CSS Column-Rule Customize Multi-Column Layouts
Options include width, style, and color for better visual separation.
Introduction
The
column-rule property in CSS is a shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the line drawn between columns in a multi-column layout. This property helps you add visual separation between columns, improving the overall look and readability of your content.
Specification
The
column-rule property is part of the CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1 specification. This specification ensures consistency and interoperability across different web browsers, making it easier to create robust and visually appealing multi-column layouts.
Syntax
The
column-rule property can be defined using a simple syntax:
Here’s a breakdown:
column-rule-width: Specifies the width of the dividing line (e.g.,
px,
emor keywords like
thin,
medium,
thick).
column-rule-style: Defines the style of the line (e.g.,
solid,
dotted,
dashed).
column-rule-color: Sets the color of the line (e.g.,
blue,
#0000FF).
You can also use global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Values
The
column-rule property accepts values for width, style, and color:
<'column-rule-width'>: Length value (e.g.,
px,
em) or keywords (
thin,
medium,
thick).
<'column-rule-style'>: Styles like
none,
hidden,
dotted,
dashed,
solid,
double,
groove,
ridge,
inset,
outset.
<'column-rule-color'>: Any valid CSS color value.
Examples of Usage
Basic Usage
HTML:
CSS:
Customizing Width, Style, and Color
CSS:
Using Different Styles
CSS:
Combining Constituent Properties
CSS:
Constituent Properties
The
column-rule property is a shorthand for:
column-rule-width: Sets the width of the line.
column-rule-style: Defines the style of the line.
column-rule-color: Sets the color of the line.
Browser Compatibility
The
column-rule property is well-supported across modern web browsers:
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 50.0.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 52.0.
- Internet Explorer: Supported since version 10.0.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since the initial release.
- Opera: Supported since version 37.0.
- Safari: Supported since version 9.0.
Browser Compatibility Table
|Browser
|Version
|Release Date
|Google Chrome
|50.0
|April 2016
|Mozilla Firefox
|52.0
|March 2017
|Internet Explorer
|10.0
|September 2012
|Microsoft Edge
|Initial
|N/A
|Opera
|37.0
|May 2016
|Safari
|9.0
|September 2015
Browser-Specific Prefixes
In some older versions of browsers, you might need to use vendor-specific prefixes:
Testing for Compatibility
It’s important to test your web designs in different browsers to ensure consistency. Tools like BrowserStack or cross-browser testing extensions can help you check that your multi-column layouts and the
column-rule property work correctly everywhere.
Ensuring Graceful Degradation
For older browsers that don’t support the
column-rule property, you can use fallback styles or progressive enhancement techniques. This ensures that the layout stays functional and looks good, even if it’s simpler.
See Also
For more on CSS properties related to multi-column layouts, check out these resources:
- Multiple-column Layout: This guide covers how to create and style multi-column layouts using CSS.
column-rule-style: Learn about the
column-rule-styleproperty, which sets the style of the line between columns.
column-rule-width: Discover how to adjust the width of the line between columns using the
column-rule-widthproperty.
column-rule-color: Explore the
column-rule-colorproperty, which sets the color of the line between columns.
- CSS Border Properties: Understand the various CSS border properties for styling other elements on your webpage.
- CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1: Dive into the official specification for multi-column layouts, including detailed info about the
column-ruleproperty and related properties.
