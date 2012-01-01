CSS Column-Rule Customize Multi-Column Layouts

Introduction

The column-rule property in CSS is a shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the line drawn between columns in a multi-column layout. This property helps you add visual separation between columns, improving the overall look and readability of your content.

Specification

The column-rule property is part of the CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1 specification. This specification ensures consistency and interoperability across different web browsers, making it easier to create robust and visually appealing multi-column layouts.

Syntax

The column-rule property can be defined using a simple syntax:

column-rule: column-rule-width column-rule-style column-rule-color;

Here’s a breakdown:

column-rule-width: Specifies the width of the dividing line (e.g., px, em or keywords like thin, medium, thick).

column-rule-style: Defines the style of the line (e.g., solid, dotted, dashed).

column-rule-color: Sets the color of the line (e.g., blue, #0000FF).

You can also use global values like inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , and unset .

Values

The column-rule property accepts values for width, style, and color:

<'column-rule-width'> : Length value (e.g., px , em ) or keywords ( thin , medium , thick ).

: Length value (e.g., , ) or keywords ( , , ). <'column-rule-style'> : Styles like none , hidden , dotted , dashed , solid , double , groove , ridge , inset , outset .

: Styles like , , , , , , , , , . <'column-rule-color'> : Any valid CSS color value.

Examples of Usage

Basic Usage

HTML:

< p class = " content-box " > This is a bunch of text split into three columns. </ p >

CSS:

.content-box { padding : 0.3 em ; background : #ff7 ; column-count : 3 ; column-rule : dotted 2 px #33f ; }

Customizing Width, Style, and Color

CSS:

.content-box { padding : 0.3 em ; background : #ff7 ; column-count : 3 ; column-rule : solid 5 px red ; }

Using Different Styles

CSS:

.content-box { padding : 0.3 em ; background : #ff7 ; column-count : 3 ; column-rule : dashed 3 px green ; }

Combining Constituent Properties

CSS:

.content-box { padding : 0.3 em ; background : #ff7 ; column-count : 3 ; column-rule-width : 2 px ; column-rule-style : dotted ; column-rule-color : #33f ; }

Constituent Properties

The column-rule property is a shorthand for:

column-rule-width : Sets the width of the line.

: Sets the width of the line. column-rule-style : Defines the style of the line.

: Defines the style of the line. column-rule-color : Sets the color of the line.

Browser Compatibility

The column-rule property is well-supported across modern web browsers:

Google Chrome : Supported since version 50.0.

: Supported since version 50.0. Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 52.0.

: Supported since version 52.0. Internet Explorer : Supported since version 10.0.

: Supported since version 10.0. Microsoft Edge : Supported since the initial release.

: Supported since the initial release. Opera : Supported since version 37.0.

: Supported since version 37.0. Safari: Supported since version 9.0.

Browser Compatibility Table

Browser Version Release Date Google Chrome 50.0 April 2016 Mozilla Firefox 52.0 March 2017 Internet Explorer 10.0 September 2012 Microsoft Edge Initial N/A Opera 37.0 May 2016 Safari 9.0 September 2015

Browser-Specific Prefixes

In some older versions of browsers, you might need to use vendor-specific prefixes:

-webkit-column-rule: solid 5px red; -moz-column-rule: solid 5px red; column-rule: solid 5px red;

Testing for Compatibility

It’s important to test your web designs in different browsers to ensure consistency. Tools like BrowserStack or cross-browser testing extensions can help you check that your multi-column layouts and the column-rule property work correctly everywhere.

Ensuring Graceful Degradation

For older browsers that don’t support the column-rule property, you can use fallback styles or progressive enhancement techniques. This ensures that the layout stays functional and looks good, even if it’s simpler.

See Also

