CSS background-position-y Vertical Image Positioning

Introduction

The background-position-y CSS property allows you to control the vertical position of a background image within an element. This property is part of the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 4 specification, which standardizes how background images are positioned. For detailed information, please refer to the official specification:

Understanding this specification ensures that your CSS code is compliant with the latest standards.

Syntax

The background-position-y property is easy to use and offers various value types. Here’s the basic syntax:

background-position-y: value;

Keyword Values

top : Aligns the top edge of the image with the top of the element.

: Aligns the top edge of the image with the top of the element. center : Centers the image vertically.

: Centers the image vertically. bottom : Aligns the bottom edge of the image with the bottom of the element.

Percentage Values

<percentage> : Positions the image as a percentage of the element’s height. For example, 50% centers the image.

Length Values

<length> : Positions the image using units like pixels ( px ), centimeters ( cm ), or ems ( em ).

Side-relative Values

bottom <length> : Offsets the image from the bottom edge by a specified length.

: Offsets the image from the bottom edge by a specified length. bottom <percentage> : Offsets the image from the bottom edge by a specified percentage.

Multiple Values

You can specify multiple values separated by commas for multiple background images.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the value to its default ( 0% ).

: Sets the value to its default ( ). revert : Rolls back the value to the user agent stylesheet’s default.

: Rolls back the value to the user agent stylesheet’s default. revert-layer : Reverts the value to the value of the previous cascade layer.

: Reverts the value to the value of the previous cascade layer. unset : Resets the value to its natural value ( inherit or initial ).

Example Syntax

/* Keyword values */ background-position-y: top; background-position-y: center; background-position-y: bottom; /* Percentage values */ background-position-y: 25%; /* Length values */ background-position-y: 0px; background-position-y: 1cm; background-position-y: 8em; /* Side-relative values */ background-position-y: bottom 3px; background-position-y: bottom 10%; /* Multiple values */ background-position-y: 0px , center; /* Global values */ background-position-y: inherit; background-position-y: initial; background-position-y: revert; background-position-y: revert-layer; background-position-y: unset;

Values

The background-position-y property accepts several value types to position background images vertically.

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for background-position-y is:

background-position-y = [ [ center | [ top | bottom | y-start | y-end ] [ <length-percentage>? ] ] | [ left | right | x-start | x-end ] [ <length-percentage>? ] ]# <length-percentage> = <length> | <percentage>

Explanation

Keywords : center , top , bottom , y-start , y-end

: , , , , Length and Percentage Values : <length> (e.g., px , cm , em ) or <percentage>

: (e.g., , , ) or Side-relative Values : bottom <length> , bottom <percentage>

: , Multiple Values: Separated by commas for multiple background images

Examples

Here are some practical examples to help you understand how to use background-position-y .

Basic Example

This example centers a background image horizontally and aligns it to the bottom vertically.

HTML

< div ></ div >

CSS

div { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : skyblue ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position-x : center ; background-position-y : bottom ; }

Side-relative Values

This example offsets the background image from the bottom edge.

HTML

< div ></ div >

CSS

div { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : skyblue ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position-x : center ; background-position-y : bottom 3 px ; }

Multiple Background Images

You can also use background-position-y to position multiple background images.

HTML

< div ></ div >

CSS

div { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : lightgray ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ), url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat , no-repeat ; background-position-x : center , right ; background-position-y : top , bottom ; }

Additional Examples

HTML

< div ></ div >

CSS

div { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : seagreen ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position-x : right 20 px ; background-position-y : bottom 10 px ; }

HTML

< div ></ div >

CSS

div { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : lightblue ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position-x : left 15 px ; background-position-y : top 15 px ; }

Benefits of Side-Relative Values

Precision : Allows for precise positioning of background images.

: Allows for precise positioning of background images. Flexibility : Gives you the flexibility to create complex layouts.

: Gives you the flexibility to create complex layouts. Responsiveness: Helps create designs that adapt to different screen sizes.

Browser Compatibility

The background-position-y property is widely supported across modern browsers:

Google Chrome : Version 1+

: Version 1+ Microsoft Edge : Version 12+

: Version 12+ Mozilla Firefox : Version 49+

: Version 49+ Opera : Version 15+

: Version 15+ Safari: Version 1+

Browser Compatibility Table

Browser Version Google Chrome 1 Microsoft Edge 12 Mozilla Firefox 49 Opera 15 Safari 1

Best Practices

Fallbacks : Use the background-position shorthand as a fallback.

: Use the shorthand as a fallback. Feature Detection : Check if the browser supports background-position-y .

: Check if the browser supports . Progressive Enhancement: Provide a basic experience with enhancements for modern browsers.

Example of Fallback

div { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : skyblue ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; /* Fallback for older browsers */ background-position : center bottom ; /* Modern browsers */ background-position-x : center ; background-position-y : bottom ; }

Conclusion

Understanding background-position-y helps you control the vertical positioning of background images effectively. Use fallbacks, feature detection, and progressive enhancement to ensure compatibility across different browsers. Stay updated with the latest browser compatibility information to provide the best user experience.

