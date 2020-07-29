- Services
CSS background-position-y Vertical Image Positioning
Explore keyword, percentage, and length values for precise positioning.
Introduction
The
background-position-y CSS property allows you to control the vertical position of a background image within an element. This property is part of the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 4 specification, which standardizes how background images are positioned. For detailed information, please refer to the official specification:
Understanding this specification ensures that your CSS code is compliant with the latest standards.
Syntax
The
background-position-y property is easy to use and offers various value types. Here’s the basic syntax:
Keyword Values
top: Aligns the top edge of the image with the top of the element.
center: Centers the image vertically.
bottom: Aligns the bottom edge of the image with the bottom of the element.
Percentage Values
<percentage>: Positions the image as a percentage of the element’s height. For example,
50%centers the image.
Length Values
<length>: Positions the image using units like pixels (
px), centimeters (
cm), or ems (
em).
Side-relative Values
bottom <length>: Offsets the image from the bottom edge by a specified length.
bottom <percentage>: Offsets the image from the bottom edge by a specified percentage.
Multiple Values
- You can specify multiple values separated by commas for multiple background images.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the value to its default (
0%).
revert: Rolls back the value to the user agent stylesheet’s default.
revert-layer: Reverts the value to the value of the previous cascade layer.
unset: Resets the value to its natural value (
inheritor
initial).
Example Syntax
Values
The
background-position-y property accepts several value types to position background images vertically.
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for
background-position-y is:
Explanation
- Keywords:
center,
top,
bottom,
y-start,
y-end
- Length and Percentage Values:
<length>(e.g.,
px,
cm,
em) or
<percentage>
- Side-relative Values:
bottom <length>,
bottom <percentage>
- Multiple Values: Separated by commas for multiple background images
Examples
Here are some practical examples to help you understand how to use
background-position-y.
Basic Example
This example centers a background image horizontally and aligns it to the bottom vertically.
HTML
CSS
Side-relative Values
This example offsets the background image from the bottom edge.
HTML
CSS
Multiple Background Images
You can also use
background-position-y to position multiple background images.
HTML
CSS
Additional Examples
HTML
CSS
HTML
CSS
Benefits of Side-Relative Values
- Precision: Allows for precise positioning of background images.
- Flexibility: Gives you the flexibility to create complex layouts.
- Responsiveness: Helps create designs that adapt to different screen sizes.
Browser Compatibility
The
background-position-y property is widely supported across modern browsers:
- Google Chrome: Version 1+
- Microsoft Edge: Version 12+
- Mozilla Firefox: Version 49+
- Opera: Version 15+
- Safari: Version 1+
Browser Compatibility Table
|Browser
|Version
|Google Chrome
|1
|Microsoft Edge
|12
|Mozilla Firefox
|49
|Opera
|15
|Safari
|1
Best Practices
- Fallbacks: Use the
background-positionshorthand as a fallback.
- Feature Detection: Check if the browser supports
background-position-y.
- Progressive Enhancement: Provide a basic experience with enhancements for modern browsers.
Example of Fallback
Conclusion
Understanding
background-position-y helps you control the vertical positioning of background images effectively. Use fallbacks, feature detection, and progressive enhancement to ensure compatibility across different browsers. Stay updated with the latest browser compatibility information to provide the best user experience.
See Also
background-position
background-position-x
- Using multiple backgrounds
- CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module
- CSS Animations
- CSS Flexbox
- CSS Grid Layout
These resources will help you enhance your knowledge of CSS background properties and improve your web design skills.
