Making API Requests with Axios in Node.js

Learn how to make HTTP requests in Node.js using Axios.

This guide covers basic requests, advanced features like interceptors, and best practices for handling API calls in your applications.
Making API Requests with Axios in Node.js: A Comprehensive Guide

In today’s interconnected world, making HTTP requests is a fundamental part of web development. While Node.js provides built-in modules for handling HTTP requests, Axios has emerged as a powerful and elegant solution that simplifies the process. Let’s dive into how you can leverage Axios in your Node.js applications to make API requests like a pro.

Getting Started

First things first, you’ll need to set up your project and install Axios. Open your terminal and run:

npm install axios

After installation, you can import Axios into your project:

const axios = require('axios');

Making Your First Request

Axios makes HTTP requests incredibly straightforward. Here’s how you can make basic GET and POST requests:

// Making a GET request
async function fetchData() {
    try {
        const response = await axios.get('https://api.example.com/data');
        console.log(response.data);
    } catch (error) {
        console.error('Error:', error.message);
    }
}


// Making a POST request
async function createResource() {
    try {
        const data = {
            name: 'John Doe',
            email: 'john@example.com'
        };
        const response = await axios.post('https://api.example.com/users', data);
        console.log('Created:', response.data);
    } catch (error) {
        console.error('Error:', error.message);
    }
}

Advanced Features

Axios isn’t just about basic requests - it comes packed with powerful features that make API interactions more robust and flexible.

Configuration and Defaults

You can create custom instances with specific configurations:

const api = axios.create({
    baseURL: 'https://api.example.com',
    timeout: 5000,
    headers: {'X-Custom-Header': 'foobar'}
});

Interceptors

Interceptors are one of Axios’s most powerful features, allowing you to transform requests and responses:

// Request interceptor
axios.interceptors.request.use(config => {
    // Add authorization header
    config.headers.Authorization = `Bearer ${getToken()}`;
    return config;
});


// Response interceptor
axios.interceptors.response.use(
    response => response,
    error => {
        if (error.response.status === 401) {
            // Handle unauthorized access
            refreshToken();
        }
        return Promise.reject(error);
    }
);

Best Practices and Error Handling

When working with Axios, implementing proper error handling and following best practices is crucial:

async function robustApiCall() {
    try {
        const response = await axios.get('/api/data', {
            timeout: 5000,
            validateStatus: status => status < 500
        });
        return response.data;
    } catch (error) {
        if (error.response) {
            // Server responded with error status
            console.error('Server Error:', error.response.status);
        } else if (error.request) {
            // Request made but no response
            console.error('Network Error');
        } else {
            // Error in request configuration
            console.error('Request Error:', error.message);
        }
        throw error;
    }
}

Remember to handle responses appropriately and implement retry mechanisms for failed requests when necessary. Axios makes this easier with its comprehensive error handling capabilities.

Conclusion

Axios has revolutionized how we handle API requests in Node.js applications. Its promise-based structure, rich feature set, and elegant syntax make it an invaluable tool for modern web development. Whether you’re building a small application or a large-scale system, Axios provides the flexibility and reliability you need for handling HTTP requests effectively.

Remember to keep your code clean, implement proper error handling, and leverage Axios’s advanced features when needed. Happy coding!

