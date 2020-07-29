Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS background-position-y Vertical Image Positioning

Learn how to use CSS background-position-y to control the vertical position of background images.

Explore keyword, percentage, and length values for precise positioning.
thumbnail

Introduction

The background-position-y CSS property allows you to control the vertical position of a background image within an element. This property is part of the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 4 specification, which standardizes how background images are positioned. For detailed information, please refer to the official specification:

Understanding this specification ensures that your CSS code is compliant with the latest standards.

Syntax

The background-position-y property is easy to use and offers various value types. Here’s the basic syntax:

background-position-y: value;

Keyword Values

  • top: Aligns the top edge of the image with the top of the element.
  • center: Centers the image vertically.
  • bottom: Aligns the bottom edge of the image with the bottom of the element.

Percentage Values

  • <percentage>: Positions the image as a percentage of the element’s height. For example, 50% centers the image.

Length Values

  • <length>: Positions the image using units like pixels (px), centimeters (cm), or ems (em).

Side-relative Values

  • bottom <length>: Offsets the image from the bottom edge by a specified length.
  • bottom <percentage>: Offsets the image from the bottom edge by a specified percentage.

Multiple Values

  • You can specify multiple values separated by commas for multiple background images.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the value to its default (0%).
  • revert: Rolls back the value to the user agent stylesheet’s default.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the value to the value of the previous cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the value to its natural value (inherit or initial).

Example Syntax

/* Keyword values */
background-position-y: top;
background-position-y: center;
background-position-y: bottom;


/* Percentage values */
background-position-y: 25%;


/* Length values */
background-position-y: 0px;
background-position-y: 1cm;
background-position-y: 8em;


/* Side-relative values */
background-position-y: bottom 3px;
background-position-y: bottom 10%;


/* Multiple values */
background-position-y: 0px, center;


/* Global values */
background-position-y: inherit;
background-position-y: initial;
background-position-y: revert;
background-position-y: revert-layer;
background-position-y: unset;

Values

The background-position-y property accepts several value types to position background images vertically.

Keyword Values

  • top: Aligns the top edge of the image with the top of the element.
  • center: Centers the image vertically.
  • bottom: Aligns the bottom edge of the image with the bottom of the element.

Percentage Values

  • <percentage>: Positions the image as a percentage of the element’s height. For example, 50% centers the image.

Length Values

  • <length>: Positions the image using units like pixels (px), centimeters (cm), or ems (em).

Side-relative Values

  • bottom <length>: Offsets the image from the bottom edge by a specified length.
  • bottom <percentage>: Offsets the image from the bottom edge by a specified percentage.

Multiple Values

  • You can specify multiple values separated by commas for multiple background images.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the value to its default (0%).
  • revert: Rolls back the value to the user agent stylesheet’s default.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the value to the value of the previous cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the value to its natural value (inherit or initial).

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for background-position-y is:

background-position-y =
  [
    [ center | [ top | bottom | y-start | y-end ] [ <length-percentage>? ] ]
    | [ left | right | x-start | x-end ] [ <length-percentage>? ]
  ]#


<length-percentage> =
  <length>
  | <percentage>

Explanation

  • Keywords: center, top, bottom, y-start, y-end
  • Length and Percentage Values: <length> (e.g., px, cm, em) or <percentage>
  • Side-relative Values: bottom <length>, bottom <percentage>
  • Multiple Values: Separated by commas for multiple background images

Examples

Here are some practical examples to help you understand how to use background-position-y.

Basic Example

This example centers a background image horizontally and aligns it to the bottom vertically.

HTML
<div></div>
CSS
div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: skyblue;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position-x: center;
  background-position-y: bottom;
}

Side-relative Values

This example offsets the background image from the bottom edge.

HTML
<div></div>
CSS
div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: skyblue;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position-x: center;
  background-position-y: bottom 3px;
}

Multiple Background Images

You can also use background-position-y to position multiple background images.

HTML
<div></div>
CSS
div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: lightgray;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png'), url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat, no-repeat;
  background-position-x: center, right;
  background-position-y: top, bottom;
}

Additional Examples

HTML
<div></div>
CSS
div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: seagreen;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position-x: right 20px;
  background-position-y: bottom 10px;
}
HTML
<div></div>
CSS
div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: lightblue;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position-x: left 15px;
  background-position-y: top 15px;
}

Benefits of Side-Relative Values

  • Precision: Allows for precise positioning of background images.
  • Flexibility: Gives you the flexibility to create complex layouts.
  • Responsiveness: Helps create designs that adapt to different screen sizes.

Browser Compatibility

The background-position-y property is widely supported across modern browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Version 1+
  • Microsoft Edge: Version 12+
  • Mozilla Firefox: Version 49+
  • Opera: Version 15+
  • Safari: Version 1+

Browser Compatibility Table

BrowserVersion
Google Chrome1
Microsoft Edge12
Mozilla Firefox49
Opera15
Safari1

Best Practices

  • Fallbacks: Use the background-position shorthand as a fallback.
  • Feature Detection: Check if the browser supports background-position-y.
  • Progressive Enhancement: Provide a basic experience with enhancements for modern browsers.

Example of Fallback

div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: skyblue;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;


  /* Fallback for older browsers */
  background-position: center bottom;


  /* Modern browsers */
  background-position-x: center;
  background-position-y: bottom;
}

Conclusion

Understanding background-position-y helps you control the vertical positioning of background images effectively. Use fallbacks, feature detection, and progressive enhancement to ensure compatibility across different browsers. Stay updated with the latest browser compatibility information to provide the best user experience.

See Also

These resources will help you enhance your knowledge of CSS background properties and improve your web design skills.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.