Understanding CSS fill-opacity for SVG Graphics

Introduction

The fill-opacity property in CSS is used to control the opacity of the fill color applied to SVG shapes and text content elements. This property ensures consistent rendering across different browsers and devices, making your SVG graphics look great everywhere.

By adjusting the fill-opacity , you can create amazing designs with varying levels of transparency. Whether you want a subtle, semi-transparent effect or a fully opaque fill, fill-opacity has got you covered.

Specification

The fill-opacity property is defined in the CSS Fill and Stroke Module Level 3 specification. This module outlines how fill and stroke properties should work for SVG elements, ensuring consistent rendering across different web browsers.

This property has been around for a while and is well-supported, so you can use it confidently in your web projects. The specification provides detailed guidelines, making sure your designs look consistent and appealing across various platforms and browsers.

Description

The fill-opacity property in CSS is used to define the transparency level of the fill color applied to SVG shapes and text content elements. It lets you control the opacity of the fill independently of the stroke, giving you the flexibility to create complex and visually appealing designs.

The fill-opacity property can take numeric values between 0 and 1 or percentage values between 0% and 100%. A value of 0 or 0% makes the fill color completely transparent, while a value of 1 or 100% makes it fully opaque. Values in between create a semi-transparent effect, allowing the background or underlying elements to show through.

This property is great for adding depth and dimension to your SVG graphics. By adjusting the fill-opacity , you can create layered effects, subtle gradients, and other visual techniques that enhance the overall aesthetic of your web designs.

Syntax

The fill-opacity property in CSS is easy to use. You can apply it to SVG shapes and text content elements to control the opacity of their fill color. Here’s the syntax:

fill-opacity: <number> | <percentage> | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset;

Here’s a breakdown of the possible values:

<number> : A numeric value between 0 and 1 , where 0 is fully transparent and 1 is fully opaque.

<percentage> : A percentage value between 0% and 100% , with 0% being fully transparent and 100% being fully opaque.

inherit : The element inherits the fill-opacity value from its parent element.

initial : The element uses the initial value of the property, which is 1 .

revert : The element reverts to the value specified by the user stylesheet, if any.

revert-layer : The element reverts to the value specified by the user stylesheet, if any, but only for the specified layer.

unset : The element uses the default value of the property.

Using these values, you can easily adjust the transparency of the fill color to achieve the desired visual effect in your SVG graphics.

Values

The fill-opacity property can take two types of values: numeric values and percentage values.

Numeric Values

<number> : This value ranges from 0 to 1 . A value of 0 makes the fill color completely transparent, while 1 makes it fully opaque. Values in between create a semi-transparent effect.

Percentage Values

<percentage> : This value ranges from 0% to 100% . A value of 0% makes the fill color completely transparent, while 100% makes it fully opaque. Values in between create a semi-transparent effect.

Both numeric and percentage values provide the same level of control over the opacity of the fill color, allowing you to fine-tune the appearance of your SVG elements to suit your design needs.

Formal Definition

The fill-opacity property in CSS is formally defined to control the opacity of the fill color applied to SVG shapes and text content elements. This property is designed to manipulate the transparency of the fill, independent of the stroke. Here are the key aspects of its formal definition:

Initial Value : The default value for fill-opacity is 1 , which means the fill color is fully opaque.

Applies To : This property applies to SVG shapes and text content elements, such as <circle> , <ellipse> , <path> , <polygon> , <polyline> , <rect> , <text> , <textPath> , and <tspan> .

Inherited : Yes, the fill-opacity property can be inherited from parent elements.

Percentages : Percentage values map to the range [0,1] , where 0% is fully transparent and 100% is fully opaque.

Computed Value : The computed value is the same as the specified value after clipping the <number> to the range [0.0, 1.0] .

: The computed value is the same as the specified value after clipping the to the range . Animation Type: The animation type is by computed value type.

