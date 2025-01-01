- Services
CSS Accent-Color Enhance Web Design with Custom Colors
Available options include auto, color values, and global values.
Introduction
The
accent-color CSS property lets you customize the accent color of various user interface elements, enhancing the visual appeal and consistency of your web designs. This property can be applied to elements like checkboxes, radio buttons, range inputs, and progress bars to ensure a harmonious user experience.
This guide will walk you through the essentials of the
accent-color property, including its limited availability, supported HTML elements, syntax, values, examples, specifications, browser compatibility, and related resources. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting out, understanding
accent-color can significantly improve the look and feel of your projects.
Limited Availability
Note that the
accent-color property is not yet widely supported across all browsers. As of now, it’s a non-baseline feature, meaning it may not work in some widely-used browsers. Be aware of these limitations when using it in your projects.
For more details on compatibility and to provide feedback, check out these resources:
Description
The
accent-color property sets the accent color for user interface controls, allowing you to override the default colors provided by the browser. This gives you greater control over the appearance of elements like checkboxes, radio buttons, range inputs, and progress bars, ensuring a cohesive and visually appealing design.
Supported HTML Elements
The
accent-color property currently supports the following HTML elements:
<input type="checkbox">
<input type="radio">
<input type="range">
<progress>
Each browser has its own default accent color for these elements. The
accent-color property is only applied to controls that utilize an accent color.
Syntax and Values
The syntax for the
accent-color property is straightforward. Here’s how to use it:
Values:
auto: Uses the user agent’s default color.
<color>: Specifies a custom color using names, hex codes, RGB, or HSL values.
- Global values: Inherit from parent, reset to initial, etc.
Formal Definition
|Property
|Value
|Initial value
auto
|Applies to
|all elements
|Inherited
|yes
|Computed value
auto is computed as specified, and
<color> values are computed as defined for the
color property.
|Animation type
|by computed value type
Examples
Setting a Custom Accent Color
HTML:
CSS:
In this example, the first checkbox uses the default accent color, while the second checkbox has a custom accent color set to
rebeccapurple.
Customizing Multiple Elements
HTML:
CSS:
Using
accent-color with Global Values
HTML:
CSS:
Specifications
The
accent-color property is defined in the CSS Basic User Interface Module Level 4 under the
widget-accent section. This specification is currently in the Working Draft stage.
Browser Compatibility
To check the compatibility of the
accent-color property and provide feedback, refer to the following resources:
See Also
For further reading and related resources, explore the following topics:
background-color,
border-color,
caret-color,
color,
column-rule-color,
outline-color,
text-decoration-color,
text-emphasis-color,
text-shadow: Other color-related properties
<color>: Related data type
<input>: Related HTML element
Understanding the
accent-color property and its applications can enhance the visual appeal and user experience of your web designs.
Browser Compatibility
Desktop Browsers
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 93.
- Firefox: Supported since version 92.
- Safari: Supported since version 15.4.
- Opera: Supported since version 79.
- Edge: Supported since version 93.
Mobile Browsers
- iOS Safari: Supported since version 15.4.
- Android Chrome: Supported since version 104.
- Android Firefox: Supported since version 101.
- Android Browser: Supported since version 104.
- Opera Mobile: Not supported.
Additional Notes
While
accent-color can enhance your web designs, be aware of its limited browser support. Always test across different browsers and devices for a consistent user experience.
For the latest updates, visit MDN Web Docs.
By understanding and using the
accent-color property, you can create visually appealing and user-friendly web designs.
