Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Top 10 Next.js Development Tips for Beginners

Master Next.js development with these essential tips covering routing, performance optimization, data fetching, error handling, and best practices.

Perfect for developers starting their Next.js journey.
thumbnail

Abstract flowing cloud formations with streaks of neon green light rays piercing through dark green storm clouds captured from a low angle perspective looking upward high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Getting started with Next.js can feel overwhelming, but don’t worry! I’ve compiled my top 10 beginner-friendly tips that will help you build better Next.js applications right from the start. These insights come from my personal experience and common pitfalls I’ve seen developers encounter.

1. Master the File-System Based Routing

One of Next.js’s most powerful features is its intuitive routing system. Instead of configuring routes manually, simply create files in your pages directory, and Next.js automatically sets up the corresponding routes. For example, creating pages/about.js instantly gives you an /about route.

Pro tip: Keep your file names lowercase and use hyphens for multi-word routes (like blog-post.js instead of blogPost.js) to maintain clean, SEO-friendly URLs.

Aerial view of a perfectly organized zen garden with rustic terracotta stone pathways winding through precisely trimmed forest green hedges high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

2. Embrace Static Site Generation (SSG)

Next.js shines when it comes to performance optimization. Whenever possible, use getStaticProps to pre-render pages at build time. This approach significantly improves loading speeds and SEO performance. Your users will thank you for the lightning-fast page loads!

3. Implement Smart Image Optimization

Always use the built-in Image component from next/image instead of regular HTML <img> tags. This component automatically handles image optimization, lazy loading, and responsive sizing. Your images will load faster and look crisp on all devices.

4. Utilize the App Directory Structure

The new app directory structure is a game-changer for organizing your code. It promotes better component organization and enables powerful features like server components. Structure your components logically within the app directory to maintain a clean and scalable codebase.

5. Leverage API Routes Effectively

Next.js API routes are perfect for building backend functionality right within your frontend application. Create API endpoints by adding files to the pages/api directory. Remember to keep your API routes focused and modular.

Close-up macro shot of luminous white and red crystalline structures emerging from darkness captured with a tilted camera angle high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

6. Master Data Fetching Methods

Understanding when to use getStaticProps, getServerSideProps, or client-side fetching is crucial. Generally:

  • Use getStaticProps for content that rarely changes
  • Use getServerSideProps when you need real-time data
  • Use client-side fetching for user-specific or frequently changing data

7. Implement Proper Error Handling

Create custom error pages by adding 404.js and 500.js files in your pages directory. This gives users a better experience when things go wrong. Also, implement try-catch blocks in your data fetching functions to handle errors gracefully.

8. Optimize Performance with Code Splitting

Next.js automatically code-splits your application, but you can enhance this further by using dynamic imports. Use next/dynamic for components that aren’t immediately needed on page load, especially for heavy components like charts or complex forms.

9. Use Environment Variables Wisely

Keep your sensitive data secure by utilizing environment variables. Create a .env.local file for local development and use proper naming conventions:

  • NEXT_PUBLIC_ prefix for client-side variables
  • Regular names for server-side variables

10. Implement Progressive Enhancement

Build your applications with progressive enhancement in mind. Start with a solid, functional base that works without JavaScript, then enhance the experience with interactive features. This ensures your app remains accessible and functional for all users.

Wide-angle shot of an abstract cosmic scene with swirling blue nebulas intersecting with green aurora-like patterns and bursts of orange energy photographed straight on high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

These tips should give you a solid foundation for building robust Next.js applications. Remember, the best way to learn is by doing – start implementing these practices in your projects, and you’ll see immediate improvements in your development workflow and application quality.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svgicons/next-js.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.