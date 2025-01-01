- Services
Learn CSS animation with Moodeng interactive UI
You'll have the skills to create engaging, interactive elements that bring your websites to life.
CSS properties that will make your website come alive
Front-end developers must learn CSS animation to create engaging websites. It works with HTML to make buttons, menus, and other parts of a website move and respond to users, making the site more fun and easy to use.
These are some of the UI elements that you can use CSS animation to create them
- Loading Spinners
- Skeleton loaders
- Animated Progress bar
- Animated Submit button
- Animated form input
- Animated Illustration
- Animated SVG
What you will learn today
To create your animation, you need to learn the following basics, which are covered in this article.
- How to apply animation to HTML
- Understand the keyframe attribute.
- How can I create an animation that runs continuously?
- Learn how to adjust how long the animation lasts.
- How to Play or Pause Animation with CSS
Moodeng will help you learn CSS.
We’ll use a fun, practical example featuring Moodeng, a baby hippo from Thailand, to illustrate key concepts.
By the end of this tutorial, you’ll have a solid grasp of CSS animation techniques that you can immediately apply to your front-end projects.
Run forever using HTML and CSS.
Today, we will try to make her run from left to right with CSS animation forever, so you can learn about CSS animation attributes along the way with some cute hippopotamus faces.
Learning Tips
Don’t just read – experiment! Adjust durations, modify properties, and observe how each change affects the animation. This hands-on approach will deepen your understanding of CSS animations and their impact on web application performance.
Enough talking. I will guide you from easy and basic to complex animations. Let’s start with a simple one, moving from left to right.
Moodeng Moves Left to Right
Setup Layout
Just
<img src="moodeng.png"/> and put inside the
<div>...</div> container and the container will needs empty space on the right for Moodeng to be appear when it’s end.
Defined keyframes
To create an animation, we first need to define keyframes.
This keyframe will determine how CSS properties will be changed during the animation.
- 0% means that at start the
leftproperty will be
0%
- 100% means that when it’s end the
leftproperty will be
100%
Apply animation to Moodeng
Next we apply 3 important attributes to moodeng these attributes are
animation-name,
animation-duration and
animation-iteration-count
- Set the
animation-nameto previous keyframe (
moodeng_left_to_right)
animation-durationto
10sfor making it move for 10 seconds
animation-iteration-countto
infiniteto make it repeat forever
Animation Duration
Total time between 0% and 100% determines how fast Moodeng will move.
animation-duration : 10s Moodeng just waking up.
animation-duration : 5s Moodeng is getting hungry.
animation-duration : 1s Give me the food NOW.
Repeat
The
animation-iteration-count CSS property sets the number of times an animation sequence should be played before stopping. We can set it to
infinite to make Moodeng run forever or specify a number to make Moodeng move only a certain number of times.
animation-iteration-count : 5 Moodeng move 5 times
animation-iteration-count : 10 Moodeng move 10 times
animation-iteration-count : infinite Never stop
Easing
The
animation-timing-function attribute determines how Moodeng walks for a specified duration.
All of examples below are same duration but different
animation-timing-function.
animation-timing-function : ease
animation-timing-function : ease-in
animation-timing-function : ease-out
animation-timing-function : ease-in-out
animation-timing-function : cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.35, 1)
animation-timing-function : cubic-bezier(0.7, 0, 0.84, 0)
animation-timing-function : cubic-bezier(0.34, 1.56, 0.64, 1)
Animation Direction
The animation direction determines how the loop works.
animation-direction : normal
animation-direction : reverse
animation-direction : alternate
animation-direction : alternate-reverse
Play/Pause
Use the
animation-play-state attribute to specify the playing state of the animation.
Available options
running or
pause
Hovering on moodeng below to pause the animation.
Interactive UI playground
Great job! You’ve mastered the basics of moving Moodeng from left to right. Now it’s time to get your hands dirty.
Dive into the interactive UI playground below to experiment with different attributes and see the CSS code in action. Don’t just read – tweak, adjust, and watch how each change affects Moodeng’s movement.
Make Moodeng run
Now that you’ve learned the basics of CSS animation, let’s move to something more advanced. We will make Moodeng run.
First, we will replace Moodeng’s picture to new picture called
moo_deng_sprite.png.
Next, we will crop the Moodeng image by fix the width and height with these CSS properties.
Idea for this animation is that we will animate
object-position of each
keyframes to position like this
After set the keyframe ,image will moving inside frame left to right.
Finally we need to add an extra attribute:
animation-timing-function: steps(1) and set
animation-duration to be
0.7s. This will make the animation work in steps, it will look like Moodeng is running very fast.
Pros of this approach compare to GIF image is that we can control how fast the movement by simply using
animation-duration. Lower the duration greater the speed.
Apply both animations together.
Finally, we can combine both
moodeng_left_to_right and
moodeng_walk together by separate HTML element to
.picture-content and
.frame.
For the
.frame we will use
moodeng_left_to_right and for
.picture-content we will use
moodeng_walk
Performance Optimization Tips
When running many animations simultaneously, the browser may lag, especially on low-performance mobile devices. To optimize performance, consider writing JavaScript code to play animations when the HTML is visible on the screen and stop when Moodeng leaves the screen by using
IntersectionObserver.
This article also use this optimization tricks too.
Shorthand
For a simpler version, you can reduce from
to the css like this.
Summary
CSS animations are a cornerstone of modern front-end development. They’re used extensively in UI components such as loading spinners, progress bars, and interactive elements. By mastering CSS animations, you’ll be able to:
- Create more engaging and interactive interfaces
- Guide user attention to important elements
- Provide visual feedback for user actions
- Enhance the overall look and feel of the website
- Enhance visual cues for users with certain cognitive disabilities
- Better performance than JS animation
- Widely supported across modern browsers
- Easily adapt animations for different screen sizes and devices
Remember, the key to mastering CSS animations is practice and experimentation. Apply these techniques in your next web development project to create smoother, more interactive user experiences.
