Debugging Jest Tests with Console Logs: A Developer’s Guide

When writing tests with Jest, one of the most valuable debugging tools at our disposal is the humble console.log. While it may seem basic, strategic use of console logging can help quickly identify issues and understand test behavior. Let’s explore how to effectively use console logs in Jest tests.

Understanding Jest’s Console Output

By default, Jest captures console output during test execution. This means your console.log statements won’t immediately appear in the terminal. Instead, Jest buffers them and displays them only when a test fails or when specifically configured to show them.

Basic Console Logging Strategies

The simplest way to debug is adding console.log statements in your test: