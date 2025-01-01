CSS Caption-Side Control Table Captions Effortlessly

Introduction

The caption-side CSS property lets you set where a table’s caption is shown. You can put it above or below the table, which is handy for making tables look neat and organized.

You can use caption-side with top or bottom values. There are also global values like inherit , initial , revert , and revert-layer for more control. This property makes it easy to manage how captions appear in your tables.

Syntax

You can use the caption-side property like this:

/* Directional values */ caption-side: top; caption-side: bottom; /* Global values */ caption-side: inherit; caption-side: initial; caption-side: revert; caption-side: revert-layer; caption-side: unset;

Values

Here are the values you can use with caption-side :

top

Puts the caption at the top of the table. This is the default.

bottom

Puts the caption at the bottom of the table.

inherit

Copies the caption-side value from the parent element.

initial

Sets caption-side to its default value, which is top .

revert

Resets caption-side to the browser’s default stylesheet value.

revert-layer

Rolls back the cascade to the user-agent level.

unset

Resets caption-side to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.

Note: There are logical values like inline-start and inline-end defined in the CSS logical properties and values module, but these aren’t supported in any browsers yet.

Formal Definition

The caption-side property is formally defined to set where a table’s caption goes. Here are the key details:

Initial Value : The default is top .

: The default is . Applies To : This property works with <caption> elements in tables.

: This property works with elements in tables. Inherited : Yes, it inherits from the parent element.

: Yes, it inherits from the parent element. Computed Value : The value is as specified.

: The value is as specified. Animation Type: Discrete, meaning it can’t be animated smoothly.

Examples

Setting Captions Above and Below

HTML:

< table class = " top " > < caption >Caption ABOVE the table</ caption > < tr > < td >Some data</ td > < td >Some more data</ td > </ tr > </ table > < br /> < table class = " bottom " > < caption >Caption BELOW the table</ caption > < tr > < td >Some data</ td > < td >Some more data</ td > </ tr > </ table >

CSS:

.top caption { caption-side : top ; } .bottom caption { caption-side : bottom ; } table { border : 1 px solid red ; } td { border : 1 px solid blue ; }

Result:

The first table has a caption above it, and the second table has a caption below it.

Additional Examples

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >caption-side property</ title > < style > .geeks { caption-side : top ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < center > < h1 style = " color:green; " >Website</ h1 > < h2 >caption-side: top:</ h2 > < table class = " geeks " border = " 1 " > < caption >Table 4.1 Student Details</ caption > < tr > < th >Student Name</ th > < th >Enroll_no.</ th > < th >Address</ th > </ tr > < tr > < td >Hritik Bhatnagar</ td > < td >234</ td > < td >Delhi</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td >Govind madan</ td > < td >235</ td > < td >Kolkata</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td >Suraj Roy</ td > < td >236</ td > < td >Mumbai</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td >Dhruv Mishra</ td > < td >237</ td > < td >Dehradun</ td > </ tr > </ table > </ center > </ body > </ html >

Result:

![Example of caption-side: top]WebsiteUrl

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >caption-side property</ title > < style > .geeks { caption-side : bottom ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < center > < h1 style = " color:green; " >Website</ h1 > < h2 >caption-side: bottom:</ h2 > < table class = " geeks " border = " 1 " > < caption >Table 4.1 Student Details</ caption > < tr > < th >Student Name</ th > < th >Enroll_no.</ th > < th >Address</ th > </ tr > < tr > < td >Hritik Bhatnagar</ td > < td >234</ td > < td >Delhi</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td >Govind madan</ td > < td >235</ td > < td >Kolkata</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td >Suraj Roy</ td > < td >236</ td > < td >Mumbai</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td >Dhruv Mishra</ td > < td >237</ td > < td >Dehradun</ td > </ tr > </ table > </ center > </ body > </ html >

Result:

![Example of caption-side: bottom]WebsiteUrl

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < style > .geeks { caption-side : initial ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < center > < h1 style = " color:green; " >Website</ h1 > < h2 >caption-side: initial:</ h2 > < table class = " geeks " border = " 1 " > < caption >Table 4.1 Student Details</ caption > < tr > < th >Student Name</ th > < th >Enroll_no.</ th > < th >Address</ th > </ tr > < tr > < td >Hritik Bhatnagar</ td > < td >234</ td > < td >Delhi</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td >Govind madan</ td > < td >235</ td > < td >Kolkata</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td >Suraj Roy</ td > < td >236</ td > < td >Mumbai</ td > </ tr > < tr > < td >Dhruv Mishra</ td > < td >237</ td > < td >Dehradun</ td > </ tr > </ table > </ center > </ body > </ html >

Result:

![Example of caption-side: initial]WebsiteUrl

Specifications

The caption-side property is defined in these specifications:

Browser Compatibility

The caption-side property works in all modern browsers:

Browser Support Google Chrome 1.0 Edge 12.0 Internet Explorer 8.0 Firefox 1.0 Opera 4.0 Safari 1.0

FAQs

What does the caption-side property do in CSS?

The caption-side property sets where a table’s caption is shown, either above or below the table.

What values can be used with caption-side ?

You can use top , bottom , and global values like inherit , initial , revert , and revert-layer .

Can I position a caption on the left or right of a table?

No, caption-side only controls the placement at the top or bottom of the table.

Does caption-side affect the table layout?

Yes, changing the caption position can affect the overall table layout, especially when using margin or padding.

What is the default value for caption-side ?

The default value for caption-side is top .

Is caption-side widely supported in web browsers?

Yes, caption-side is widely supported in modern browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Internet Explorer, Opera, and Safari.

Can I use logical values like inline-start and inline-end with caption-side ?

No, logical values like inline-start and inline-end are not supported by any browsers for caption-side .

How can I reset the caption-side property to its default value?

You can reset caption-side to its default value by using the initial value. This sets the property to top .

What does the inherit value do in caption-side ?

The inherit value makes the caption-side property inherit its value from its parent element. This helps maintain consistent styling.

Can I animate the caption-side property?