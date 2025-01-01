Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Handling Errors Gracefully with Apollo Client

Learn effective strategies for handling network and GraphQL errors in React applications using Apollo Client.

Master error boundaries, policies, and best practices for robust apps.
thumbnail

A futuristic crystalline building structure emerging from misty clouds featuring geometric patterns and floating elements predominantly in bright seaweed green and stone blue colors shot from a low angle perspective looking up high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Handling Errors Gracefully with Apollo Client in React

Error handling is a crucial aspect of building robust React applications, especially when dealing with GraphQL operations through Apollo Client. Let’s dive into some effective strategies for handling errors that will help create a better user experience.

Understanding Apollo Error Types

When working with Apollo Client, we typically encounter two main types of errors: network errors and GraphQL errors. Network errors occur when the request fails to reach the server, while GraphQL errors happen when the server successfully processes the request but returns an error in the response.

Abstract flowing data streams visualization with iridescent waves and particles featuring maroon and breezeway blue gradients captured from a bird's eye view perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Implementing Error Boundaries

Error boundaries act as a safety net for your React application. They catch JavaScript errors anywhere in their child component tree and log these errors while displaying a fallback UI. This prevents the entire app from crashing when something goes wrong.

Let’s explore some practical implementations that make error handling both effective and user-friendly:

Network Error Handling

Network errors can occur for various reasons - poor internet connectivity, server downtime, or timeout issues. It’s essential to handle these gracefully to maintain a smooth user experience.

function ProductList() {
  const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_PRODUCTS, {
    onError: (error) => {
      // Custom error logging
      console.error('Network error:', error);
      // Trigger retry logic or show user-friendly message
    }
  });


  if (error?.networkError) {
    return <ErrorMessage message="Unable to connect to the server. Please check your internet connection." />;
  }


  // Rest of the component logic
}

GraphQL Error Handling

GraphQL errors are more specific and often contain valuable information about what went wrong during the query or mutation execution.

Ethereal landscape with floating geometric crystals and light rays in whisper white and sun-washed brick colors photographed from a dutch angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

function UserProfile() {
  const { loading, error, data } = useQuery(GET_USER_PROFILE, {
    errorPolicy: 'all', // Handle both network and GraphQL errors
  });


  if (error?.graphQLErrors) {
    return error.graphQLErrors.map(({ message }, i) => (
      <ErrorMessage key={i} message={`Error: ${message}`} />
    ));
  }


  // Component rendering logic
}

Best Practices for Error Handling

  1. Use Error Policies: Configure how Apollo Client handles different types of errors using errorPolicy options.
  2. Implement Retry Logic: Add retry mechanisms for temporary failures using exponential backoff.
  3. Provide Clear Feedback: Always show user-friendly error messages instead of technical details.
  4. Log Errors Properly: Maintain comprehensive error logs for debugging and monitoring.

Advanced Error Handling Techniques

Consider implementing these advanced techniques for more robust error handling:

const ErrorLink = new ApolloLink((operation, forward) => {
  return forward(operation).map(response => {
    if (response.errors) {
      // Handle specific error cases
      response.errors.forEach(err => {
        if (err.extensions?.code === 'UNAUTHENTICATED') {
          // Trigger re-authentication flow
        }
      });
    }
    return response;
  });
});

Remember to always test your error handling implementation thoroughly. Edge cases and unexpected errors often reveal themselves during real-world usage.

Dynamic abstract flowing energy patterns with crystalline structures in etched glass and natural earth tones captured from an extreme wide angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.