React Query: Master Pagination & Infinite Scroll

Ever found yourself wrestling with pagination in React? You’re not alone. Today, let’s dive into how React Query makes handling paginated data and infinite scrolling a breeze. Trust me, once you see how elegant this solution is, you’ll wonder why you didn’t try it sooner.

The Traditional Pagination Headache

We’ve all been there - managing page numbers, loading states, and cached data while trying to keep our UI smooth and responsive. It’s like trying to juggle while riding a unicycle. Not fun.

Enter React Query

React Query transforms this complexity into something beautifully simple. Let’s look at how we can implement both traditional pagination and infinite scrolling.

Traditional Pagination Implementation

Here’s a real-world example that you can drop into your project:

const usePaginatedPosts = ( page ) => { return useQuery ({ queryKey : [ ' posts ' , page], queryFn : () => fetchPosts (page), keepPreviousData : true }); } function PostList () { const [page, setPage] = useState ( 1 ); const { data, isLoading, isFetching } = usePaginatedPosts (page); if (isLoading) return < div >Loading posts...</ div >; return ( < div > { data.posts. map ( post => ( < PostCard key ={ post.id } post ={ post } /> )) } < div > < button onClick ={ () => setPage ( old => Math. max (old - 1 , 1 )) } disabled ={ page === 1 } > Previous Page </ button > < span >Page { page } </ span > < button onClick ={ () => setPage ( old => old + 1 ) } disabled ={! data.hasMore } > Next Page </ button > </ div > </ div > ); }

Infinite Scrolling Magic

Now, let’s look at how React Query handles infinite scrolling - it’s surprisingly straightforward:

const useInfinitePosts = () => { return useInfiniteQuery ({ queryKey : [ ' posts ' ], queryFn : fetchPostPage, getNextPageParam : ( lastPage ) => lastPage.nextCursor, }); } function InfinitePostList () { const { data, fetchNextPage, hasNextPage, isFetchingNextPage } = useInfinitePosts (); return ( < div > { data.pages. map ( page => ( page.posts. map ( post => ( < PostCard key ={ post.id } post ={ post } /> )) )) } < button onClick ={ () => fetchNextPage () } disabled ={! hasNextPage || isFetchingNextPage } > { isFetchingNextPage ? ' Loading more... ' : hasNextPage ? ' Load More ' : ' Nothing more to load ' } </ button > </ div > ); }

The beauty of React Query’s solution lies in its automatic handling of cache invalidation, loading states, and error boundaries. It’s like having a smart assistant that manages all the complex state logic while you focus on building great user experiences.

Pro Tips

Always use keepPreviousData: true for smoother transitions between pages Implement proper error boundaries for production-ready code Consider prefetching the next page for instant loading Use suspense: true for even cleaner loading states

React Query transforms pagination from a necessary evil into a delightful implementation detail. Whether you’re building a simple blog or a complex data table, these patterns will serve you well.