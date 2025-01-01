Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Creating Custom Matchers in GoMock for Testing

Learn how to create custom matchers in GoMock to enhance your Go testing capabilities.

This guide covers basic and advanced matcher patterns with practical examples.
thumbnail

Creating Custom Matchers in GoMock for Enhanced Flexibility

A modern minimalist geometric composition featuring interconnected hexagons and lines emerald green and white color scheme with subtle golden highlights captured from a top-down perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Testing is a crucial aspect of software development, and when it comes to Go testing, GoMock stands out as a powerful mocking framework. While GoMock provides several built-in matchers, there are situations where you need more specific matching logic. Let’s dive into creating custom matchers in GoMock to make your tests more flexible and expressive.

Understanding Custom Matchers

Custom matchers in GoMock allow you to define your own matching logic for method arguments. This becomes particularly useful when the standard matchers don’t quite fit your needs or when you want to make your tests more readable and maintainable.

Soft light rays passing through abstract geometric shapes bright yellow and white color palette creating a sense of depth and dimension shot from a diagonal angle high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Creating Your First Custom Matcher

Let’s say we’re working with a payment processing system, and we need to verify that a payment amount falls within a specific range. Instead of using multiple comparisons, we can create a custom matcher:

func IsBetween(min, max float64) gomock.Matcher {
    return &betweenMatcher{min, max}
}


type betweenMatcher struct {
    min, max float64
}


func (m *betweenMatcher) Matches(x interface{}) bool {
    amount, ok := x.(float64)
    if !ok {
        return false
    }
    return amount >= m.min && amount <= m.max
}


func (m *betweenMatcher) String() string {
    return fmt.Sprintf("is between %v and %v", m.min, m.max)
}

Practical Application

Here’s how you might use this custom matcher in your tests:

func TestPaymentProcessor(t *testing.T) {
    ctrl := gomock.NewController(t)
    defer ctrl.Finish()


    mockProcessor := NewMockPaymentProcessor(ctrl)
    mockProcessor.EXPECT().
        ProcessPayment(IsBetween(100.0, 1000.0)).
        Return(nil)


    // Test implementation
}

Abstract landscape with flowing lines and curves bright green and white colors with black accents featuring organic shapes suggesting movement and flow captured from a bird's eye view high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Advanced Custom Matcher Patterns

Sometimes you might need more complex matching logic. For example, let’s create a matcher that validates a transaction object’s properties:

type TransactionMatcher struct {
    expectedFields map[string]interface{}
}


func NewTransactionMatcher() *TransactionMatcher {
    return &TransactionMatcher{
        expectedFields: make(map[string]interface{}),
    }
}


func (m *TransactionMatcher) WithAmount(amount float64) *TransactionMatcher {
    m.expectedFields["amount"] = amount
    return m
}


func (m *TransactionMatcher) WithCurrency(currency string) *TransactionMatcher {
    m.expectedFields["currency"] = currency
    return m
}


func (m *TransactionMatcher) Matches(x interface{}) bool {
    tx, ok := x.(*Transaction)
    if !ok {
        return false
    }


    // Implement matching logic
    return tx.Amount == m.expectedFields["amount"].(float64) &&
           tx.Currency == m.expectedFields["currency"].(string)
}


func (m *TransactionMatcher) String() string {
    return fmt.Sprintf("matches transaction with %v", m.expectedFields)
}

This approach provides a fluent interface for creating matchers and makes your tests more readable and maintainable.

Best Practices

  1. Keep matchers focused and single-purpose
  2. Provide clear error messages in the String() method
  3. Consider making matchers reusable across different test suites
  4. Document your custom matchers well
  5. Include error handling for type assertions

Custom matchers are a powerful tool in your testing arsenal. They help you write more expressive tests while keeping your code clean and maintainable. Don’t hesitate to create custom matchers when built-in ones don’t quite fit your needs.

Dramatic seascape with rolling waves and geometric patterns in the sky dark blue and bright white color scheme with golden highlights photographed from a low angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.