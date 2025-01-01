CSS border-block-end-width Flexible Border Control

Formal Definition

The border-block-end-width CSS property defines the width of the logical block-end border of an element. Here are its key aspects:

Initial Value: medium

Applies To: All elements

Inherited: No

Percentages: Relative to the logical-width of the containing block

Computed Value: Absolute length; 0 if the border style is none or hidden

Animation Type: By computed value type

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for border-block-end-width is:

border-block-end-width = <line-width> <line-width> = [ <length [0, ∞ ] > | thin | medium | thick]

In this syntax:

<line-width> can be specified using: A length value (e.g., 5px or 2em ). Predefined keywords: thin , medium , or thick .

can be specified using:

Values

<'border-width'> : Defines the width using lengths (e.g., 5px ) or keywords (e.g., thick ).

: Defines the width using lengths (e.g., ) or keywords (e.g., ). Global values : Control inheritance and default behavior: inherit : Inherits from the parent element. initial : Sets to the initial value. revert : Rolls back to the user-agent stylesheet value. revert-layer : Rolls back to the value of the next outer CSS layer. unset : Resets to its natural value, behaving like inherit if inherited, or initial if not.

: Control inheritance and default behavior:

Examples

Basic Usage

HTML

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { border : 1 px solid blue ; border-block-end-width : 5 px ; }

Description Sets the logical block-end border to 5px .

Vertical Text

HTML

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 1 px solid blue ; border-block-end-width : 5 px ; }

Description Sets the logical block-end border to 5px for vertical text.

Different Border Widths

HTML

< div class = " container " > < p class = " exampleText1 " >Example text 1</ p > < p class = " exampleText2 " >Example text 2</ p > </ div >

CSS

.container { background-color : lightgray ; padding : 20 px ; } .exampleText1 { border : 1 px solid red ; border-block-end-width : 3 px ; } .exampleText2 { border : 1 px solid green ; border-block-end-width : 7 px ; }

Description Sets different logical block-end border widths for two paragraphs.

Specifications

The border-block-end-width property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This ensures it is well-documented and standardized.

Related Properties

border-block-start-width : Defines the logical block-start border width.

: Defines the logical block-start border width. border-inline-start-width : Defines the logical inline-start border width.

: Defines the logical inline-start border width. border-inline-end-width : Defines the logical inline-end border width.

Supported Browsers

The border-block-end-width property is supported in:

Chrome : Version 69 and later

: Version 69 and later Firefox : Version 41 and later

: Version 41 and later Opera : Version 56 and later

: Version 56 and later Edge : Version 79 and later

: Version 79 and later Safari: Version 12.1 and later

See Also

For more information, check out:

