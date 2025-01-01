- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS Empty-Cells Enhance Table Design
Choose 'show' or 'hide' to create cleaner, more visually appealing tables.
Introduction
The
empty-cells CSS property controls the visibility of borders and backgrounds in empty table cells, helping to create cleaner and more organized tables.
Specification
The
empty-cells property is part of the CSS 2.2 specification.
Description
The
empty-cells property controls the visibility of borders and backgrounds in empty table cells. It works best when the
border-collapse property is set to
separate.
Syntax
Values
show: Displays borders and backgrounds in empty cells.
hide: Hides borders and backgrounds in empty cells.
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Resets to the default value (
show).
revert: Resets to the browser’s default stylesheet value.
revert-layer: Resets to the value in the previous layer of cascade.
unset: Resets to the natural value (like
inheritif inherited, or like
initialif not).
Formal Definition
|Property
|Value
|Initial Value
show
|Applies to
|Table-cell elements
|Inherited
|Yes
|Computed Value
|As specified
|Animation Type
|Discrete
Examples
HTML
CSS
In this example,
table_1 shows borders and backgrounds in the empty cell, while
table_2 hides them.
Using
inherit and
initial Values
HTML
CSS
In this example,
table_3 resets the property to its default value (
show), while
table_4 inherits the value from its parent element.
Nested Tables with
inherit
HTML
CSS
In this example, the
empty-cells property is set to
hide for the parent table, and the nested table inherits this property.
Supported Browsers
The
empty-cells CSS property is widely supported across modern browsers:
- Google Chrome: All versions.
- Microsoft Edge: All versions.
- Mozilla Firefox: All versions.
- Opera: All versions.
- Safari: All versions.
FAQs
What does the
empty-cells property do in CSS?
The
empty-cells property controls the visibility of borders and backgrounds in table cells that don’t have any visible content.
What values can be used with the
empty-cells property?
The
empty-cells property accepts
show and
hide. The
show value displays borders and backgrounds in empty cells, while the
hide value removes them from view. You can also use global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset for more control.
When should I use
empty-cells: hide?
Use
empty-cells: hide when you want to clean up the appearance of tables with many empty cells.
Does
empty-cells work with non-table elements?
No, the
empty-cells property is specific to table elements and only affects the visibility of empty table cells.
What is the default value for
empty-cells?
The default value for
empty-cells is
show.
How can I check browser compatibility for the
empty-cells property?
The
empty-cells property is widely supported across major browsers.
Can the
empty-cells property be inherited?
Yes, the
empty-cells property is inherited.
What is the formal definition of the
empty-cells property?
The
empty-cells property controls the appearance of borders and backgrounds in table cells that do not contain any visible content. It is part of the CSS 2.2 specification.
How to Use the
empty-cells Property
To use the
empty-cells property, specify it in your CSS with values like
show,
hide,
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, or
unset.
Can I use
empty-cells with
border-collapse: collapse?
No, the
empty-cells property only has an effect when the
border-collapse property is set to
separate.
Browser Compatibility
The
empty-cells CSS property is widely supported across major browsers.
|Browser
|Compatibility
|Google Chrome
|All versions
|Microsoft Edge
|All versions
|Mozilla Firefox
|All versions
|Opera
|All versions
|Safari
|All versions
Ensuring Cross-Browser Consistency
To ensure that your tables look consistent across different browsers, it is important to test your web designs in various environments.
Optimizing for SEO
Using the
empty-cells property can improve the SEO of your web pages by creating clean and well-structured tables, enhancing readability and user experience.
Conclusion
The
empty-cells CSS property is a powerful tool for controlling the appearance of empty table cells, making your tables cleaner and more visually appealing. With wide browser compatibility, you can use this property confidently in your web development and design projects.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.