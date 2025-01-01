Setting Up Express.js with TypeScript Guide

Setting Up Express.js with TypeScript: A Developer’s Guide

Express.js and TypeScript make a powerful combination for building robust web applications. In this guide, we’ll walk through setting up an Express.js project with TypeScript support from scratch. Let’s dive in!

Prerequisites

Before we begin, make sure you have:

Node.js installed (version 12 or higher)

npm or yarn package manager

Your favorite code editor

Initial Project Setup

First, create a new directory for your project and initialize it:

Terminal window mkdir express-typescript-app cd express-typescript-app npm init -y

Installing Dependencies

Install the necessary dependencies:

Terminal window npm install express npm install -D typescript @types/express @types/node ts-node nodemon

TypeScript Configuration

Create a tsconfig.json file in your project root:

{ " compilerOptions " : { " target " : " es6 " , " module " : " commonjs " , " outDir " : " ./dist " , " rootDir " : " ./src " , " strict " : true , " esModuleInterop " : true , " skipLibCheck " : true , " forceConsistentCasingInFileNames " : true }, " include " : [ " src/**/* " ] }

Project Structure

Create a basic project structure:

Terminal window mkdir src touch src/app.ts

Writing Your First TypeScript Express App

In src/app.ts , add this basic Express server setup:

import express, { Express, Request, Response } from ' express ' ; const app : Express = express (); const port = process.env. PORT || 3000 ; app. get ( ' / ' , ( req : Request , res : Response ) => { res. json ({ message : ' Express + TypeScript Server ' }); }); app. listen (port, () => { console. log ( `⚡️[server]: Server is running at http://localhost: ${ port } ` ); });

Setting Up Development Scripts

Update your package.json with these scripts:

{ " scripts " : { " dev " : " nodemon src/app.ts " , " build " : " tsc " , " start " : " node dist/app.js " } }

Running the Application

Start your development server:

Terminal window npm run dev