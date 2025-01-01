CSS Border-Inline-Style Easy Guide for Responsive Design

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The border-inline-style CSS property defines the style of the logical inline borders of an element. It automatically adjusts the border style based on the element’s writing mode, directionality, and text orientation. This property is handy for web design because it simplifies the process of managing the appearance of borders without manually adjusting them for different text directions or writing modes.

Specification

The border-inline-style property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification introduces logical properties that adapt to the writing mode, direction, and text orientation of an element, making it easier to create flexible and responsive designs.

The border-inline-style property specifically addresses the style of the logical inline borders, which can be either the top and bottom borders or the left and right borders, depending on the writing mode and direction of the text. This property is designed to simplify the process of styling borders in complex layouts, ensuring that the borders are consistent and visually appealing regardless of the text direction.

Syntax

/* <'border-style'> values */
border-inline-style: dashed;
border-inline-style: dotted;
border-inline-style: groove;


/* Global values */
border-inline-style: inherit;
border-inline-style: initial;
border-inline-style: revert;
border-inline-style: revert-layer;
border-inline-style: unset;

Explanation

  • <'border-style'> values: These specify the style of the border. You can use various styles such as dashed, dotted, groove, ridge, solid, double, inset, outset, none, and hidden.
  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its initial value, which is none.
  • revert: Reverts the property to its default value as defined by the browser.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to its previous value, useful in cascading layers.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which can be either the initial value or the inherited value.

Values

The border-inline-style property accepts specific values that define the style of the logical inline borders. These values are similar to those used in other border style properties. Here are the accepted values:

<'border-style'>

  • none: No border. This is the default value.
  • hidden: Same as none, except in terms of border conflict resolution for border-collapsed tables.
  • dotted: A series of dots.
  • dashed: A series of short dashes.
  • solid: A single, solid line.
  • double: Two solid lines. The width of the two lines and the space between them is equal to the border width.
  • groove: Appears to be carved into the page.
  • ridge: Opposite of groove. Appears to be coming out of the page.
  • inset: Appears to be embedded in the page. This is typically used with border-collapse: collapsed on table elements.
  • outset: Opposite of inset. Appears to be coming out of the page.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its initial value, which is none.
  • revert: Reverts the property to its default value as defined by the browser.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to its previous value, useful in cascading layers.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which can be either the initial value or the inherited value.

Formal Definition

Initial Value

  • Initial Value: none

Applies To

  • Applies To: All elements

Inherited

  • Inherited: No

Computed Value

  • Computed Value: As specified

Animation Type

  • Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

border-inline-style =
  <'border-top-style'>


<'border-top-style'> =
  <line-style>


<line-style> =
  none | hidden | dotted | dashed | solid | double | groove | ridge | inset | outset

Examples

Setting border-inline-style

HTML

<div>
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>

CSS

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr;
  border: 5px solid blue;
  border-inline-style: dashed;
}

Different Border Styles

HTML

<div class="container">
  <p class="dotted">Text with dotted border</p>
  <p class="solid">Text with solid border</p>
</div>

CSS

.container {
  background-color: lightgray;
  width: 200px;
  height: 150px;
}


.dotted {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  border: 3px solid red;
  border-inline-style: dotted;
}


.solid {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  border: 3px solid green;
  border-inline-style: solid;
}

Complex Example

HTML

<div class="complex">
  <p class="content">Text with groove border</p>
</div>

CSS

.complex {
  background-color: lightblue;
  width: 250px;
  height: 150px;
}


.content {
  writing-mode: horizontal-tb;
  border: 4px solid black;
  border-inline-style: groove;
}

Example 1: Basic Usage

HTML

<div class="example">
  <p class="text">Example text with dashed border</p>
</div>

CSS

.example {
  background-color: lightyellow;
  width: 150px;
  height: 100px;
}


.text {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr;
  border: 5px solid blue;
  border-inline-style: dashed;
}

Additional Example

HTML

<div class="container">
  <p class="text">Sample text with inline border style</p>
</div>

CSS

.container {
  background-color: lightgray;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
}


.text {
  writing-mode: horizontal-tb;
  border: 3px solid black;
  border-inline-style: dotted;
}

Complex Example

HTML

<div class="box">
  <p class="content">Complex border style example</p>
</div>

CSS

.box {
  background-color: lightblue;
  width: 250px;
  height: 150px;
}


.content {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  border: 4px solid green;
  border-inline-style: double;
}

Example 2: Different Border Styles

HTML

<div class="container">
  <p class="dotted">Text with dotted border</p>
  <p class="solid">Text with solid border</p>
</div>

CSS

.container {
  background-color: lightgray;
  width: 200px;
  height: 150px;
}


.dotted {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  border: 3px solid red;
  border-inline-style: dotted;
}


.solid {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  border: 3px solid green;
  border-inline-style: solid;
}

Example 3: Complex Layout

HTML

<div class="complex">
  <p class="content">Text with groove border</p>
</div>

CSS

.complex {
  background-color: lightblue;
  width: 250px;
  height: 150px;
}


.content {
  writing-mode: horizontal-tb;
  border: 4px solid black;
  border-inline-style: groove;
}

Browser Compatibility

Browser Support

  • Firefox: Full support.
  • Chrome: Full support.
  • Edge: Full support.
  • Safari: Full support.
  • Opera: Full support.

Compatibility Table

BrowserVersionSupport
Firefox93+Yes
Chrome94+Yes
Edge94+Yes
Safari15+Yes
Opera79+Yes

Notes

  • The border-inline-style property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification, which aims to make web design more flexible and responsive.
  • This property is well-established and works across many devices and browser versions, ensuring a consistent experience for users.

Logical Border Properties

  1. border-block-style: Sets the style of the logical block borders (top and bottom or left and right depending on the writing mode).
  2. border-block-start-style: Sets the style of the logical block start border.
  3. border-block-end-style: Sets the style of the logical block end border.

Physical Border Properties

  1. border-top-style: Sets the style of the top border.
  2. border-right-style: Sets the style of the right border.
  3. border-bottom-style: Sets the style of the bottom border.
  4. border-left-style: Sets the style of the left border.

Writing Mode and Direction Properties

  1. writing-mode: Sets the writing mode (horizontal or vertical text).
  2. direction: Sets the text direction (left-to-right or right-to-left).
  3. text-orientation: Sets the text orientation (mixed, upright, or sideways).

Example Usage

HTML

<div class="example">
  <p class="text">Example text with styled borders</p>
</div>

CSS

.example {
  background-color: lightyellow;
  width: 200px;
  height: 150px;
}


.text {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr;
  direction: rtl;
  border: 5px solid blue;
  border-inline-style: dashed;
  border-block-style: dotted;
  border-block-start-style: solid;
  border-block-end-style: double;
}

See Also

For more information, check out these resources:

Additional Resources

  • MDN Web Docs: A comprehensive resource for CSS.
  • Can I Use: Check the compatibility of CSS properties across different browsers.
