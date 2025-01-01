Ant Design + React Router: Dynamic UI Guide

Integrating Ant Design with React Router for Dynamic UI

Building modern web applications requires both elegant UI components and smooth navigation. Let’s explore how to combine Ant Design’s powerful component library with React Router to create dynamic, user-friendly interfaces.

Setting Up Your Project

Before diving in, ensure you have React Router and Ant Design installed in your project. They work together seamlessly to create fluid user experiences.

Layout Structure

The foundation of our application starts with Ant Design’s Layout component. This provides the scaffold for our router-driven content.

Dynamic Navigation

One of the most powerful combinations is using Ant Design’s Menu component with React Router. The navigation updates automatically based on URL changes, providing visual feedback to users about their location in the app.

Route-Based Content Loading

Implementing loading states and transitions becomes straightforward with Ant Design’s Spin and Skeleton components. They create smooth loading experiences while React Router handles route changes.

Protected Routes

Securing routes becomes elegant when combining React Router’s authentication capabilities with Ant Design’s Alert and Result components. This ensures users receive clear feedback about their access rights.

Best Practices

Remember to: