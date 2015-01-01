Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Mastering CSS Animation-Name for Dynamic Web Design

Learn how to effectively use the CSS animation-name property to link elements to keyframes.

Discover available options such as 'none', custom identifiers, and global values.
thumbnail

Introduction

The animation-name property in CSS is crucial for linking an element to one or more @keyframes rules that define its animation. This property lets you specify which animations will be applied to an element. Understanding the animation-name property is essential for creating dynamic and engaging animations. This article will guide you through its syntax, values, and practical examples.

Specification

The animation-name property is defined in the CSS Animations Level 1 specification. This specification provides guidelines for using animations in CSS and ensures consistent behavior across different browsers.

For more details, you can check the official specification:

Syntax

The animation-name property in CSS specifies the names of one or more @keyframes rules. Here’s the basic syntax:

/* Single animation */
animation-name: none;
animation-name: test_05;
animation-name: -specific;
animation-name: sliding-vertically;


/* Multiple animations */
animation-name: test1, animation4;
animation-name:
  none,
  -moz-specific,
  sliding;


/* Global values */
animation-name: inherit;
animation-name: initial;
animation-name: revert;
animation-name: revert-layer;
animation-name: unset;

Explanation

  • Single Animation: Specify a single keyframe name.
  • Multiple Animations: Specify multiple keyframe names separated by commas.
  • Global Values: Use values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset to control the property’s behavior.

Understanding the syntax is key to effectively controlling and customizing animations in your web projects.

Values

The animation-name property accepts several values:

none

Deactivates the animation without changing the order of other identifiers.

<custom-ident>

A custom identifier representing the animation name. It can include letters (a to z), numbers (0 to 9), underscores (_), and dashes (-). The first non-dash character must be a letter, and it cannot start with two dashes.

Example:

animation-name: myAnimation;

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value (none).
  • revert: Reverts the property to its default value as specified by the browser.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to its value from a different cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.

Note

When specifying multiple animations, they are applied in the order specified by the animation-name property. For mismatched values, refer to Setting multiple animation property values.

Formal Definition

The animation-name property links an element to @keyframes rules that define its animation.

Initial Value

  • Initial Value: none

Applies To

  • Applies To: All elements, including ::before and ::after pseudo-elements.

Inheritance

  • Inherited: No

Computed Value

  • Computed Value: As specified

Animation Type

  • Animation Type: Not animatable

Formal Syntax

animation-name =
  [ none | <keyframes-name> ]#


<keyframes-name> =
  <custom-ident> | <string>

Explanation

  • none: Deactivates the animation.
  • <keyframes-name>: The name of the @keyframes rule.
  • <custom-ident>: A custom identifier for the animation.
  • <string>: A string value for the keyframe name.

Examples

Here are various examples demonstrating the use of the animation-name property.

Naming an Animation

Create a simple animation that rotates a box when hovered over.

HTML

<div class="box"></div>

CSS

.box {
  background-color: rebeccapurple;
  border-radius: 10px;
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
}


.box:hover {
  animation-name: rotate;
  animation-duration: 0.7s;
}


@keyframes rotate {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0);
  }
  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

Result

Hover over the rectangle to start the animation.

Multiple Animations

Apply multiple animations to an element.

HTML

<div class="multi-animation"></div>

CSS

.multi-animation {
  background-color: steelblue;
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  animation-name: slide, fade;
  animation-duration: 2s, 1s;
  animation-iteration-count: infinite;
}


@keyframes slide {
  0% {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
  100% {
    transform: translateX(200px);
  }
}


@keyframes fade {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
  100% {
    opacity: 0.5;
  }
}

Result

The element will slide horizontally while fading in and out.

Using Global Values

Use global values like inherit to control the animation-name property.

HTML

<div class="parent">
  <div class="child"></div>
</div>

CSS

.parent {
  background-color: lightblue;
  width: 200px;
  height: 200px;
  animation-name: parent-animation;
  animation-duration: 2s;
  animation-iteration-count: infinite;
}


.child {
  background-color: darkblue;
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  animation-name: inherit;
}


@keyframes parent-animation {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0);
  }
  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

Result

The child element will inherit the animation from the parent element, causing both to rotate together.

Note

When specifying multiple animations, ensure the number of animation-name values matches the other animation-* property values. For mismatched values, refer to Setting multiple animation property values.

Browser Compatibility

The animation-name property is widely supported across modern web browsers:

BrowserMinimum VersionRelease Date
Google Chrome43.0May 2015
Mozilla Firefox16.0October 2012
Internet Explorer/Edge10.0September 2012
Opera30.0June 2015
Safari9.0September 2015

Important Considerations

While the animation-name property is widely supported, it’s good practice to test your animations across different browsers and devices to ensure a consistent user experience. Consider providing fallback styles for older browsers that do not support CSS animations.

Note

Mismatched animation properties can cause unexpected behavior. Ensure the number of animation-name values matches the other animation-* property values. For more details, refer to Setting multiple animation property values.

Understanding the animation-name property will help you create dynamic and engaging animations in your web projects.

Useful Resources

To learn more about CSS animations and related properties, check out these resources:

Additional Resources

  • Web Development: Explore other areas of web development, including JavaScript, HTML, and accessibility.
  • Web Design: Learn about design principles, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI) design.
  • Responsive Design: Understand how to create websites that adapt to different screen sizes and devices.

By exploring these resources, you can gain a better understanding of CSS animations and related properties, helping you create more dynamic and engaging web experiences.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.