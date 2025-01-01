Custom Hooks for Framer Motion: Reusable Animations

Custom Hooks for Framer Motion: Reusability in Animated React Apps

Building engaging animations in React applications has never been more enjoyable than with Framer Motion. However, as your projects grow, you might find yourself repeating animation logic across different components. This is where custom hooks come in – they’re your secret weapon for creating reusable, maintainable animation code.

Why Custom Hooks for Animations?

Think of custom hooks as your animation recipe book. Instead of writing the same animation logic repeatedly, you can package it into a neat, reusable function. This approach not only keeps your code DRY but also makes it more maintainable and easier to update across your entire application.

Creating Your First Animation Hook

Let’s dive into a practical example. Here’s a custom hook that handles a fade-in animation – something you might use across multiple components:

import { useAnimation } from " framer-motion " ; import { useInView } from " react-intersection-observer " ; import { useEffect } from " react " ; export const useFadeInAnimation = () => { const controls = useAnimation (); const [ref, inView] = useInView ({ threshold : 0.2 , triggerOnce : true }); useEffect (() => { if (inView) { controls. start ({ opacity : 1 , y : 0 , transition : { duration : 0.5 } }); } }, [controls, inView]); return { ref, animate : controls, initial : { opacity : 0 , y : 20 } }; };

Real-World Applications

The beauty of custom hooks lies in their versatility. Let’s explore another powerful example – a hook for creating smooth hover animations:

export const useHoverAnimation = () => { const [hover, setHover] = useState ( false ); const animation = { scale : hover ? 1.05 : 1 , transition : { type : " spring " , stiffness : 300 } }; return { animation, onHoverStart : () => setHover ( true ), onHoverEnd : () => setHover ( false ) }; };

Best Practices for Animation Hooks

Keep them focused: Each hook should handle one specific animation pattern Make them configurable: Allow customization through parameters Consider performance: Use useMemo for complex calculations Handle cleanup: Don’t forget to clean up any subscriptions or listeners

Implementation Tips

When implementing these hooks in your components, remember to keep your animation values consistent across your application. Here’s how you might use our fade-in hook:

const MyComponent = () => { const fadeAnimation = useFadeInAnimation (); return ( < motion.div ref ={ fadeAnimation.ref } initial ={ fadeAnimation.initial } animate ={ fadeAnimation.animate } > < h2 >Content that fades in</ h2 > </ motion.div > ); };

Conclusion

Custom hooks are your pathway to creating more maintainable and scalable animated React applications. They encapsulate animation logic in a reusable way, making your codebase cleaner and more efficient. Start small, experiment with different patterns, and gradually build up your library of animation hooks.