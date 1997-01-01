CSS Background-Repeat A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction

The background-repeat property in CSS is a great tool for web developers and designers. It lets you control how background images are repeated within an element, offering flexibility for customizing your web pages. Whether you want the image to repeat horizontally, vertically, both, or not at all, background-repeat gives you the power to achieve the desired effect.

This property is essential for web design as it allows you to create visually appealing backgrounds without complex image editing. By understanding and using background-repeat , you can enhance the user experience and make your websites more engaging and dynamic.

Syntax

The background-repeat property in CSS defines how background images are repeated within an element. The syntax is straightforward:

/* Keyword values */ background-repeat: repeat; background-repeat: repeat-x; background-repeat: repeat-y; background-repeat: space; background-repeat: round; background-repeat: no-repeat; /* Two-value syntax: horizontal | vertical */ background-repeat: repeat space; background-repeat: repeat repeat; background-repeat: round space; background-repeat: no-repeat round; /* Global values */ background-repeat: inherit; background-repeat: initial; background-repeat: revert; background-repeat: revert-layer; background-repeat: unset;

This syntax lets you specify how the background image should repeat along the horizontal and vertical axes. You can use a single value or a combination of two values for more precise control.

Description

The background-repeat property determines how background images are repeated within an element. You can control the repetition behavior along both axes or choose not to repeat the image at all. This property accepts various keyword values that define how the background image should be displayed.

By default, the value is repeat , meaning the background image will be repeated both horizontally and vertically to cover the entire element. The image’s aspect ratio is maintained, and any edges that don’t fit perfectly will be clipped. The extent of repetition and clipping depends on the size of the background painting area and the background-size .

Additionally, you can use values like space to ensure the repeated images are evenly spaced without clipping, or round to stretch the images to fill all available space without gaps. This flexibility allows for more creative and visually appealing web designs.

The background-repeat property is essential for web developers and designers who aim to create dynamic and engaging backgrounds, enhancing the overall user experience.

Values

The background-repeat property accepts several values that define how a background image should be repeated within an element. Here’s a breakdown of the available values:

repeat : The default value. The background image is repeated both horizontally and vertically.

: The default value. The background image is repeated both horizontally and vertically. no-repeat : The background image is not repeated. It is displayed only once.

: The background image is not repeated. It is displayed only once. space : The background image is repeated as much as possible without clipping. The first and last images are pinned to either side of the element, and whitespace is distributed evenly between the images.

: The background image is repeated as much as possible without clipping. The first and last images are pinned to either side of the element, and whitespace is distributed evenly between the images. round : The background image is stretched to fill the entire area without gaps.

: The background image is stretched to fill the entire area without gaps. repeat-x : The background image repeats only horizontally.

: The background image repeats only horizontally. repeat-y : The background image repeats only vertically.

When one <repeat-style> keyword is provided, the value is shorthand for the following two-value syntax:

Single value Two-value equivalent repeat-x repeat no-repeat repeat-y no-repeat repeat repeat repeat repeat space space space round round round no-repeat no-repeat no-repeat

These values allow web developers to fine-tune the appearance of background images, creating visually appealing and dynamic web designs.

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the background-repeat property in CSS is defined as follows:

background-repeat = <repeat-style># <repeat-style> = repeat-x | repeat-y | [ repeat | space | round | no-repeat ]{1,2}

<repeat-style> : This can be one of the following values: repeat-x , repeat-y , repeat , space , round , or no-repeat .

: This can be one of the following values: , , , , , or . # : Indicates that the <repeat-style> can be repeated one or several times, with each occurrence separated by a comma.

: Indicates that the can be repeated one or several times, with each occurrence separated by a comma. {1,2} : Indicates that the value can be specified once or twice. If specified once, it applies to both horizontal and vertical axes.

This formal syntax provides a clear structure for how the background-repeat property should be used, ensuring that web developers can effectively control the repetition behavior of background images.

Examples

To better understand how the background-repeat property works, let’s look at some practical examples. These examples will demonstrate different values of background-repeat and how they affect the display of background images.

