Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Testing React Components: Jest & RTL Best Practices

Learn essential best practices for testing React components using Jest and React Testing Library.

Discover how to write maintainable tests that focus on behavior and user interaction.
thumbnail

Best Practices for Testing React Components with Jest and React Testing Library

A cosmic nebula with swirling patterns in bright dusty lavender and sky blue colors featuring ethereal wisps and stellar formations ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detailed

Testing is a crucial part of building reliable React applications. When done right, it gives you confidence in your code and makes refactoring a breeze. Let’s dive into the best practices for testing React components using Jest and React Testing Library.

Setting Up Your Testing Environment

Before we jump into writing tests, make sure you have the right tools installed. If you’re using Create React App, Jest and React Testing Library come pre-configured. Otherwise, you’ll need to install:

Terminal window
npm install --save-dev jest @testing-library/react @testing-library/jest-dom

Key Principles to Remember

  1. Test behavior, not implementation
  2. Write tests from the user’s perspective
  3. Find elements the way users would
  4. Keep tests maintainable and readable

Abstract geometric shapes floating in space with minimal mustard yellow and bright sky blue gradients featuring crystalline structures high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD sharp and detailed

Writing Your First Test

Here’s a practical example of testing a simple button component:

import { render, screen, fireEvent } from '@testing-library/react';
import Button from './Button';


test('calls onClick prop when clicked', () => {
  const handleClick = jest.fn();
  render(<Button onClick={handleClick}>Click me</Button>);


  fireEvent.click(screen.getByText('Click me'));
  expect(handleClick).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1);
});

Best Practices for Element Selection

  1. Prefer getByRole over getByTestId
  2. Use getByLabelText for form elements
  3. Resort to getByTestId only when necessary

Example of good element selection:

// ❌ Don't
getByTestId('submit-button')


// ✅ Do
getByRole('button', { name: /submit/i })

Flowing abstract patterns resembling coral reefs in bright dusty lavender and minimal white colors with organic shapes and textures high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD sharp and detailed

Testing Async Operations

When testing components that fetch data or handle async operations:

test('displays data after fetch', async () => {
  render(<UserProfile userId="123" />);


  expect(screen.getByText('Loading...')).toBeInTheDocument();
  await screen.findByText('User Profile');
  expect(screen.getByText('John Doe')).toBeInTheDocument();
});

Testing Custom Hooks

For testing custom hooks, use the renderHook utility:

import { renderHook, act } from '@testing-library/react-hooks';
import useCounter from './useCounter';


test('increments counter', () => {
  const { result } = renderHook(() => useCounter());


  act(() => {
    result.current.increment();
  });


  expect(result.current.count).toBe(1);
});

Common Pitfalls to Avoid

  1. Don’t test implementation details
  2. Avoid snapshot tests for complex components
  3. Don’t test third-party component internals
  4. Keep tests focused and isolated

Testing Complex Components

For components with multiple states or complex interactions:

test('form submission workflow', async () => {
  render(<RegistrationForm />);


  await userEvent.type(screen.getByLabelText(/email/i), 'test@example.com');
  await userEvent.type(screen.getByLabelText(/password/i), 'password123');
  await userEvent.click(screen.getByRole('button', { name: /submit/i }));


  expect(await screen.findByText(/registration successful/i)).toBeInTheDocument();
});

A celestial landscape with floating geometric crystals in bright sky blue and mustard yellow colors featuring abstract planetary forms high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD sharp and detailed

Remember, good tests should be:

  • Easy to maintain
  • Quick to run
  • Reliable and deterministic
  • Focused on behavior, not implementation

By following these best practices, you’ll create a robust test suite that catches bugs early and makes refactoring safer and easier.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.