Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS box-decoration-break Control Fragmented Elements

Learn about the CSS box-decoration-break property, which controls the appearance of fragmented elements.

Use 'slice' for continuous decorations or 'clone' for separate fragments.
thumbnail

Introduction

The box-decoration-break property in CSS controls how an element’s box decorations (like background, border, padding, margin, and box-shadow) are displayed when the element is split across multiple lines, columns, or pages. This is defined in the CSS Fragmentation Module Level 3 specification.

Description

The box-decoration-break property determines how an element’s box decorations are handled when the element is fragmented due to layout constraints. It has two main values: slice and clone. The slice value makes the decorations look continuous across the fragments, while the clone value applies the decorations to each fragment individually.

Syntax

The box-decoration-break property can be set using the following syntax:

box-decoration-break: slice;
box-decoration-break: clone;
box-decoration-break: inherit;
box-decoration-break: initial;
box-decoration-break: revert;
box-decoration-break: revert-layer;
box-decoration-break: unset;
  • slice: Applies decorations continuously across fragments.
  • clone: Applies decorations to each fragment separately.
  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value (slice).
  • revert: Resets the property to the user agent’s default.
  • revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the closest ancestor with a specified value.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.

Values

  1. slice:

    • Applies decorations continuously across fragments.
    • Example: A background color will look continuous across split lines.

  2. clone:

    • Applies decorations to each fragment separately.
    • Example: Each fragment of an element with a border will have its own border.

  3. inherit:

    • Inherits the value from the parent element.

  4. initial:

    • Sets the property to its default value (slice).

  5. revert:

    • Resets the property to the user agent’s default.

  6. revert-layer:

    • Resets the property to the value established by the closest ancestor with a specified value.

  7. unset:

    • Resets the property to its natural value.

Formal Definition

  • Initial Value: slice
  • Applies To: All elements
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: As specified
  • Animation Type: Discrete

Examples

Inline Box Fragments

An inline element with box decorations might look odd when it contains line breaks due to the initial slice value. The following example shows how adding box-decoration-break: clone to a <span> with <br> tags can change its appearance:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>box-decoration-break property</title>
    <style>
        body {
            display: flex;
            background-color: grey;
            justify-content: space-around;
        }


        span {
            padding: 0em 1em;
            border-radius: 1rem;
            border-style: solid;
            margin: 1rem;
            font: 22px sans-serif;
            line-height: 2;
            background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, yellow, green);
            box-shadow:
                8px 8px 10px 0px deeppink,
                -5px -5px 5px 0px blue,
                5px 5px 15px 0px yellow;
        }


        #clone {
            -webkit-box-decoration-break: clone;
            box-decoration-break: clone;
        }
    </style>
</head>


<body>
    <p>
        <span>The<br />quick<br />orange fox</span>
    </p>
    <p>
        <span id="clone">The<br />quick<br />orange fox</span>
    </p>
</body>
</html>

Block Box Fragments

This example shows how block elements with box decorations look when they contain line breaks in a multi-column layout. Notice how box-decoration-break: slice would make the decorations look continuous, while clone applies them to each fragment separately:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>box-decoration-break property</title>
    <style>
        body {
            background-color: grey;
        }


        span {
            padding: 0em 2em;
            border-radius: 250px;
            border-style: solid;
            margin-left: 1em;
            font: 20px sans-serif;
            line-height: 1.5;
            display: block;
            background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, yellow, green);
            box-shadow:
                inset 8px 8px 10px 0px deeppink,
                inset -5px -5px 5px 0px blue,
                inset 5px 5px 15px 0px yellow;
        }


        #base {
            width: 33%;
        }


        .columns {
            columns: 3;
        }


        .clone {
            -webkit-box-decoration-break: clone;
            box-decoration-break: clone;
        }
    </style>
</head>


<body>
    <div id="base">
        <span>The<br />quick<br />orange fox</span>
    </div>
    <br />


    <h2>'box-decoration-break: slice'</h2>
    <div class="columns">
        <span>The<br />quick<br />orange fox</span>
    </div>


    <h2>'box-decoration-break: clone'</h2>
    <div class="columns">
        <span class="clone">The<br />quick<br />orange fox</span>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Browser Compatibility

The box-decoration-break property is supported by most modern web browsers, including:

  • Google Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Edge 79
  • Opera
  • Safari

However, it is not supported by Internet Explorer.

See Also

For more information on related CSS properties, you can refer to:

These properties are useful for controlling the behavior of elements when they are fragmented across multiple lines, columns, or pages.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.