HTML

< ol > < li > no-repeat < div class = " one " ></ div > </ li > < li > repeat < div class = " two " ></ div > </ li > < li > repeat-x < div class = " three " ></ div > </ li > < li > repeat-y < div class = " four " ></ div > </ li > < li > space < div class = " five " ></ div > </ li > < li > round < div class = " six " ></ div > </ li > < li > repeat-x, repeat-y (multiple images) < div class = " seven " ></ div > </ li > </ ol >

CSS

/* Shared for all DIVS in example */ ol , li { margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; } li { margin-bottom : 12 px ; } div { background-image : url ( starsolid.gif ); width : 160 px ; height : 70 px ; } /* Background repeats */ .one { background-repeat : no-repeat ; } .two { background-repeat : repeat ; } .three { background-repeat : repeat-x ; } .four { background-repeat : repeat-y ; } .five { background-repeat : space ; } .six { background-repeat : round ; } /* Multiple images */ .seven { background-image : url ( starsolid.gif ), url ( favicon32.png ); background-repeat : repeat-x , repeat-y ; height : 144 px ; }

Result

In this example, each list item is matched with a different value of background-repeat . This demonstrates how the background-repeat property can be used to control the repetition of background images in various ways.

no-repeat : The background image is displayed only once.

: The background image is displayed only once. repeat : The background image is repeated both horizontally and vertically.

: The background image is repeated both horizontally and vertically. repeat-x : The background image is repeated only horizontally.

: The background image is repeated only horizontally. repeat-y : The background image is repeated only vertically.

: The background image is repeated only vertically. space : The background image is repeated without clipping, with even spacing between images.

: The background image is repeated without clipping, with even spacing between images. round : The background image is repeated and scaled to fill the entire area without gaps.

: The background image is repeated and scaled to fill the entire area without gaps. Multiple images: Demonstrates how background-repeat can be used with multiple background images.

These examples illustrate the versatility of the background-repeat property and how it can be used to create different visual effects for background images in web design.

Formal Definition

The background-repeat property in CSS specifies how background images are repeated within an element. This property can take up to two values, defining the horizontal and vertical repetition behavior, respectively. If only one value is set, it applies to both axes. The property is essential for web development and design, allowing for precise control over the visual presentation of background images.

Initial Value : repeat

: Applies to : All elements, including ::first-letter and ::first-line pseudo-elements.

: All elements, including and pseudo-elements. Inherited : No

: No Computed Value : A list, each item consisting of two keywords, one per dimension.

: A list, each item consisting of two keywords, one per dimension. Animation Type: Discrete

This formal definition ensures that web developers have a clear understanding of how the background-repeat property functions and how it can be applied to create engaging and dynamic backgrounds on web pages.

Browser Compatibility

The background-repeat property is widely supported across all major web browsers, making it a reliable choice for web developers and designers. Here is a summary of the browser compatibility for this CSS property:

Google Chrome : Supported since version 1.0 (December 2008).

: Supported since version 1.0 (December 2008). Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 1.0 (November 2004).

: Supported since version 1.0 (November 2004). Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 12.0 (July 2015).

: Supported since version 12.0 (July 2015). Internet Explorer : Supported since version 4.0 (September 1997).

: Supported since version 4.0 (September 1997). Opera : Supported since version 3.5 (November 1998).

: Supported since version 3.5 (November 1998). Safari: Supported since version 1.0 (June 2003).

This broad support ensures that the background-repeat property can be used confidently in web development projects, providing consistent and predictable results across different browsers and devices. Whether you’re designing for desktop or mobile, you can rely on background-repeat to create visually appealing and dynamic backgrounds that enhance the user experience.

Specifications

The background-repeat property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. This specification outlines the behavior and usage of the property, ensuring that web developers have a standardized way to control the repetition of background images.

You can find the detailed specifications for the background-repeat property in the following document:

This specification provides comprehensive details on how the background-repeat property should be implemented and used, ensuring consistency across different web browsers and platforms. By adhering to these specifications, web developers can create reliable and consistent background image repetition effects, enhancing the overall user experience.

See Also

For further exploration and understanding of related CSS properties and concepts, you might find the following resources helpful:

These resources provide a comprehensive understanding of how to use CSS background properties effectively, allowing you to create visually appealing and functional web designs.