Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

WebSocket Error Handling in Golang: Best Practices

Learn how to implement robust error handling and reconnection strategies for WebSocket connections in Golang.

Discover best practices for building reliable real-time applications.
thumbnail

WebSocket Error Handling and Reconnection Strategies in Golang

A flowing abstract digital art representing network connectivity with interweaving streams and waves in bright orange and shimmering pink colors showing harmony and connection - ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detailed

In today’s real-time web applications, maintaining stable WebSocket connections is crucial. However, network issues, server problems, or other unexpected events can disrupt these connections. Let’s explore how to implement robust error handling and reconnection strategies in Golang to create resilient WebSocket applications.

Understanding WebSocket Connection Lifecycle

Before diving into error handling, it’s essential to understand the WebSocket connection lifecycle. WebSocket connections can fail due to various reasons:

  • Network interruptions
  • Server maintenance
  • Timeouts
  • Invalid messages
  • Connection overload

Implementing Basic Error Handling

Let’s start with basic error handling patterns that you can implement in your Golang WebSocket applications.

Abstract geometric patterns representing data flow and error states featuring crystalline structures in bright pink and shimmering orange tones - 3D render digital art high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD

func handleWebSocketConnection(conn *websocket.Conn) {
    defer conn.Close()


    for {
        messageType, message, err := conn.ReadMessage()
        if err != nil {
            if websocket.IsUnexpectedCloseError(err, websocket.CloseGoingAway, websocket.CloseAbnormalClosure) {
                log.Printf("error reading message: %v", err)
            }
            break
        }
        // Process message
    }
}

Building a Robust Reconnection Strategy

A good reconnection strategy should include:

  1. Exponential backoff
  2. Maximum retry attempts
  3. Connection state management
  4. Event handling for reconnection attempts

Here’s how we can implement this:

type WSClient struct {
    conn              *websocket.Conn
    url               string
    maxRetries        int
    reconnectInterval time.Duration
    maxInterval       time.Duration
}


func (c *WSClient) connect() error {
    backoff := c.reconnectInterval
    retries := 0


    for retries < c.maxRetries {
        conn, _, err := websocket.DefaultDialer.Dial(c.url, nil)
        if err == nil {
            c.conn = conn
            return nil
        }


        retries++
        time.Sleep(backoff)


        // Exponential backoff with maximum interval
        backoff *= 2
        if backoff > c.maxInterval {
            backoff = c.maxInterval
        }
    }
    return fmt.Errorf("failed to connect after %d attempts", c.maxRetries)
}

Dynamic flowing lines and particles representing data transmission and reconnection patterns rendered in stone and shimmering orange colors - Concept Digital Painting high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD

Handling Different Types of Errors

Not all WebSocket errors are the same. Here’s how to handle different scenarios:

  1. Temporary Network Issues:

    • Implement immediate reconnection attempts
    • Use short initial retry intervals

  2. Server-Side Issues:

    • Detect HTTP status codes
    • Adjust retry strategy based on error type
    • Consider circuit breaker patterns

  3. Protocol Errors:

    • Validate message formats
    • Implement proper cleanup procedures
    • Log detailed error information

Best Practices for Production Applications

  1. Implement heartbeat mechanisms
  2. Use proper logging and monitoring
  3. Handle cleanup properly
  4. Implement connection pooling for scaling
  5. Consider message queuing for critical data
func (c *WSClient) maintainHeartbeat(done chan struct{}) {
    ticker := time.NewTicker(30 * time.Second)
    defer ticker.Stop()


    for {
        select {
        case <-ticker.C:
            if err := c.conn.WriteMessage(websocket.PingMessage, nil); err != nil {
                log.Printf("heartbeat failed: %v", err)
                c.reconnect()
                return
            }
        case <-done:
            return
        }
    }
}

Conclusion

Building reliable WebSocket applications requires careful consideration of error handling and reconnection strategies. By implementing these patterns in your Golang applications, you can create more resilient real-time systems that gracefully handle network issues and maintain stable connections.

Abstract visualization of network resilience and stability featuring interconnected geometric shapes in pink and shimmering orange colors with flowing energy patterns - 3D render digital art high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.