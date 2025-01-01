Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Build Real-Time Apps with Next.js WebSockets

Learn how to integrate WebSockets with Next.js to create powerful real-time features.

This guide covers setup, implementation, and advanced patterns for building modern interactive applications.
thumbnail

Integrating WebSockets with Next.js for Real-Time Features

Abstract flowing waves of digital energy vibrant yellow and pink ribbons intertwining in a cosmic dance against a dark background representing real-time data flow high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

In today’s fast-paced digital world, real-time features have become essential for modern web applications. Whether you’re building a chat system, live notifications, or collaborative tools, WebSocket integration in Next.js can elevate your application to the next level. Let’s dive deep into implementing WebSockets in your Next.js project.

Understanding WebSockets in Next.js

WebSockets create a persistent connection between the client and server, enabling bi-directional communication. Unlike traditional HTTP requests, WebSockets maintain an open connection, making them perfect for real-time updates and live features.

Geometric patterns flowing in continuous motion soft gold and natural tones merging and transforming abstract representation of continuous data streams high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting Up WebSocket Server

First, let’s set up a WebSocket server using the ws package. Create a new API route in your Next.js project under pages/api/websocket.js:

import { Server } from 'ws'


const socketHandler = (req, res) => {
  if (!res.socket.server.ws) {
    const wss = new Server({ noServer: true })


    wss.on('connection', socket => {
      socket.on('message', message => {
        wss.clients.forEach(client => {
          client.send(message.toString())
        })
      })
    })


    res.socket.server.ws = wss
  }


  res.end()
}


export default socketHandler

Implementing Client-Side Connection

To connect from the client side, we’ll create a custom hook for managing WebSocket connections:

const useWebSocket = () => {
  const [socket, setSocket] = useState(null)
  const [messages, setMessages] = useState([])


  useEffect(() => {
    const ws = new WebSocket(`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_WS_URL}`)


    ws.onmessage = (event) => {
      setMessages(prev => [...prev, event.data])
    }


    setSocket(ws)


    return () => ws.close()
  }, [])


  return { socket, messages }
}

Building Real-Time Features

Let’s implement a real-time chat feature using our WebSocket setup:

export default function Chat() {
  const { socket, messages } = useWebSocket()
  const [message, setMessage] = useState('')


  const sendMessage = () => {
    if (socket && message) {
      socket.send(message)
      setMessage('')
    }
  }


  return (
    <div>
      <div className="messages">
        {messages.map((msg, index) => (
          <div key={index}>{msg}</div>
        ))}
      </div>
      <input
        value={message}
        onChange={(e) => setMessage(e.target.value)}
      />
      <button onClick={sendMessage}>Send</button>
    </div>
  )
}

Crystalline structures in bright pink and gold forming intricate networks representing interconnected systems floating in space high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Advanced WebSocket Patterns

Handling Reconnection

Implement a reconnection strategy to maintain connection stability:

const reconnect = (ws, url, attempts = 0) => {
  setTimeout(() => {
    if (attempts < 5) {
      const newWs = new WebSocket(url)
      newWs.onerror = () => reconnect(newWs, url, attempts + 1)
      return newWs
    }
  }, Math.min(1000 * Math.pow(2, attempts), 10000))
}

Room-Based Communications

Implement rooms for grouped communications:

const joinRoom = (roomId) => {
  if (socket) {
    socket.send(JSON.stringify({
      type: 'JOIN_ROOM',
      roomId
    }))
  }
}

Remember to handle WebSocket cleanup properly in your components and implement error handling for production environments. WebSockets can significantly enhance your application’s real-time capabilities, but proper implementation and maintenance are crucial for optimal performance.

Elegant curved lines of light in natural and yellow tones weaving through a serene abstract landscape suggesting harmony and connection high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svgicons/next-js.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.