Deploy Astro.js Sites to Vercel and Netlify

Deploying Your Astro.js Site: A Seamless Journey to Vercel and Netlify

Getting your shiny new Astro.js site live on the internet is easier than you might think! Today, I’ll walk you through deploying your site to two popular platforms: Vercel and Netlify. Both options offer incredible features for modern web apps, and the best part? They’re absolutely free for personal projects!

Why Choose Vercel or Netlify?

Before diving into the how-tos, let’s talk about why these platforms are fantastic choices for your Astro.js site. Both Vercel and Netlify offer:

Automatic deployments from Git

SSL certificates out of the box

Global CDN for lightning-fast loading

Zero configuration needed for most projects

Generous free tiers perfect for personal sites

Deploying to Vercel

Deploying to Vercel is like a breeze on a summer day - it just works! Here’s how to get started:

First, make sure your project is on GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket Head over to Vercel and sign up using your Git provider Click “New Project” and import your repository Vercel will automatically detect your Astro.js project Hit “Deploy” and watch the magic happen!

Deploying to Netlify

Netlify’s deployment process is equally smooth:

Push your project to a Git repository Log in to Netlify and click “New site from Git” Choose your repository In the build settings, Netlify usually auto-detects Astro configurations Click “Deploy site” and you’re done!

Some Pro Tips

Always run npm run build locally before deploying to catch any issues

Keep an eye on your build logs if something goes wrong

Set up environment variables through the platform’s dashboard

Consider setting up preview deployments for pull requests

Remember, both platforms offer way more than just hosting. They’re complete platforms for modern web development, offering features like:

Server-side analytics

Form handling

Serverless functions

Edge functions

Custom domains with easy setup

The choice between Vercel and Netlify often comes down to personal preference and specific project needs. Try both and see which one feels right for you!