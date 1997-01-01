- Services
CSS border-left Customize Left Borders Easily
Discover available options for width, style, and color.
Introduction
The
border-left property in CSS is a shorthand that lets you set the width, style, and color of an element’s left border all at once. It’s useful for quickly adding a custom border to the left side of an element. This property is especially useful for creating UI elements like sidebars, navigation menus, and highlighted sections. By using
border-left, you can enhance the visual clarity and hierarchy of your web pages.
Specification
The
border-left property is part of the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 specification. This module defines the properties and behaviors related to the backgrounds and borders of elements in CSS. The
border-left property is specifically addressed in the section on border shorthands, where it is described as a shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the left border of an element.
Syntax
The
border-left property in CSS allows you to set the width, style, and color of an element’s left border using a single line of code. This shorthand property combines three individual properties:
border-left-width,
border-left-style, and
border-left-color.
Here is the basic syntax for the
border-left property:
Each component of the
border-left property can be specified in any order, and one or two of them may be omitted. If any component is not specified, it will default to its initial value.
Examples of
border-left Syntax
Values
The
border-left property accepts the following values:
<border-width>: Specifies the width of the border. See
border-left-widthfor more details.
<border-style>: Defines the style of the border. See
border-left-stylefor more details.
<color>: Sets the color of the border. See
border-left-colorfor more details.
By using these values, you can customize the appearance of the left border to fit your design needs.
Constituent Properties
The
border-left property is a shorthand that combines several individual properties related to the left border of an element. This shorthand allows you to set the width, style, and color of the left border in a single declaration, making it easier to manage and customize the appearance of the border. The constituent properties of
border-left are:
border-left-width:
- Description: This property specifies the width of the left border.
- Values: Accepts lengths (e.g.,
px,
em), and keywords like
thin,
medium, and
thick.
- Example:
border-left-style:
- Description: This property defines the style of the left border.
- Values: Includes options like
none,
dotted,
dashed,
solid,
double,
groove,
ridge,
inset, and
outset.
- Example:
border-left-color:
- Description: This property sets the color of the left border.
- Values: Accepts any valid CSS color value, including named colors, hex codes, RGB values, etc.
- Example:
By using the
border-left shorthand, you can simplify your CSS and ensure consistency in the styling of the left border. Here’s an example of how the shorthand combines these properties:
Formal Definition
The
border-left property in CSS is formally defined as a shorthand property that encompasses three individual properties related to the left border of an element. This shorthand allows developers to set the width, style, and color of the left border in a single declaration, making it a powerful tool for web design and development.
Initial Value
The initial value of the
border-left property is a combination of the initial values of its constituent properties:
border-left-width:
medium
border-left-style:
none
border-left-color:
currentcolor
Applies To
The
border-left property can be applied to all elements, including the
::first-letter pseudo-element. This makes it a versatile property for customizing the appearance of various UI components.
Inherited
No, the
border-left property is not inherited from the parent element by default.
Computed Value
The computed value of the
border-left property is determined by the values of its constituent properties:
border-left-width: The absolute length or
0if the
border-left-styleis
noneor
hidden.
border-left-style: As specified in the CSS.
border-left-color: The computed color value.
Animation Type
The
border-left property can be animated based on the types of its constituent properties:
border-left-color: Animates as a color value, with interpolation occurring on the red, green, and blue components.
border-left-style: Animates discretely, meaning it can switch between styles without intermediate steps.
border-left-width: Animates as a length, with interpolation occurring as floating-point numbers.
Formal Syntax
The
border-left property in CSS follows a specific syntax that allows you to set the width, style, and color of the left border of an element. The formal syntax is defined as follows:
Each component of the
border-left property can be specified in any order, and one or two of them may be omitted. If any component is not specified, it will default to its initial value.
Components of the Formal Syntax
<line-width>:
- Values:
<length>|
thin|
medium|
thick
- Description: Specifies the width of the border. You can use various units to define the width, such as pixels (
px), ems (
em), or predefined keywords like
thin,
medium, and
thick.
- Values:
<line-style>:
- Values:
none|
hidden|
dotted|
dashed|
solid|
double|
groove|
ridge|
inset|
outset
- Description: Defines the style of the border. This can include options like
none,
dotted,
dashed,
solid,
double,
groove,
ridge,
inset, and
outset. Each style creates a unique visual effect for the border.
- Values:
<color>:
- Values: Any valid CSS color value, including named colors, hex codes, RGB values, etc.
- Description: Sets the color of the border. You can use any valid CSS color value to customize the appearance of the left border.
Global Values
In addition to the specific values for width, style, and color, the
border-left property also accepts global values that can be applied to any CSS property:
initial: Resets the property to its default value.
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
revert: Resets the property to the user agent’s default.
revert-layer: Resets the property to the next outer layer’s value.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves like
inheritif the property is inherited or like
initialif not.
Example of Formal Syntax
Examples
The
border-left property in CSS is a versatile tool for adding a left border to elements. Here are several examples demonstrating how to use this property effectively:
Example 1: Basic Usage
This example shows how to apply a simple solid left border to a
div element.
HTML:
CSS:
Example 2: Different Border Styles
This example demonstrates how to apply different border styles to multiple elements.
HTML:
CSS:
Example 3: Using Global Values
This example demonstrates how to use global values with the
border-left property.
HTML:
CSS:
Browser Compatibility
The
border-left property is widely supported across all major web browsers, making it a reliable choice for adding left borders to elements in your web designs. This property has been a part of the CSS specification for many years, ensuring compatibility with both modern and older browsers.
Browser Support
|Browser
|Version
|Release Date
|Google Chrome
|1.0
|Dec 2008
|Firefox
|1.0
|Nov 2004
|Internet Explorer
|4.0
|Sep 1997
|Microsoft Edge
|12.0
|Jul 2015
|Opera
|3.5
|Nov 1998
|Safari
|1.0
|Jun 2003
Key Points
- Google Chrome: Supported since the first version in December 2008.
- Firefox: Supported since the initial release in November 2004.
- Internet Explorer: Supported since version 4.0 in September 1997.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since the first version in July 2015.
- Opera: Supported since version 3.5 in November 1998.
- Safari: Supported since the first version in June 2003.
Ensuring Compatibility
While the
border-left property is well-supported, it’s always a good practice to test your web designs across different browsers and devices to ensure consistent appearance and functionality.
Conclusion
The
border-left property is a powerful and versatile tool for web developers and designers. Its widespread browser support makes it a reliable choice for enhancing the visual design of your web pages.
See Also
To further enhance your understanding and usage of CSS properties related to borders, you may find the following resources helpful:
border: A shorthand for setting all four borders of an element.
border-block: Sets the borders of the block-start and block-end sides of an element.
outline: Draws a line around the outside of an element’s border edge.
- Backgrounds and borders: A guide to CSS properties related to backgrounds and borders.
- Learn CSS: Backgrounds and borders: Tutorials and examples on how to style backgrounds and borders.
These resources will help you create more sophisticated and visually appealing web designs.
