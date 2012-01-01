CSS Gap Simplifying Layout Spacing

Tillitsdone
Using the gap Property in CSS

The gap property in CSS is a handy shorthand for setting the space between rows and columns in flex, grid, and multi-column layouts. This property makes it easier to manage spacing, enhancing the visual appeal and user experience of your web pages.

Key Features of the gap Property

  • Simplifies Spacing: The gap property combines row-gap and column-gap into a single property, making it easier to set consistent spacing.
  • Versatile: It works with flex containers, grid containers, and multi-column layouts.
  • Enhances Visual Appeal: By controlling the spacing precisely, you can create balanced and professional-looking layouts.

Syntax and Values

The syntax for the gap property is straightforward:

gap: <row-gap> <column-gap>;

  • One Value: Applies to both rows and columns.

    gap: 20px;
    gap: 1em;
    gap: 16%;

  • Two Values: First value for rows, second value for columns.

    gap: 20px 10px;
    gap: 1em 0.5em;
    gap: 16% 100%;

  • Percentages: Relative to the container size.

    gap: 16%;
    gap: 100%;

  • Calc Function: For more complex calculations.

    gap: calc(10% + 20px);
    gap: calc(20px + 10%) calc(10% - 5px);

  • Global Values: Inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, unset.

    gap: inherit;
    gap: initial;
    gap: revert;
    gap: revert-layer;
    gap: unset;

Formal Definition

The gap property is part of the CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3. It combines row-gap and column-gap properties:

  • Initial Value: normal (typically 0 except in multi-column layouts).
  • Applies To: Multi-column elements, flex containers, grid containers.
  • Inherited: No.
  • Computed Value: As specified, with lengths made absolute, and normal computing to zero except on multi-column elements.
  • Animation Type: A length, percentage, or calc().

Practical Examples

Flex Layout

HTML:

<div id="flexbox">
  <div></div>
  <div></div>
  <div></div>
  <div></div>
  <div></div>
  <div></div>
</div>

CSS:

#flexbox {
  display: flex;
  gap: 20px 10px; /* Row gap: 20px, Column gap: 10px */
}


#flexbox div {
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
  background-color: lightblue;
}

Grid Layout

HTML:

<div id="grid">
  <div>1</div>
  <div>2</div>
  <div>3</div>
  <div>4</div>
</div>

CSS:

#grid {
  display: grid;
  gap: 10px; /* Gap between rows and columns */
  grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
}


#grid div {
  background-color: lightcoral;
  padding: 20px;
}

Multi-Column Layout

HTML:

<div id="multicol">
  <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.</p>
  <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.</p>
</div>

CSS:

#multicol {
  column-count: 2;
  column-gap: 20px; /* Gap between columns */
}


#multicol p {
  margin: 0;
}

Percentage Gap Value and Explicit Container Size

When the container has a fixed size, the gap value is calculated based on the container’s size.

HTML:

<span>Grid</span>
<div id="grid">
  <div>1</div>
  <div>2</div>
  <div>3</div>
  <div>4</div>
  <div>5</div>
</div>
<span>Flex</span>
<div id="flex">
  <div>1</div>
  <div>2</div>
  <div>3</div>
  <div>4</div>
  <div>5</div>
</div>

CSS:

body > div {
  background-color: #ccc;
  width: 200px;
  flex-flow: column;
}


#grid {
  display: inline-grid;
  height: 200px;
  gap: 12.5% 0;
}


#flex {
  display: inline-flex;
  height: 200px;
  gap: 12.5% 0;
}


#grid > div,
#flex > div {
  background-color: coral;
  width: 20px;
  height: 20px;
}

Percentage Gap Value and Implicit Container Size

When the container does not have a fixed size, the behavior of the percentage gap can vary.

HTML:

<span>Grid</span>
<div id="grid">
  <div>1</div>
  <div>2</div>
  <div>3</div>
  <div>4</div>
  <div>5</div>
</div>
<span>Flex</span>
<div id="flex">
  <div>1</div>
  <div>2</div>
  <div>3</div>
  <div>4</div>
  <div>5</div>
</div>

CSS:

body > div {
  background-color: #ccc;
  width: 200px;
}


#grid {
  display: inline-grid;
  gap: 12.5% 0;
}


#flex {
  display: inline-flex;
  gap: 12.5% 0;
  flex-flow: column;
}


#grid > div,
#flex > div {
  background-color: coral;
  width: 20px;
  height: 20px;
}

Key Points

  • gap property: Sets the space between items and lines in flex and grid layouts.
  • flex-wrap: wrap;: Allows flex items to wrap into multiple rows.
  • grid-template: Defines the grid structure.
  • column-count: Defines the number of columns in a multi-column layout.

Browser Compatibility

The gap property works well across modern browsers:

  • Chrome: Supported since version 50.0 (April 2016)
  • Firefox: Supported since version 52.0 (March 2017)
  • IE/Edge: Supported since version 10.0 (September 2012)
  • Opera: Supported since version 37.0 (May 2016)
  • Safari: Supported since version 9.0 (September 2015)

For the latest compatibility info, check Can I use.

For more info, explore these resources:

Specifications

The gap property is defined in the CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3. For detailed info, check the CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3 specification.

Browser Compatibility

The gap property is widely supported across modern browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 50.0 (April 2016).
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 52.0 (March 2017).
  • Internet Explorer/Edge: Supported since version 10.0 (September 2012).
  • Opera: Supported since version 37.0 (May 2016).
  • Safari: Supported since version 9.0 (September 2015).

For the latest compatibility info, check Can I use.

See Also

For further reading, explore these resources:

These resources provide a comprehensive understanding of the gap property and related CSS properties, helping you create well-structured and visually appealing web designs.

