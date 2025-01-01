- Services
How to Set Up a Next.js Project from Scratch
This guide covers installation, project structure, essential configurations, and best practices for beginners.
Getting started with Next.js might seem daunting at first, but I promise you it’s easier than you think! I remember when I first began working with Next.js - the excitement of building something new mixed with the slight nervousness of learning a new framework. Let me walk you through the process of setting up your first Next.js project.
Prerequisites
Before we dive in, make sure you have Node.js installed on your computer. I recommend using the latest LTS version for the best experience. You’ll also need npm (comes with Node.js) or yarn if that’s your preferred package manager.
Creating Your Project
Let’s start with the easiest and most recommended way to create a Next.js project. Open your terminal and run:
You’ll be prompted with a few questions about your project setup. Here’s what I typically recommend:
Project Structure
Once the installation is complete, you’ll notice Next.js has created a well-organized project structure for you. The most important directories you’ll work with are:
Running Your Project
Now comes the exciting part - seeing your project come to life! Navigate to your project directory:
And start the development server:
Visit http://localhost:3000 in your browser, and you’ll see your Next.js application running! The default page includes some helpful resources and links to get you started.
Next Steps
Now that you have your project up and running, here are some things you might want to explore:
- Create new pages in the
appdirectory
- Add some components in the
componentsdirectory
- Experiment with styling using Tailwind CSS
- Try out Next.js’s built-in features like API routes and image optimization
Remember, the best way to learn is by doing. Don’t be afraid to experiment and break things - that’s how we all learn!
