CSS column-count Enhance Layouts with Multi-Columns

The column-count Property in CSS

The column-count property in CSS is a powerful tool for dividing content into multiple columns, making it easier to read long texts like articles, news, blogs, and essays. This property helps in creating a more structured and organized layout, similar to what you might find in print media.

Specification

The column-count property is part of the CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1. This module defines how to split content into multiple columns within an element, much like a newspaper or magazine layout. By following this specification, you can ensure that your multi-column layouts are consistent and functional across different platforms and devices.

Syntax

The column-count property uses a straightforward syntax to specify the number of columns into which the content of an element should be divided:

column-count: auto | <integer> | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset;

Explanation of the Syntax:

  • auto: Allows the number of columns to be determined by other CSS properties, such as column-width.
  • <integer>: Specifies the number of columns.
  • Global values:
    • inherit: Inherits the property from the parent element.
    • initial: Sets the property to its default value (auto).
    • revert: Resets the property to the user agent’s default.
    • revert-layer: Resets the property to its value in the previous cascade layer.
    • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.

Example:

.content-box {
  column-count: 3;
}

In this example, the column-count property is set to 3, dividing the content inside the .content-box element into three columns.

Values

The column-count property accepts several values:

  • auto: The number of columns is determined by other CSS properties.
  • <integer>: A positive integer that specifies the ideal number of columns.
  • inherit: Inherits the column-count value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value (auto).
  • revert: Resets the property to the user agent’s default.
  • revert-layer: Resets the property to its value in the previous cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.

Example:

.content-box {
  column-count: 3;
}

Formal Definition

The column-count property is formally defined to control the number of columns into which the content of an element is divided.

Initial Value:

  • The initial value is auto.

Applies To:

  • Applies to block containers, except table wrapper boxes.

Inherited:

  • This property is not inherited.

Computed Value:

  • The computed value is as specified.

Animation Type:

  • The property can be animated as an integer.

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax of the column-count property is:

column-count: auto | <integer [1,]>;

Explanation of the Syntax:

  • auto: The number of columns is determined by other CSS properties.
  • <integer [1,∞]>: A positive integer representing the number of columns.

Example:

.content-box {
  column-count: 3;
}

Examples

Here are some practical examples of using the column-count property:

Example 1: Splitting a Paragraph into Three Columns

HTML:

<p class="content-box">
  This is a bunch of text split into three columns using the CSS `column-count` property. The text is equally distributed over the columns.
</p>

CSS:

.content-box {
  column-count: 3;
}

Result: The content inside the .content-box element is divided into three columns.

Example 2: Creating a Two-Column Layout with a Column Rule

HTML:

<div class="content-box">
  This is a longer piece of text that will be divided into two columns. Each column will have a rule (line) between them, enhancing the visual separation.
</div>

CSS:

.content-box {
  column-count: 2;
  column-rule: 10px double green;
}

Result: The content inside the .content-box element is divided into two columns with a green double line between them.

Example 3: Responsive Column Layout

HTML:

<div class="content-box">
  This content will adjust the number of columns based on the screen size. On larger screens, it will display in three columns, while on smaller screens, it will display in a single column.
</div>

CSS:

.content-box {
  column-count: 3;
}


@media (max-width: 600px) {
  .content-box {
    column-count: 1;
  }
}

Result: The content inside the .content-box element is divided into three columns by default but displays in a single column on screens smaller than 600 pixels wide.

Browser Compatibility

The column-count property is widely supported across modern web browsers:

BrowserVersion
Google Chrome50.0 and above
Mozilla Firefox52.0 and above
Microsoft Edge12.0 and above
Safari9.0 and above
Opera37.0 and above

Browser-Specific Prefixes:

In some cases, you may need to use browser-specific prefixes:

.content-box {
  -webkit-column-count: 3; /* For Safari and older Chrome versions */
  -moz-column-count: 3;    /* For Firefox */
  column-count: 3;         /* Standard syntax */
}

Understanding the column-count property and its compatibility ensures that your multi-column layouts work consistently across different platforms and devices.

While the column-count property is essential for creating multi-column layouts, there are several related CSS properties that can enhance and customize your layouts even further. Here are some key related properties you should be aware of:

column-width

  • Description: Specifies the optimal width of the columns. Often used with column-count to define column width.
  • Usage Example: 
    .content-box {
      column-count: 3;
      column-width: 150px;
    }

columns

  • Description: Shorthand for setting both column-width and column-count. Defines the number of columns and their width in one declaration.
  • Usage Example: 
    .content-box {
      columns: 3 150px;
    }

column-rule

  • Description: Shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the rule (line) between columns. Enhances visual separation.
  • Usage Example: 
    .content-box {
      column-count: 2;
      column-rule: 5px solid #ccc;
    }

column-rule-color

  • Description: Specifies the color of the rule between columns.
  • Usage Example: 
    .content-box {
      column-count: 2;
      column-rule-color: green;
    }

column-rule-style

  • Description: Specifies the style of the rule between columns.
  • Usage Example: 
    .content-box {
      column-count: 2;
      column-rule-style: dashed;
    }

column-rule-width

  • Description: Specifies the width of the rule between columns.
  • Usage Example: 
    .content-box {
      column-count: 2;
      column-rule-width: 3px;
    }

column-fill

  • Description: Specifies how content is distributed across columns. Can be set to auto, balance, or balance-all.
  • Usage Example: 
    .content-box {
      column-count: 3;
      column-fill: balance;
    }

column-gap

  • Description: Specifies the gap (space) between columns. Useful for controlling the spacing between columns.
  • Usage Example: 
    .content-box {
      column-count: 3;
      column-gap: 20px;
    }

