Setting up Jest in Your JavaScript Project

Getting started with testing can feel overwhelming, but I’m here to make it super simple! Today, we’ll walk through setting up Jest, one of the most popular testing frameworks in the JavaScript ecosystem. Trust me, once you get the hang of it, you’ll wonder why you didn’t start testing sooner.

Why Choose Jest?

Before we dive into the setup, let me tell you why Jest is awesome. It’s not just me who thinks so – it’s backed by Facebook and used by companies like Twitter, Airbnb, and Instagram. Jest comes with everything you need right out of the box: a test runner, assertion library, and mocking capabilities. Plus, it’s blazing fast thanks to its parallel test execution.

Getting Started

Let’s break down the setup process into simple steps:

First, make sure you have a JavaScript project ready with package.json . If not, run: