Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Border-Bottom-Color Customize Bottom Border Colors

CSS border-bottom-color sets the color of an element's bottom border.

Use named colors, hexadecimal values, RGB, RGBA, HSL, or HSLA to customize the appearance.

Learn about syntax, values, and examples.
thumbnail

Introduction

The border-bottom-color CSS property sets the color of an element’s bottom border. It’s great for customizing the look of your web elements. You can use various color formats like named colors, hexadecimal values, RGB, RGBA, HSL, and HSLA. Additionally, you can use shorthand properties like border-color or border-bottom for efficiency.

Customizing the bottom border color can enhance the visual appeal of your website, making sections like headers, footers, or navigation menus stand out.

Syntax

The border-bottom-color property is defined using a single color value. You can use named colors, hexadecimal values, RGB, RGBA, HSL, HSLA, or global values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

/* <color> values */
border-bottom-color: red;
border-bottom-color: #ffbb00;
border-bottom-color: rgb(255, 0, 0);
border-bottom-color: hsl(100deg, 50%, 25%);
border-bottom-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5);
border-bottom-color: hsla(100deg, 50%, 25%, 0.75);
border-bottom-color: currentcolor;
border-bottom-color: transparent;


/* Global values */
border-bottom-color: inherit;
border-bottom-color: initial;
border-bottom-color: revert;
border-bottom-color: revert-layer;
border-bottom-color: unset;

Values

The border-bottom-color property accepts various values to define the color of the bottom border:

Color Values

  • Named Colors: red, blue, green, etc.
  • Hexadecimal Colors: #ffbb00
  • RGB Colors: rgb(255, 0, 0)
  • RGBA Colors: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)
  • HSL Colors: hsl(100deg, 50%, 25%)
  • HSLA Colors: hsla(100deg, 50%, 25%, 0.75)
  • currentcolor: Uses the current text color of the element.
  • transparent: Makes the bottom border transparent.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its initial value.
  • revert: Reverts the property to the default value defined by the user agent stylesheet.
  • revert-layer: Reverts to the value as defined by the cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.

Formal Definition

The border-bottom-color property is formally defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. Here are the key aspects:

  • Initial Value: currentcolor
  • Applies To: All elements, including the ::first-letter pseudo-element.
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: The computed color
  • Animation Type: Color

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax of the border-bottom-color property is:

border-bottom-color =
  <color> | transparent | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset

Examples

Here are some practical examples to help you understand how to use the border-bottom-color property.

Example 1: Basic Usage

HTML:

<div class="mybox">
  <p>
    This is a box with a border around it. Note which side of the box is
    <span class="redtext">red</span>.
  </p>
</div>

CSS:

.mybox {
  border: solid 0.3em gold;
  border-bottom-color: red;
  width: auto;
}


.redtext {
  color: red;
}

Result: This creates a box with a gold border, but the bottom border is red.

Example 2: Using Hexadecimal Color

HTML:

<div class="hexbox">
  <p>
    This box has a hexadecimal bottom border color.
  </p>
</div>

CSS:

.hexbox {
  border: solid 0.3em black;
  border-bottom-color: #ffbb00;
  width: auto;
}

Result: This creates a box with a black border, but the bottom border has a color specified by the hexadecimal value #ffbb00.

Example 3: Using RGB Color

HTML:

<div class="rgbBox">
  <p>
    This box has an RGB bottom border color.
  </p>
</div>

CSS:

.rgbBox {
  border: solid 0.3em black;
  border-bottom-color: rgb(255, 0, 0);
  width: auto;
}

Result: This creates a box with a black border, but the bottom border has a color specified by the RGB value rgb(255, 0, 0).

Example 4: Using HSL Color

HTML:

<div class="hslBox">
  <p>
    This box has an HSL bottom border color.
  </p>
</div>

CSS:

.hslBox {
  border: solid 0.3em black;
  border-bottom-color: hsl(100deg, 50%, 25%);
  width: auto;
}

Result: This creates a box with a black border, but the bottom border has a color specified by the HSL value hsl(100deg, 50%, 25%).

Example 5: Using Transparent Color

HTML:

<div class="transparentBox">
  <p>
    This box has a transparent bottom border.
  </p>
</div>

CSS:

.transparentBox {
  border: solid 0.3em black;
  border-bottom-color: transparent;
  width: auto;
}

Result: This creates a box with a black border, but the bottom border is transparent.

Example 6: Using Global Values

HTML:

<div class="globalBox">
  <p>
    This box uses global values for the bottom border color.
  </p>
</div>

CSS:

.globalBox {
  border: solid 0.3em black;
  border-bottom-color: inherit; /* Inherits the color from the parent */
  width: auto;
}

Result: This creates a box with a black border, and the bottom border color is inherited from the parent element.

Specifications

The border-bottom-color property is part of the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3, which defines the behavior and rules for borders in web design. This module is developed by the CSS Working Group and is widely supported across different web browsers.

Browser Compatibility

The border-bottom-color property is well-supported across modern web browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Fully supported since version 1.0.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Fully supported since version 1.0.
  • Internet Explorer: Supported since version 4.0.
  • Microsoft Edge: Fully supported since version 12.0.
  • Opera: Fully supported since version 3.5.
  • Safari: Fully supported since version 1.0.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, refer to resources like the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables on MDN Web Docs.

See Also

To further enhance your understanding and usage of the border-bottom-color property, you may find the following related CSS properties and resources helpful:

  • border-top-color
  • border-left-color
  • border-right-color
  • border-color
  • border-bottom
  • border: Sets all border properties (width, style, color).
  • border-bottom: Sets the bottom border’s width, style, and color.
  • border-color: Sets the color of all four borders.

Default Color Value

FAQs

What is the border-bottom-color property in CSS?

The border-bottom-color property sets the color of an element’s bottom border.

How do I set a gradient color for the bottom border?

border-bottom-color only supports solid colors. For a gradient effect, use a pseudo-element like ::before or ::after with a gradient background positioned at the bottom.

Can I use transparent or semi-transparent colors with border-bottom-color?

Yes, you can use RGBA or HSLA values. For example, border-bottom-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); creates a semi-transparent black bottom border.

What is the default value of border-bottom-color?

The default value is the element’s current color, inherited from the color property unless explicitly set.

Why is the color of my bottom border different from what I set?

This could be due to conflicts with higher specificity styles, inheritance issues, or browser quirks. Check your CSS rules for overriding styles.

Is the border-bottom-color property animatable?

Yes, border-bottom-color is animatable. It interpolates between color values smoothly, allowing for seamless animations.

Can I use border-bottom-color with pseudo-elements like ::before and ::after?

Yes, you can use border-bottom-color with pseudo-elements like ::before and ::after to customize their borders.

How does border-bottom-color interact with other border properties?

border-bottom-color works with other border properties like border-bottom-style and border-bottom-width to define the complete appearance of the bottom border.

Is border-bottom-color supported in all browsers?

border-bottom-color is well-supported across modern web browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Safari. Always check the latest browser compatibility information.

Can I set the border-bottom-color using shorthand properties?

Yes, you can set border-bottom-color using shorthand properties like border-color or border-bottom. These allow you to specify multiple border properties in a single declaration, making your CSS more concise.

By understanding these frequently asked questions, you can effectively use the border-bottom-color property to enhance your web designs.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.