CSS align-content Mastering Flexbox Alignment

Learn about CSS align-content for flexbox and grid layouts.

Control the distribution of space between items with options like start, center, space-between, and more.
CSS align-content Property

Introduction

The CSS align-content property is an essential tool for web developers to control the space between and around items in a container. It’s particularly useful in flexbox and grid layouts, helping to manage the alignment of items along the cross axis (in flexbox) or the block axis (in grid or block-level elements). This property allows you to fine-tune your layout, ensuring elements are neatly arranged.

Specification

The align-content property is defined in several CSS modules:

These specifications ensure the property works consistently across different browsers and platforms.

Description

The align-content property helps manage the distribution of space between and around items in a flexbox or grid container. It’s particularly useful when there’s extra space along the cross axis (in flexbox) or the block axis (in grid or block-level elements). By adjusting align-content, you can control how rows or columns of items are aligned within the container.

This property only takes effect when there is more than one line of items in the container. In single-line flex containers (flex-wrap: nowrap), this property has no impact. However, in multi-line flex containers or grid layouts, align-content can be used to achieve various alignment effects, such as centering items, distributing them evenly, or aligning them to the start or end of the container.

Syntax

align-content: value;

Possible Values

  • Normal Alignment
    • normal
  • Basic Positional Alignment
    • start
    • center
    • end
    • flex-start
    • flex-end
  • Baseline Alignment
    • baseline
    • first baseline
    • last baseline
  • Distributed Alignment
    • space-between
    • space-around
    • space-evenly
    • stretch
  • Overflow Alignment
    • safe
    • unsafe
  • Global Values
    • inherit
    • initial
    • revert
    • revert-layer
    • unset

Example

.container {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  align-content: center;
}

In this example, flex items will be centered along the cross axis within the container.

Values

Normal Alignment

  • normal: Default value. Items are packed in their default position.

Basic Positional Alignment

  • start: Items align to the start edge of the container.
  • center: Items are centered within the container.
  • end: Items align to the end edge of the container.
  • flex-start: Items align to the flex container’s cross-start side.
  • flex-end: Items align to the flex container’s cross-end side.

Baseline Alignment

  • baseline: Aligns items based on their baseline.
  • first baseline: Aligns items based on the first baseline set.
  • last baseline: Aligns items based on the last baseline set.

Distributed Alignment

  • space-between: Distributes items evenly, with the first item at the start and the last item at the end.
  • space-around: Distributes items evenly, with half-space at the start and end.
  • space-evenly: Distributes items evenly, with equal space around each item.
  • stretch: Stretches items to fill the container.

Overflow Alignment

  • safe: Prevents data loss by aligning items safely.
  • unsafe: Allows alignment that may cause data loss.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the value to its initial value.
  • revert: Reverts the value to the user agent’s default.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the value to the previous value in the cascade.
  • unset: Resets the value to its natural value.

Examples

HTML Structure

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>CSS align-content Examples</title>
    <style>
        .container {
            display: flex;
            flex-wrap: wrap;
            height: 300px;
            border: 1px solid black;
            margin-bottom: 20px;
        }
        .item {
            background-color: lightblue;
            margin: 10px;
            padding: 20px;
            text-align: center;
            font-size: 16px;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="container" id="example1">
        <div class="item">1</div>
        <div class="item">2</div>
        <div class="item">3</div>
        <div class="item">4</div>
        <div class="item">5</div>
        <div class="item">6</div>
    </div>
    <div class="container" id="example2">
        <div class="item">1</div>
        <div class="item">2</div>
        <div class="item">3</div>
        <div class="item">4</div>
        <div class="item">5</div>
        <div class="item">6</div>
    </div>
    <div class="container" id="example3">
        <div class="item">1</div>
        <div class="item">2</div>
        <div class="item">3</div>
        <div class="item">4</div>
        <div class="item">5</div>
        <div class="item">6</div>
    </div>
    <div class="container" id="example4">
        <div class="item">1</div>
        <div class="item">2</div>
        <div class="item">3</div>
        <div class="item">4</div>
        <div class="item">5</div>
        <div class="item">6</div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

CSS Examples

Example 1: align-content: start

#example1 {
    align-content: start;
}

Items are aligned to the start edge of the container.

Example 2: align-content: center

#example2 {
    align-content: center;
}

Items are centered within the container.

Example 3: align-content: space-between

#example3 {
    align-content: space-between;
}

Items are evenly distributed, with the first item at the start and the last item at the end.

Example 4: align-content: space-around

#example4 {
    align-content: space-around;
}

Items are evenly distributed, with half-space at the start and end.

Visualizing the Examples

Copy the HTML and CSS code into your development environment and open the HTML file in a browser to see how each align-content value affects the layout. Experimenting with different values will help you create dynamic and visually appealing layouts for your web designs.

Browser Compatibility

Desktop Browsers

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 21.0 (July 2012).
  • Firefox: Supported since version 28.0 (March 2014).
  • Internet Explorer: Supported since version 11.0 (October 2013).
  • Edge: Supported since version 12.0 (July 2015).
  • Opera: Supported since version 12.1 (November 2012).
  • Safari: Supported since version 9.0 (September 2015).

Mobile Browsers

  • Android Chrome: Supported since version 128.
  • Android Firefox: Supported since version 127.
  • Android WebView: Supported since version 4.4.
  • iOS Safari: Supported since version 7.0-7.1.

Browser Compatibility Table

BrowserVersionRelease Date
Google Chrome21.0July 2012
Firefox28.0March 2014
Internet Explorer11.0October 2013
Edge12.0July 2015
Opera12.1November 2012
Safari9.0September 2015
Android Chrome128-
Android Firefox127-
Android WebView4.4-
iOS Safari7.0-7.1-

Notes on Compatibility

  • Partial Support: Older browser versions may have partial support.
  • Fallbacks: Use fallbacks for better compatibility.
  • Vendor Prefixes: May need vendor prefixes for older browsers.

Resources for Compatibility

Check Can I Use for the latest compatibility information.

See Also

Explore related CSS properties like align-items, justify-content, and flex-direction to enhance your layout skills.

By understanding the align-content property and its compatibility, you can create flexible and visually appealing web layouts. Happy coding!

