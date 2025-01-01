Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Creating Reusable Components in Next.js

Learn how to build maintainable Next.js applications by creating reusable components.

Discover best practices, implementation patterns, and testing strategies for component-based development.
thumbnail

Creating Reusable Components in Next.js: A Practical Guide

Abstract geometric composition with interconnected modular shapes and patterns featuring bright orange sand and black colors forming a fluid network structure shot from top-down perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Ever found yourself copying and pasting the same code across different pages in your Next.js project? Let’s dive into how you can write cleaner, more maintainable code by creating reusable components that will save you time and reduce redundancy in your projects.

Why Reusable Components Matter

Think of reusable components as your favorite LEGO blocks - they’re standardized pieces that you can mix and match to build something amazing. By creating components that can be used across your application, you’re not just saving time; you’re also ensuring consistency and making your codebase easier to maintain.

Minimalist geometric abstract showing floating cubes and spheres arranged in a structured grid pattern featuring bright green and black colors with subtle light reflections shot from a 45-degree angle high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Best Practices for Component Creation

1. Keep Props Simple and Specific

Instead of creating components that accept every possible prop under the sun, focus on making them specific and purposeful. Here’s a practical example:

// Good: Focused and specific
const Button = ({ label, onClick, variant = 'primary' }) => {
  return (
    <button
      onClick={onClick}
      className={`btn btn-${variant}`}
    >
      {label}
    </button>
  );
};


// Too complex: Trying to handle too many cases
const Button = ({ label, onClick, variant, size, icon, disabled, loading, custom, ...props }) => {
  // This becomes harder to maintain
};

2. Implement Component Composition

Break down complex components into smaller, more manageable pieces. This makes your code more modular and easier to test:

const Card = ({ children, title }) => {
  return (
    <div className="card">
      <CardHeader title={title} />
      <CardContent>{children}</CardContent>
    </div>
  );
};


const CardHeader = ({ title }) => <h2 className="card-title">{title}</h2>;
const CardContent = ({ children }) => <div className="card-content">{children}</div>;

Elegant flowing cloud formations with streaks of October mist and off-white colors interweaving in a harmonious pattern captured from below looking up high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

3. Use TypeScript for Better Component Interfaces

TypeScript adds an extra layer of safety to your components. Define clear interfaces for your props:

interface ButtonProps {
  label: string;
  onClick: () => void;
  variant?: 'primary' | 'secondary' | 'danger';
}


const Button: React.FC<ButtonProps> = ({ label, onClick, variant = 'primary' }) => {
  // Component implementation
};

Advanced Component Patterns

Higher-Order Components (HOCs)

Use HOCs to add functionality to existing components:

const withLoading = (WrappedComponent) => {
  return function WithLoadingComponent({ isLoading, ...props }) {
    if (isLoading) return <div>Loading...</div>;
    return <WrappedComponent {...props} />;
  };
};


const MyComponent = ({ data }) => <div>{data}</div>;
const MyComponentWithLoading = withLoading(MyComponent);

Custom Hooks for Reusable Logic

Extract common logic into custom hooks:

const useWindowSize = () => {
  const [windowSize, setWindowSize] = useState({
    width: undefined,
    height: undefined,
  });


  useEffect(() => {
    const handleResize = () => {
      setWindowSize({
        width: window.innerWidth,
        height: window.innerHeight,
      });
    };


    handleResize();
    window.addEventListener('resize', handleResize);
    return () => window.removeEventListener('resize', handleResize);
  }, []);


  return windowSize;
};

Testing Your Components

Remember to write tests for your reusable components. Use React Testing Library to write tests that mirror how your components are used:

import { render, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/react';


test('Button triggers onClick when clicked', () => {
  const handleClick = jest.fn();
  const { getByText } = render(
    <Button label="Click me" onClick={handleClick} />
  );


  fireEvent.click(getByText('Click me'));
  expect(handleClick).toHaveBeenCalled();
});

Conclusion

Creating reusable components is an art that combines good architecture, careful planning, and attention to user needs. By following these practices, you’ll create a component library that’s not only reusable but also maintainable and scalable.

Dynamic abstract composition showing interlocking perfect red and ochre colored geometric shapes with grapeseed accents floating in space photographed from a dramatic low angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svgicons/next-js.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.