</title>
  <style>
    .image-auto {
      image-rendering: auto;
    }
    .image-pixelated {
      image-rendering: pixelated;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1 style="color: green">Website</h1>
  <b>CSS | image-rendering</b>
  <p>Comparing the 'auto' value with the 'pixelated' value</p>
  <div class="container">
    <img class="image-auto" src="( WebsiteUrl )" width="250px">
    <img class="image-pixelated" src="( WebsiteUrl )" width="250px">
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Output:

  • The auto value uses the browser’s default scaling algorithm.
  • The pixelated value preserves a “pixelated” look without introducing scaling artifacts.

Example 3: Using initial

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS | image-rendering</title>
  <style>
    .image-crisp {
      image-rendering: crisp-edges;
    }
    .image-auto {
      image-rendering: initial;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1 style="color: green">Website</h1>
  <b>CSS | image-rendering</b>
  <p>Comparing the 'crisp-edges' value with the 'initial' value</p>
  <div class="container">
    <img class="image-crisp" src="( WebsiteUrl )" width="250px">
    <img class="image-auto" src="( WebsiteUrl )" width="250px">
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Output:

  • The crisp-edges value preserves contrast and edges.
  • The initial value resets the property to its default value as defined by the browser.

Specifications

The image-rendering CSS property is defined in the CSS Images Module Level 3 specification. This specification ensures consistency across different browsers and platforms.

Specification Details:

Browser Compatibility

The image-rendering property is widely supported across modern browsers:

  • Chrome: Supported since version 13.
  • Edge: Supported since version 79.
  • Firefox: Supported since version 3.6.
  • Safari: Supported since version 6.
  • Opera: Supported since version 15.

See Also

For further reading and related CSS properties, you may find the following resources helpful:

  • object-fit: Specifies how the content of a replaced element should be resized to fit its container.
  • object-position: Specifies the alignment of the content of a replaced element inside its box.
  • image-orientation: Specifies the orientation of an image.
  • image-resolution: Specifies the intrinsic resolution of a raster image.
  • CSS images module: Provides an overview of CSS properties related to images and their manipulation.
  • SVG image-rendering attribute: Similar to the CSS image-rendering property, used to control the rendering of images within SVG elements.