Understanding and utilizing these related properties can help you create more sophisticated and customized multi-column layouts. Whether you’re designing a blog, news article, or any other content-rich page, these properties provide the tools you need to create visually appealing and well-organized layouts.

FAQs

What does the column-count property do in CSS?

The column-count property in CSS specifies the number of columns an element’s content should be divided into. It’s used in multi-column layouts for text and content distribution.

How do I create a three-column layout using column-count?

You can create a three-column layout by setting the column-count property to 3.

.content-box {
  column-count: 3;
}

What happens if the content is too wide for the specified columns?

If the content is too wide, it will overflow or wrap within each column, depending on the column-width and the overall container width.

Can I set column-count to be responsive?

Yes, you can adjust column-count using media queries for responsive designs.

.content-box {
  column-count: 3;
}


@media (max-width: 600px) {
  .content-box {
    column-count: 1;
  }
}

What is the default value of column-count?

The default value of column-count is auto, meaning no columns are created unless explicitly specified. Content remains in a single block.

How do I specify the width of columns?

You can specify the width of columns using the column-width property.

.content-box {
  column-count: 3;
  column-width: 150px;
}

Can I add a line between columns?

Yes, you can add a line between columns using the column-rule property.

.content-box {
  column-count: 2;
  column-rule: 5px solid #ccc;
}

How do I balance the content across columns?

You can balance the content across columns using the column-fill property. Setting it to balance ensures that the content is evenly distributed across the columns.

.content-box {
  column-count: 3;
  column-fill: balance;
}

What is the difference between column-count and columns?

The column-count property specifies the number of columns, while the columns property is a shorthand for setting both the column-width and column-count properties in a single declaration.

.content-box {
  columns: 3 150px;
}

These FAQs provide a comprehensive overview of how to use the column-count property effectively in your web design projects. By understanding these common questions and their answers, you can leverage the column-count property to create engaging and well-organized multi-column layouts.

Browser Support

The column-count property is well-supported across modern web browsers, ensuring that your multi-column layouts work consistently on different platforms and devices. Here is an overview of the browser support for the column-count property:

BrowserVersion
Google Chrome50.0 and above
Mozilla Firefox52.0 and above
Microsoft Edge12.0 and above
Safari9.0 and above
Opera37.0 and above

Note: Internet Explorer 10 and above also supports the column-count property, but it is recommended to use modern browsers for better performance and compatibility.

Browser Compatibility Data:

  • Google Chrome: Support for the column-count property was introduced in version 50.0 and above.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Support for the column-count property was introduced in version 52.0 and above.
  • Microsoft Edge: Support for the column-count property was introduced in version 12.0 and above.
  • Safari: Support for the column-count property was introduced in version 9.0 and above.
  • Opera: Support for the column-count property was introduced in version 37.0 and above.

Browser-Specific Prefixes:

In some cases, you may need to use browser-specific prefixes to ensure compatibility across different browsers. For example:

.content-box {
  -webkit-column-count: 3; /* For Safari and older Chrome versions */
  -moz-column-count: 3;    /* For Firefox */
  column-count: 3;         /* Standard syntax */
}

Important Considerations:

  • Always test your multi-column layouts on various browsers and devices to ensure consistent behavior.
  • Use feature detection libraries like Modernizr to dynamically adjust your layouts based on browser support.
  • Consider providing fallback styles for browsers that do not support the column-count property to maintain a good user experience.

By understanding the browser support for the column-count property, you can create multi-column layouts that work seamlessly across different platforms and devices, enhancing the overall user experience of your web design projects.

References

To gain a deeper understanding and effectively use the column-count property in your web design projects, explore the following valuable references:

These resources provide comprehensive information and guidelines on using the column-count property and related CSS properties for multi-column layouts.

References for Understanding column-count in CSS

Looking to master the column-count property in CSS? Here are some great resources to help you out:

  1. MDN Web Docs:

    • Offers detailed info on the column-count property, including how to use it, examples, and browser support.
    • MDN Web Docs - column-count

  2. W3C CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1:

  3. CSS-Tricks:

  4. Can I Use:

  5. Modernizr:

    • A JavaScript library that helps detect HTML5 and CSS3 features, allowing you to create fallbacks for unsupported features.
    • Modernizr

These resources will help you understand and effectively use the column-count property in your web design projects. By leveraging these tools, you can create sophisticated and responsive multi-column layouts that enhance readability and visual appeal.