This formal definition ensures that the fill-opacity property behaves consistently across different browsers and devices, providing web developers with a reliable tool for controlling the transparency of fill colors in their SVG graphics.

Formal Syntax

The fill-opacity property follows a specific syntax defined in the CSS specification. This syntax outlines the valid values and structure for applying the fill-opacity property to SVG elements. The formal syntax for fill-opacity is as follows:

fill-opacity = <opacity> <opacity> = <opacity-value> <opacity-value> = <number> | <percentage>

Breakdown of the Syntax

<opacity> : This represents the opacity value that can be applied to the fill color of an SVG element.

<opacity-value> : This can be either a numeric value ( <number> ) or a percentage value ( <percentage> ).

Detailed Explanation

<number> : A numeric value between 0 and 1 . 
0 : The fill color is fully transparent. 
1 : The fill color is fully opaque. 
Values between 0 and 1 : The fill color is semi-transparent.

<percentage> : A percentage value between 0% and 100% . 
0% : The fill color is fully transparent. 
100% : The fill color is fully opaque. 
Values between 0% and 100% : The fill color is semi-transparent.

: A percentage value between and .

This formal syntax ensures that the fill-opacity property can be applied correctly and consistently across different web browsers and devices, providing web developers with a reliable tool for controlling the transparency of fill colors in their SVG graphics.

Examples

Defining the Fill Opacity of SVG Elements

This example demonstrates the basic use case of fill-opacity , and how the CSS fill-opacity property takes precedence over the fill-opacity attribute and has no effect on any stroke applied to a shape.

HTML

In this example, we include several different SVG graphic elements and set the fill-opacity attribute of each one to 1 . This means the fill of each element is opaque. The fill-opacity SVG attribute does not apply to <line> .

< svg viewbox = " 0 0 100 150 " xmlns = " http://www.w3.org/2000/svg " > < rect x = " 10 " y = " 10 " width = " 30 " height = " 30 " fill-opacity = " 1 " /> < rect x = " 60 " y = " 10 " rx = " 10 " ry = " 10 " width = " 30 " height = " 30 " fill-opacity = " 1 " /> < circle cx = " 25 " cy = " 75 " r = " 20 " fill-opacity = " 1 " /> < ellipse cx = " 75 " cy = " 75 " rx = " 20 " ry = " 10 " fill-opacity = " 1 " /> < line x1 = " 50 " x2 = " 90 " y1 = " 40 " y2 = " 60 " stroke = " black " stroke-width = " 5 " /> < polyline points = " 60 90 65 100 70 95 75 110 80 105 85 120 90 115 95 130 100 125 " fill-opacity = " 1 " /> < path d = " M20,130 Q40,105 50,130 T90,130 " fill-opacity = " 1 " /> </ svg >

CSS

With CSS, we use the fill-opacity property to override the value of the SVG fill-opacity attribute, giving each SVG element a different value.

We also add a stroke to the circle and ellipse to demonstrate that the opacity of the stroke is not impacted by the fill-opacity property.

Other SVG styles are set, including a background image to allow the opacity of each element to be more easily seen. These are not shown for the sake of brevity.

svg { border : 1 px solid ; height : calc ( 100 vh - 20 px ); background : repeating-linear-gradient ( to bottom right , transparent 0 10 px , #ccc 10 px 11 px ); } svg > * { fill : black ; } rect : last-of-type { fill-opacity : 0.1 ; } circle { fill-opacity : 0.6 ; } ellipse { fill-opacity : 40 % ; } line { fill-opacity : 10 % ; } polyline { fill-opacity : 50 % ; } path { fill-opacity : 0.5 ; } circle , ellipse { stroke : black ; stroke-width : 3 px ; }

Results

Only two elements are fully opaque: the first rectangle and the line. The first rectangle is not matched by any of the selectors, therefore no CSS is applied and the fill is fully opaque. The line is matched, with fill-opacity: 10% set. However, the line has no fill paint operation — only the stroke is visible — therefore the declaration has no effect.

