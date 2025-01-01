- Services
CSS border-start-end-radius A Guide for Web Developers
This property allows you to define a logical border radius that adapts to different writing modes and text orientations.
Border Start End Radius
The
border-start-end-radius property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers and designers. It lets you define a logical border radius on an element, which adjusts based on the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. This makes it great for creating styles that work seamlessly across different languages and text directions.
Definition and Usage
The
border-start-end-radius property is used to define a logical border radius on an element. It’s especially useful for creating styles that adapt to different writing modes, directions, and text orientations. This property affects the corner between the block-start and the inline-end sides of an element. For example, in a left-to-right (ltr) horizontal writing mode, it corresponds to the
border-top-right-radius property.
Here’s a simple example:
Browser Compatibility
The
border-start-end-radius property is widely supported across modern web browsers:
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 89.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 89.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 66.
- Opera: Supported since version 75.
- Safari: Supported since version 15.
- Internet Explorer: Not supported.
Syntax
The
border-start-end-radius property allows you to define the radius of the corner between the block-start and inline-end sides of an element. Here is the syntax:
Values
The
border-start-end-radius property can accept various values, including lengths and percentages.
Length Values
- Single Length Value: Creates a circular corner. For example,
border-start-end-radius: 10px;.
- Two Length Values: Creates an elliptical corner. For example,
border-start-end-radius: 1em 2em;.
Percentage Values
- Single Percentage Value: Creates a circular corner. For example,
border-start-end-radius: 50%;.
- Two Percentage Values: Creates an elliptical corner. For example,
border-start-end-radius: 50% 25%;.
Global Values
- inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
- initial: Uses the initial value defined by the browser.
- revert: Uses the default value defined by the user-agent stylesheet.
- revert-layer: Uses the value from the next layer of the cascade.
- unset: Behaves as if the property is not set.
Examples
Here are some practical examples of how to use the
border-start-end-radius property:
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
border-start-end-radius property is as follows:
Explanation
- <length-percentage>: Can be either a length value (e.g.,
10px,
1em) or a percentage (e.g.,
50%).
- Single Value: Creates a circular corner.
- Two Values: Creates an elliptical corner.
Formal Definition
The
border-start-end-radius property is formally defined as a way to specify the logical border radius of an element. This property maps to a physical border radius depending on the element’s
writing-mode,
direction, and
text-orientation.
Initial Value
The initial value for the
border-start-end-radius property is
0.
Applies To
This property applies to all elements. However, user agents are not required to apply it to
table and
inline-table elements when
border-collapse is set to
collapse. The behavior on internal table elements is currently undefined. It also applies to the
::first-letter pseudo-element.
Inherited
No, this property is not inherited from parent elements.
Percentages
Percentages refer to the corresponding dimension of the border box. For the horizontal axis, percentages refer to the width of the box, and for the vertical axis, they refer to the height of the box.
Computed Value
The computed value for the
border-start-end-radius property is two absolute lengths or percentages.
Animation Type
The animation type for the
border-start-end-radius property is a length, percentage, or calc(). This means that the values of this property can be interpolated as real, floating-point numbers, allowing for smooth animations and transitions.
Specifications
The
border-start-end-radius property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification outlines how to use logical properties that adapt to different writing modes and text orientations.
Relevant Specification
- CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1: This specification introduces logical properties, including
border-start-end-radius, to create styles that work well across various writing modes and text orientations.
You can find more detailed information about the
border-start-end-radius property here:
Supported Browsers
The
border-start-end-radius property is supported across modern web browsers:
Examples
Here are some practical examples of using the
border-start-end-radius property.
Example 1: Basic Usage
Create a circular corner on a
div element.
HTML:
CSS:
Output:
A
div with a background color of
rebeccapurple and a circular corner with a radius of 10 pixels.
Example 2: Elliptical Corner
Create an elliptical corner on a
div element.
HTML:
CSS:
Output:
A
div with a background color of
rebeccapurple and an elliptical corner with a semi-major axis of 1em and a semi-minor axis of 2em.
Example 3: Vertical Text with Border Radius
Create a border radius on a
div element with vertical text.
HTML:
CSS:
Output:
A
div with vertical text and a border radius of 10 pixels. The text is oriented vertically using
writing-mode: vertical-rl;.
These examples show how the
border-start-end-radius property can create visually appealing designs that adapt to different writing modes and text orientations.
