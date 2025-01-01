Tillitsdone
How to Add Dark Mode in React Bootstrap Apps

Learn how to implement a seamless dark mode feature in your React application using React Bootstrap.

Discover best practices for theme switching and user preference handling.
Implementing Dark Mode in Your React App with React Bootstrap: A Developer’s Journey

Ever wondered how to add that sleek dark mode feature to your React application? I recently tackled this challenge in my project using React Bootstrap, and I’m excited to share my experience and implementation details with you.

Why Dark Mode Matters

Dark mode isn’t just about aesthetics – it’s about accessibility and user experience. With more people spending time on devices, having a dark mode option can reduce eye strain and save battery life on OLED screens.

Setting Up the Project

First things first, let’s set up our project. You’ll need to have React Bootstrap installed in your project. If you haven’t already, you can install it using npm:

Terminal window
npm install react-bootstrap bootstrap

Implementation Steps

1. Creating the Theme Context

The first step is to create a context to manage our theme state. This will allow us to share the theme information across our entire application:

const ThemeContext = createContext();


export const ThemeProvider = ({ children }) => {
  const [darkMode, setDarkMode] = useState(false);
  return (
    <ThemeContext.Provider value={{ darkMode, setDarkMode }}>
      {children}
    </ThemeContext.Provider>
  );
};

2. Implementing the Theme Toggle

Now, let’s create a simple toggle component using React Bootstrap’s Form component:

const ThemeToggle = () => {
  const { darkMode, setDarkMode } = useContext(ThemeContext);
  return (
    <Form.Check
      type="switch"
      id="theme-switch"
      label="Dark Mode"
      checked={darkMode}
      onChange={() => setDarkMode(!darkMode)}
    />
  );
};

3. Applying the Theme

The magic happens when we apply our theme. We can create a set of custom CSS variables and toggle them based on our theme state:

[data-theme='light'] {
  --bs-body-bg: #ffffff;
  --bs-body-color: #212529;
}


[data-theme='dark'] {
  --bs-body-bg: #212529;
  --bs-body-color: #f8f9fa;
}

4. Handling Theme Persistence

To make our dark mode setting persist across page refreshes, we can use localStorage:

useEffect(() => {
  const savedTheme = localStorage.getItem('theme');
  if (savedTheme) {
    setDarkMode(savedTheme === 'dark');
  }
}, []);


useEffect(() => {
  localStorage.setItem('theme', darkMode ? 'dark' : 'light');
  document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', darkMode ? 'dark' : 'light');
}, [darkMode]);

Best Practices and Tips

  1. Always consider accessibility when implementing dark mode
  2. Test your color contrasts to ensure readability
  3. Provide smooth transitions between modes using CSS
  4. Remember to handle images and media appropriately
  5. Consider system preferences using prefers-color-scheme

Wrapping Up

Implementing dark mode in your React application doesn’t have to be complicated. With React Bootstrap, we can create a seamless theme-switching experience that your users will appreciate. Remember to test thoroughly across different devices and browsers to ensure consistency.

Happy coding!

