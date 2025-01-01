- Services
CSS border-inline-end-color Master Logical Border Colors
Use it to define the color of the logical inline-end border.
Discover available options like named colors, hexadecimal values, and global values.
Introduction
The
border-inline-end-color property in CSS sets the color of the logical inline-end border of an element. This property adjusts based on the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation, making it useful for creating adaptable and accessible web designs.
Baseline Widely Available
The
border-inline-end-color property has been widely supported since September 2021. For more details on compatibility, you can check out the following resources:
Description
The
border-inline-end-color property sets the color of the logical inline-end border of an element. This property is useful for layouts that adapt to different writing modes, directions, and text orientations. Depending on these factors,
border-inline-end-color can correspond to one of the traditional border properties:
border-top-color,
border-right-color,
border-bottom-color, or
border-left-color.
This adaptability makes
border-inline-end-color essential for designing responsive and accessible websites. It ensures that the border colors of your elements are consistent with the content’s direction, enhancing the overall user experience.
Syntax
Explanation of Syntax
- Color Values: Specify the border color using named colors (e.g.,
rebeccapurple), hexadecimal values (e.g.,
#663399), or other color notations.
- Global Values: These values allow you to inherit the border color from the parent element (
inherit), reset the border color to its initial value (
initial), revert to the user-agent stylesheet value (
revert), revert to a specific CSS layer (
revert-layer), or unset the border color (
unset).
This property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values module, which aims to make web design more intuitive and adaptable to different writing modes and directions.
Values
The
border-inline-end-color property accepts various values to define the color of the inline-end border.
Color Values
- Named Colors: Like
red,
blue,
green, etc.
- Hexadecimal Colors: Like
#ff0000for red,
#00ff00for green, etc.
- RGB and RGBA: Like
rgb(255, 0, 0)for red,
rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)for semi-transparent red.
- HSL and HSLA: Like
hsl(0, 100%, 50%)for red,
hsla(0, 100%, 50%, 0.5)for semi-transparent red.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Resets the property to its initial value.
revert: Reverts the property to the user-agent stylesheet value.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value specified in a specific CSS layer.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves like
inheritif the property is inherited or like
initialif not.
Formal Definition
The
border-inline-end-color property specifies the color of the logical inline-end border of an element. This property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values module, which provides a more intuitive way to define styles that adapt to different writing modes and directions.
Formal Syntax
Initial Value
The initial value for
border-inline-end-color is
currentcolor, which means it will use the current text color of the element if no other value is specified.
Applies To
This property applies to all elements that can have a border.
Inherited
No, the
border-inline-end-color property is not inherited from parent elements.
Computed Value
The computed value is a computed color, which is the final color value after all CSS calculations are applied.
Animation Type
The animation type for
border-inline-end-color is by computed value type, meaning it can be animated using CSS animations and transitions.
Examples
Basic Usage
Vertical Writing Mode
Example 1: Basic Usage
HTML
CSS
Example 2: Vertical Writing Mode
HTML
CSS
Specifications
The
border-inline-end-color property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification introduces logical properties that are independent of the physical geometry of the web page, making it easier to create adaptable and responsive designs.
CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1
- Specification: CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1
Key Highlights
- Logical Border Colors: The
border-inline-end-colorproperty is part of a set of logical border properties that adapt to the writing mode, direction, and text orientation of an element.
- Adaptability: This property allows for more intuitive and adaptable styling, making it easier to create designs that work well with different writing systems and directions.
- Consistency: By using logical properties like
border-inline-end-color, web developers can ensure consistent and coherent styling across various writing modes and directions.
Related Specifications
- CSS Logical Properties and Values: This broader specification includes other logical properties that work in tandem with
border-inline-end-colorto create adaptable and responsive designs.
- Writing Modes: The
writing-modeproperty, which defines the block flow direction of an element, is closely related to logical properties.
- Directionality: The
directionproperty, which defines the text direction of an element, also impacts the behavior of logical properties.
Browser Compatibility
The
border-inline-end-color property is widely supported across modern browsers. Here’s a summary of its compatibility:
|Browser
|Version
|Support
|Google Chrome
|86+
|Yes
|Mozilla Firefox
|81+
|Yes
|Microsoft Edge
|86+
|Yes
|Safari
|14.1+
|Yes
|Opera
|72+
|Yes
For the latest information, check Can I Use.
Handling Older Browsers
If you need to support older browsers, you can use feature detection or polyfills. Here’s an example of how to provide a fallback:
Related Properties
The
border-inline-end-color property is part of a larger set of CSS logical properties that help create adaptable and responsive designs. Here are some related properties:
border-block-start-color
Defines the color of the logical block-start border of an element.
Example:
border-block-end-color
Defines the color of the logical block-end border of an element.
Example:
border-inline-start-color
Defines the color of the logical inline-start border of an element.
Example:
writing-mode
Defines the block flow direction of an element.
Example:
direction
Defines the text direction of an element.
Example:
text-orientation
Defines the orientation of text within a line box.
Example:
Example Usage
Here’s an example that demonstrates how these related properties can be used together:
In this example, the
writing-mode property is set to
vertical-lr, and the various logical border color properties are used to customize the border colors.
See Also
For further exploration and understanding of the
border-inline-end-color property and related concepts, you may find the following resources and topics helpful:
CSS Logical Properties and Values
- CSS Logical Properties and Values: This comprehensive guide provides an overview of logical properties and values, explaining how they can be used to create adaptable and responsive web designs.
Related CSS Properties
- border-top-color: Defines the color of the top border of an element.
- border-right-color: Defines the color of the right border of an element.
- border-bottom-color: Defines the color of the bottom border of an element.
- border-left-color: Defines the color of the left border of an element.
Writing Mode and Directionality
- writing-mode: Defines the block flow direction of an element, allowing for vertical or horizontal text layouts.
- direction: Defines the text direction of an element, supporting left-to-right (
ltr) and right-to-left (
rtl) text direction.
- text-orientation: Defines the orientation of text within a line box, allowing for mixed, upright, or sideways text orientation.
Additional Resources
- MDN Web Docs: A comprehensive resource for learning about CSS and its various properties and features.
- Can I Use: A useful tool for checking browser compatibility of CSS properties and features.
Examples and Tutorials
- CSS Examples and Tutorials: A collection of examples and tutorials to help you understand and apply CSS properties effectively.
By exploring these resources and related topics, you can deepen your understanding of CSS logical properties and values, and improve your ability to create adaptable, responsive, and visually appealing web designs.
