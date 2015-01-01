Mastering CSS Animation-Name for Dynamic Web Design

Introduction

The animation-name property in CSS is crucial for linking an element to one or more @keyframes rules that define its animation. This property lets you specify which animations will be applied to an element. Understanding the animation-name property is essential for creating dynamic and engaging animations. This article will guide you through its syntax, values, and practical examples.

Specification

The animation-name property is defined in the CSS Animations Level 1 specification. This specification provides guidelines for using animations in CSS and ensures consistent behavior across different browsers.

For more details, you can check the official specification:

Syntax

The animation-name property in CSS specifies the names of one or more @keyframes rules. Here’s the basic syntax:

/* Single animation */ animation-name: none; animation-name: test_05; animation-name: -specific; animation-name: sliding-vertically; /* Multiple animations */ animation-name: test1 , animation4; animation-name: none , -moz-specific , sliding; /* Global values */ animation-name: inherit; animation-name: initial; animation-name: revert; animation-name: revert-layer; animation-name: unset;

Explanation

Single Animation: Specify a single keyframe name.

Specify a single keyframe name. Multiple Animations: Specify multiple keyframe names separated by commas.

Specify multiple keyframe names separated by commas. Global Values: Use values like inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , and unset to control the property’s behavior.

Understanding the syntax is key to effectively controlling and customizing animations in your web projects.

Values

The animation-name property accepts several values:

none

Deactivates the animation without changing the order of other identifiers.

<custom-ident>

A custom identifier representing the animation name. It can include letters ( a to z ), numbers ( 0 to 9 ), underscores ( _ ), and dashes ( - ). The first non-dash character must be a letter, and it cannot start with two dashes.

Example:

animation-name: myAnimation;

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its default value ( none ).

: Sets the property to its default value ( ). revert : Reverts the property to its default value as specified by the browser.

: Reverts the property to its default value as specified by the browser. revert-layer : Reverts the property to its value from a different cascade layer.

: Reverts the property to its value from a different cascade layer. unset : Resets the property to its natural value.

Note

When specifying multiple animations, they are applied in the order specified by the animation-name property. For mismatched values, refer to Setting multiple animation property values.

Formal Definition

The animation-name property links an element to @keyframes rules that define its animation.

Initial Value

Initial Value: none

Applies To

Applies To: All elements, including ::before and ::after pseudo-elements.

Inheritance

Inherited: No

Computed Value

Computed Value: As specified

Animation Type

Animation Type: Not animatable

Formal Syntax

animation-name = [ none | <keyframes-name> ] # <keyframes-name> = <custom-ident> | <string>

Explanation

none : Deactivates the animation.

: Deactivates the animation. <keyframes-name> : The name of the @keyframes rule.

: The name of the rule. <custom-ident> : A custom identifier for the animation.

: A custom identifier for the animation. <string> : A string value for the keyframe name.

Examples

Here are various examples demonstrating the use of the animation-name property.

Naming an Animation

Create a simple animation that rotates a box when hovered over.

HTML

< div class = " box " ></ div >

CSS

.box { background-color : rebeccapurple ; border-radius : 10 px ; width : 100 px ; height : 100 px ; } .box : hover { animation-name : rotate; animation-duration : 0.7 s ; } @keyframes rotate { 0% { transform : rotate ( 0 ); } 100% { transform : rotate ( 360 deg ); } }

Result

Hover over the rectangle to start the animation.

Multiple Animations

Apply multiple animations to an element.

HTML

< div class = " multi-animation " ></ div >

CSS

.multi-animation { background-color : steelblue ; width : 100 px ; height : 100 px ; animation-name : slide, fade; animation-duration : 2 s , 1 s ; animation-iteration-count : infinite ; } @keyframes slide { 0% { transform : translateX ( 0 ); } 100% { transform : translateX ( 200 px ); } } @keyframes fade { 0% { opacity : 1 ; } 100% { opacity : 0.5 ; } }

Result

The element will slide horizontally while fading in and out.

Using Global Values

Use global values like inherit to control the animation-name property.

HTML

< div class = " parent " > < div class = " child " ></ div > </ div >

CSS

.parent { background-color : lightblue ; width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; animation-name : parent-animation; animation-duration : 2 s ; animation-iteration-count : infinite ; } .child { background-color : darkblue ; width : 100 px ; height : 100 px ; animation-name : inherit ; } @keyframes parent-animation { 0% { transform : rotate ( 0 ); } 100% { transform : rotate ( 360 deg ); } }

Result

The child element will inherit the animation from the parent element, causing both to rotate together.

Note

When specifying multiple animations, ensure the number of animation-name values matches the other animation-* property values. For mismatched values, refer to Setting multiple animation property values.

Browser Compatibility

The animation-name property is widely supported across modern web browsers:

Browser Minimum Version Release Date Google Chrome 43.0 May 2015 Mozilla Firefox 16.0 October 2012 Internet Explorer/Edge 10.0 September 2012 Opera 30.0 June 2015 Safari 9.0 September 2015

Important Considerations

While the animation-name property is widely supported, it’s good practice to test your animations across different browsers and devices to ensure a consistent user experience. Consider providing fallback styles for older browsers that do not support CSS animations.

Note

Mismatched animation properties can cause unexpected behavior. Ensure the number of animation-name values matches the other animation-* property values. For more details, refer to Setting multiple animation property values.

Understanding the animation-name property will help you create dynamic and engaging animations in your web projects.

Useful Resources

To learn more about CSS animations and related properties, check out these resources:

Related CSS Properties

Using CSS Animations : A detailed guide on creating and controlling animations with CSS.

: A detailed guide on creating and controlling animations with CSS. JavaScript AnimationEvent API : How to use JavaScript to interact with and control CSS animations.

: How to use JavaScript to interact with and control CSS animations. animation : A shorthand property to set all animation properties at once.

: A shorthand property to set all animation properties at once. animation-composition : Sets the behavior of overlapping animations.

: Sets the behavior of overlapping animations. animation-delay : Defines the delay before an animation starts.

: Defines the delay before an animation starts. animation-direction : Specifies the direction of the animation.

: Specifies the direction of the animation. animation-duration : Sets the duration of the animation cycle.

: Sets the duration of the animation cycle. animation-fill-mode : Defines how styles are applied before and after the animation.

: Defines how styles are applied before and after the animation. animation-iteration-count : Specifies the number of times an animation cycle should play.

: Specifies the number of times an animation cycle should play. animation-play-state : Controls the play state of the animation.

: Controls the play state of the animation. animation-timeline : Defines the timeline for the animation.

: Defines the timeline for the animation. animation-timing-function : Specifies the speed curve of the animation.

Additional Resources

CSS Transition Property Reference : Learn about CSS transitions and how they differ from animations.

: Learn about CSS transitions and how they differ from animations. HTML Reference Guide : A guide to HTML elements and attributes.

: A guide to HTML elements and attributes. MDN Web Docs: Extensive documentation and examples for CSS properties and techniques.

Related Topics

Web Development : Explore other areas of web development, including JavaScript, HTML, and accessibility.

: Explore other areas of web development, including JavaScript, HTML, and accessibility. Web Design : Learn about design principles, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI) design.

: Learn about design principles, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI) design. Responsive Design: Understand how to create websites that adapt to different screen sizes and devices.

By exploring these resources, you can gain a better understanding of CSS animations and related properties, helping you create more dynamic and engaging web experiences.