- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
Common Mistakes in React Testing Library Usage
Common Mistakes to Avoid When Using React Testing Library
As a developer who’s spent countless hours testing React applications, I’ve encountered numerous pitfalls when using React Testing Library (RTL). Today, I want to share some common mistakes that you should avoid to make your testing journey smoother and more effective.
Finding Elements by Implementation Details
One of the biggest mistakes I see developers make is querying elements based on implementation details rather than how users interact with them. Remember, RTL follows the principle of testing your application the way users use it.
❌ Don’t do this:
✅ Do this instead:
Overusing act() Function
Many developers wrap their test code in act() unnecessarily. Remember, most RTL helpers already wrap things in act() for you.
❌ Avoid unnecessary act():
✅ Better approach:
Incorrect Async Testing
Testing asynchronous operations can be tricky. A common mistake is not handling promises correctly or using the wrong async utilities.
❌ Problematic async testing:
✅ Proper async testing:
Not Using User-Event Over FireEvent
Many developers still use fireEvent when userEvent would be more appropriate. UserEvent provides a more realistic simulation of user interactions.
❌ Less ideal approach:
✅ Better approach:
Conclusion
Remember, React Testing Library is designed to test your application from the user’s perspective. By avoiding these common mistakes, you’ll write more reliable and maintainable tests that give you confidence in your application’s behavior.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.