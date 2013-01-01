CSS Flex Simplified Guide to Flexbox Layouts

Using Flex

The flex property in CSS is a powerful tool for creating flexible and responsive layouts. It combines flex-grow , flex-shrink , and flex-basis to control how items grow, shrink, and set their initial size within a flex container. This makes your web designs adaptable and user-friendly.

Browser Support

The flex property is well-supported across all modern browsers:

Google Chrome : Since version 29.0 (August 2013).

: Since version 29.0 (August 2013). Firefox : Since version 28.0 (March 2014).

: Since version 28.0 (March 2014). IE/Edge : Since version 11.0 (October 2013).

: Since version 11.0 (October 2013). Opera : Since version 17.0 (August 2013).

: Since version 17.0 (August 2013). Safari: Since version 9.0 (September 2015).

Benefits of Using Flex

Responsive Design: The flex property helps create layouts that adjust dynamically to available space, perfect for responsive web design. Simplified Layout Management: Easily control the distribution of space among flex items, simplifying complex layouts. Flexible Growth and Shrinkage: Determine how flex items grow and shrink relative to each other. Initial Size Control: Set the initial size of flex items before distributing any remaining space.

Basic Usage

The flex property can be specified using one, two, or three values:

One-value syntax: Value : A valid value for <flex-grow> or <flex-basis> .

: A valid value for or . Example : flex: 2; /* Equivalent to flex: 2 1 0% */ flex: auto; /* Equivalent to flex: 1 1 auto */ flex: 10em; /* Equivalent to flex: 1 1 10em */ flex: 30%; flex: min-content;

: Explanation: If a single value is provided, it is interpreted as either flex-grow or flex-basis . Two-value syntax: Value : The first value is <flex-grow> , the second can be either <flex-shrink> or <flex-basis> .

: The first value is , the second can be either or . Example : flex: 1 30px; /* Equivalent to flex: 1 1 30px */ flex: 2 2; /* Equivalent to flex: 2 2 0% */

: Explanation: If two values are provided, the first value is always flex-grow . The second value can be either flex-shrink or flex-basis . Three-value syntax: Value : The values must be in the following order: <flex-grow> , <flex-shrink> , and <flex-basis> .

: The values must be in the following order: , , and . Example : flex: 2 2 10%;

: Explanation: If three values are provided, they are interpreted as flex-grow , flex-shrink , and flex-basis , respectively.

Common Scenarios

Equal-Width Items

Create flex items that have equal widths and grow to fill the available space:

.container { display : flex ; } .item { flex : 1 ; }

Fixed Width with Growth

Set a fixed initial size but allow items to grow:

.container { display : flex ; } .item { flex : 1 1 200 px ; /* Initial size is 200px, but can grow and shrink */ }

Inflexible Items

Make a flex item inflexible, so it won’t grow or shrink:

.container { display : flex ; } .item { flex : none ; /* Item will not grow or shrink */ }

Practical Example

Here’s a simple layout with three flex items that adjust dynamically based on the available space:

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Flex Example</ title > < style > .container { display : flex ; width : 100 % ; height : 200 px ; border : 1 px solid #ccc ; } .item { flex : 1 ; border : 1 px solid #000 ; margin : 5 px ; padding : 10 px ; } .item1 { background-color : lightblue ; } .item2 { background-color : lightgreen ; } .item3 { background-color : lightcoral ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h2 >Flex Example</ h2 > < div class = " container " > < div class = " item item1 " >Item 1</ div > < div class = " item item2 " >Item 2</ div > < div class = " item item3 " >Item 3</ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

CSS

.container { display : flex ; width : 100 % ; height : 200 px ; border : 1 px solid #ccc ; } .item { flex : 1 ; border : 1 px solid #000 ; margin : 5 px ; padding : 10 px ; } .item1 { background-color : lightblue ; } .item2 { background-color : lightgreen ; } .item3 { background-color : lightcoral ; }

Explanation

HTML Structure : The container .container is a flex container. Inside, there are three div elements with class names item , item1 , item2 , and item3 .

: The container is a flex container. Inside, there are three div elements with class names , , , and . CSS Styling: The container has a width of 100%, a height of 200px, and a border. Each child div has flex: 1; , meaning each item will grow equally to fill the available space. The background colors are set to different shades for each div.

Result

Open this HTML file in a browser and you’ll see a container with three equal-width columns. Each column adjusts its size dynamically based on the available space within the container. This demonstrates how the flex property creates a simple and responsive layout.

