Validate API Requests with Zod in Node.js

In the world of Node.js API development, ensuring the integrity and correctness of incoming data is crucial. Enter Zod - a TypeScript-first schema validation library that’s changing the game for input validation. Let’s dive into how you can leverage Zod to create rock-solid API endpoints.

Why Zod?

Traditional validation methods often feel clunky and verbose. Zod brings a fresh approach with its intuitive API and robust type inference. Unlike other validation libraries, Zod provides seamless TypeScript integration and runtime type checking, making it a powerful choice for modern Node.js applications.

Getting Started

First, let’s set up our project with the necessary dependencies:

Terminal window npm install zod express

Now, let’s create a simple Express server with Zod validation:

import express from ' express ' ; import { z } from ' zod ' ; const app = express (); app. use (express. json ()); // Define our schema const UserSchema = z. object ({ username : z. string (). min ( 3 ). max ( 50 ), email : z. string (). email (), age : z. number (). min ( 18 ). optional (), }); app. post ( ' /users ' , ( req , res ) => { try { const validatedData = UserSchema. parse (req.body); // Process the validated data res. json ({ success : true , data : validatedData }); } catch (error) { res. status ( 400 ). json ({ error : error.errors }); } });

Advanced Validation Patterns

Zod really shines when handling complex validation scenarios. Here are some powerful patterns:

// Nested object validation const AddressSchema = z. object ({ street : z. string (), city : z. string (), country : z. string (), postalCode : z. string (), }); const UserProfileSchema = z. object ({ personal : z. object ({ firstName : z. string (), lastName : z. string (), }), addresses : z. array (AddressSchema), preferences : z. record (z. string ()), }); // Custom validation const PasswordSchema = z. string () . min ( 8 ) . refine ( ( password ) => / [ A-Z ] / . test (password), ' Password must contain at least one uppercase letter ' ) . refine ( ( password ) => / [ 0-9 ] / . test (password), ' Password must contain at least one number ' );

Best Practices

Middleware Approach: Create reusable validation middleware for common patterns. Error Handling: Implement consistent error responses across your API. Schema Reusability: Define schemas separately and compose them as needed.

Here’s a practical example of validation middleware:

const validateRequest = ( schema : z . ZodSchema ) => { return async ( req : Request , res : Response , next : NextFunction ) => { try { req.body = await schema. parseAsync (req.body); next (); } catch (error) { res. status ( 400 ). json ({ error : { message : ' Validation failed ' , details : error.errors, }, }); } }; }; // Usage app. post ( ' /users ' , validateRequest (UserSchema), ( req , res ) => { // Your route handler logic here });

Conclusion

Zod provides a powerful, type-safe way to validate your API requests in Node.js. Its declarative syntax and rich feature set make it an excellent choice for building robust APIs. Start implementing Zod in your projects today, and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.