CSS border-inline-end-width Enhance Responsive Design

Introduction

The border-inline-end-width CSS property defines the width of the logical inline-end border of an element. This border can be the top, right, bottom, or left border, depending on the element’s writing mode and direction.

Specification

The border-inline-end-width property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification helps create more adaptable and responsive designs by defining logical properties and values.

Description

This property maps to the border-top-width , border-right-width , border-bottom-width , or border-left-width properties, depending on the values set for writing-mode , direction , and text-orientation .

Syntax

/* Length values */ border-inline-end-width: 2px; border-inline-end-width: thick; /* Global values */ border-inline-end-width: inherit; border-inline-end-width: initial; border-inline-end-width: revert; border-inline-end-width: revert-layer; border-inline-end-width: unset;

Values

Length values : Specific lengths like 2px , 1em , etc.

: Specific lengths like , , etc. Keyword values : Predefined keywords like thin , medium , and thick .

: Predefined keywords like , , and . Global values: General CSS values like inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , and unset .

Formal Definition

Property Value Initial value medium Applies to All elements Inherited No Percentages Refers to the logical width of the containing block Computed value Absolute length; 0 if the border style is none or hidden Animation type By computed value type

Formal Syntax

border-inline-end-width = <line-width> <line-width> = <length> | thin | medium | thick

Examples

Example 1: Applying a Border with Vertical Text

HTML:

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 1 px solid blue ; border-inline-end-width : 5 px ; }

Results:

This example shows how the border-inline-end-width property can be used to adjust the border width of an element with vertical text orientation. The border-inline-end-width is set to 5px , which visually highlights the end of the inline content.

Example 2: Adjusting Border Width in a Horizontal Layout

HTML:

< div class = " container " > < p class = " horizontalText " >This is a sample text.</ p > </ div >

CSS:

.container { background-color : lightgray ; width : 200 px ; height : 100 px ; padding : 10 px ; } .horizontalText { border : 2 px solid black ; border-inline-end-width : 10 px ; }

Results:

This example demonstrates how the border-inline-end-width property can be used to adjust the border width of an element in a horizontal layout. The border-inline-end-width is set to 10px , creating a distinct border at the end of the inline content.

Example 3: Using Keyword Values

HTML:

< div class = " box " > < p class = " thickBorder " >Thick Border</ p > < p class = " mediumBorder " >Medium Border</ p > < p class = " thinBorder " >Thin Border</ p > </ div >

CSS:

.box { display : flex ; flex-direction : column ; gap : 10 px ; } p { padding : 10 px ; background-color : lightblue ; border-style : solid ; } .thickBorder { border-inline-end-width : thick ; } .mediumBorder { border-inline-end-width : medium ; } .thinBorder { border-inline-end-width : thin ; }

Results:

This example shows how to use keyword values ( thick , medium , thin ) with the border-inline-end-width property. Each paragraph has a different border width, demonstrating the flexibility of the property.

Browser Compatibility

The border-inline-end-width property is well-supported across various browsers:

Chrome : Supported since version 69.

: Supported since version 69. Firefox : Supported since version 41.

: Supported since version 41. Opera : Supported since version 56.

: Supported since version 56. Edge : Supported since version 79.

: Supported since version 79. Safari: Supported since version 12.1.

