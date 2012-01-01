CSS align-content Mastering Flexbox Alignment

CSS align-content Property

Introduction

The CSS align-content property is an essential tool for web developers to control the space between and around items in a container. It’s particularly useful in flexbox and grid layouts, helping to manage the alignment of items along the cross axis (in flexbox) or the block axis (in grid or block-level elements). This property allows you to fine-tune your layout, ensuring elements are neatly arranged.

Specification

The align-content property is defined in several CSS modules:

CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3 : This module explains how align-content works and its various values. Check out the CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3 for more details.

: This module explains how works and its various values. Check out the CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3 for more details. CSS Flexible Box Layout Module Level 1: This module focuses on using align-content within flexbox layouts. For more information, see the CSS Flexible Box Layout Module Level 1.

These specifications ensure the property works consistently across different browsers and platforms.

Description

The align-content property helps manage the distribution of space between and around items in a flexbox or grid container. It’s particularly useful when there’s extra space along the cross axis (in flexbox) or the block axis (in grid or block-level elements). By adjusting align-content , you can control how rows or columns of items are aligned within the container.

This property only takes effect when there is more than one line of items in the container. In single-line flex containers ( flex-wrap: nowrap ), this property has no impact. However, in multi-line flex containers or grid layouts, align-content can be used to achieve various alignment effects, such as centering items, distributing them evenly, or aligning them to the start or end of the container.

Syntax

align-content: value;

Possible Values

Normal Alignment normal

Basic Positional Alignment start center end flex-start flex-end

Baseline Alignment baseline first baseline last baseline

Distributed Alignment space-between space-around space-evenly stretch

Overflow Alignment safe unsafe

Global Values inherit initial revert revert-layer unset



Example

.container { display : flex ; flex-wrap : wrap ; align-content : center ; }

In this example, flex items will be centered along the cross axis within the container.

Values

Normal Alignment

normal : Default value. Items are packed in their default position.

Basic Positional Alignment

start : Items align to the start edge of the container.

: Items align to the start edge of the container. center : Items are centered within the container.

: Items are centered within the container. end : Items align to the end edge of the container.

: Items align to the end edge of the container. flex-start : Items align to the flex container’s cross-start side.

: Items align to the flex container’s cross-start side. flex-end : Items align to the flex container’s cross-end side.

Baseline Alignment

baseline : Aligns items based on their baseline.

: Aligns items based on their baseline. first baseline : Aligns items based on the first baseline set.

: Aligns items based on the first baseline set. last baseline : Aligns items based on the last baseline set.

Distributed Alignment

space-between : Distributes items evenly, with the first item at the start and the last item at the end.

: Distributes items evenly, with the first item at the start and the last item at the end. space-around : Distributes items evenly, with half-space at the start and end.

: Distributes items evenly, with half-space at the start and end. space-evenly : Distributes items evenly, with equal space around each item.

: Distributes items evenly, with equal space around each item. stretch : Stretches items to fill the container.

Overflow Alignment

safe : Prevents data loss by aligning items safely.

: Prevents data loss by aligning items safely. unsafe : Allows alignment that may cause data loss.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the value to its initial value.

: Sets the value to its initial value. revert : Reverts the value to the user agent’s default.

: Reverts the value to the user agent’s default. revert-layer : Reverts the value to the previous value in the cascade.

: Reverts the value to the previous value in the cascade. unset : Resets the value to its natural value.

Examples

HTML Structure

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " > < title >CSS align-content Examples</ title > < style > .container { display : flex ; flex-wrap : wrap ; height : 300 px ; border : 1 px solid black ; margin-bottom : 20 px ; } .item { background-color : lightblue ; margin : 10 px ; padding : 20 px ; text-align : center ; font-size : 16 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " container " id = " example1 " > < div class = " item " >1</ div > < div class = " item " >2</ div > < div class = " item " >3</ div > < div class = " item " >4</ div > < div class = " item " >5</ div > < div class = " item " >6</ div > </ div > < div class = " container " id = " example2 " > < div class = " item " >1</ div > < div class = " item " >2</ div > < div class = " item " >3</ div > < div class = " item " >4</ div > < div class = " item " >5</ div > < div class = " item " >6</ div > </ div > < div class = " container " id = " example3 " > < div class = " item " >1</ div > < div class = " item " >2</ div > < div class = " item " >3</ div > < div class = " item " >4</ div > < div class = " item " >5</ div > < div class = " item " >6</ div > </ div > < div class = " container " id = " example4 " > < div class = " item " >1</ div > < div class = " item " >2</ div > < div class = " item " >3</ div > < div class = " item " >4</ div > < div class = " item " >5</ div > < div class = " item " >6</ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

CSS Examples

Example 1: align-content: start

#example1 { align-content : start ; }

Items are aligned to the start edge of the container.

Example 2: align-content: center

#example2 { align-content : center ; }

Items are centered within the container.

Example 3: align-content: space-between

#example3 { align-content : space-between ; }

Items are evenly distributed, with the first item at the start and the last item at the end.

Example 4: align-content: space-around

#example4 { align-content : space-around ; }

Items are evenly distributed, with half-space at the start and end.

Visualizing the Examples

Copy the HTML and CSS code into your development environment and open the HTML file in a browser to see how each align-content value affects the layout. Experimenting with different values will help you create dynamic and visually appealing layouts for your web designs.

Browser Compatibility

Desktop Browsers

Google Chrome : Supported since version 21.0 (July 2012).

: Supported since version 21.0 (July 2012). Firefox : Supported since version 28.0 (March 2014).

: Supported since version 28.0 (March 2014). Internet Explorer : Supported since version 11.0 (October 2013).

: Supported since version 11.0 (October 2013). Edge : Supported since version 12.0 (July 2015).

: Supported since version 12.0 (July 2015). Opera : Supported since version 12.1 (November 2012).

: Supported since version 12.1 (November 2012). Safari: Supported since version 9.0 (September 2015).

Mobile Browsers

Android Chrome : Supported since version 128.

: Supported since version 128. Android Firefox : Supported since version 127.

: Supported since version 127. Android WebView : Supported since version 4.4.

: Supported since version 4.4. iOS Safari: Supported since version 7.0-7.1.

Browser Compatibility Table

Browser Version Release Date Google Chrome 21.0 July 2012 Firefox 28.0 March 2014 Internet Explorer 11.0 October 2013 Edge 12.0 July 2015 Opera 12.1 November 2012 Safari 9.0 September 2015 Android Chrome 128 - Android Firefox 127 - Android WebView 4.4 - iOS Safari 7.0-7.1 -

Notes on Compatibility

Partial Support : Older browser versions may have partial support.

: Older browser versions may have partial support. Fallbacks : Use fallbacks for better compatibility.

: Use fallbacks for better compatibility. Vendor Prefixes: May need vendor prefixes for older browsers.

Resources for Compatibility

Check Can I Use for the latest compatibility information.

See Also

Explore related CSS properties like align-items , justify-content , and flex-direction to enhance your layout skills.

Related Guides and Tutorials

