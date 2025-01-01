Tillitsdone
Setting up custom Axios instances in Node.js

Learn how to create and configure custom Axios instances in Node.js applications for better HTTP request handling, including advanced configurations and best practices for API integration.
A serene abstract landscape with flowing liquid patterns in shades of yellow and gold resembling data streams merging together captured from a top-down aerial perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting up custom Axios instances in Node.js

Working with HTTP requests in Node.js applications can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially when you’re dealing with multiple API endpoints or different authentication methods. That’s where custom Axios instances come in - they’re like your personal request helpers that keep your code clean and maintainable.

Why Use Custom Axios Instances?

Think of custom Axios instances as creating your own specialized HTTP client. Instead of configuring the same settings repeatedly for each request, you can set them up once and reuse them throughout your application. It’s like having a dedicated assistant who knows exactly how to handle specific types of requests.

Abstract geometric patterns representing network connections with flowing iridescent colors and metallic reflections shot from a low angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting Up Your First Custom Instance

Let’s dive into creating your first custom Axios instance. Here’s how you can set one up:

const axios = require('axios');


const apiClient = axios.create({
  baseURL: 'https://api.example.com',
  timeout: 5000,
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/json',
    'Accept': 'application/json'
  }
});

Advanced Configuration

Custom instances become even more powerful when you need to handle different APIs or authentication methods. Here’s how you can create multiple instances for different purposes:

// Instance for public API
const publicApi = axios.create({
  baseURL: 'https://public-api.example.com',
  timeout: 3000
});


// Instance for authenticated requests
const privateApi = axios.create({
  baseURL: 'https://private-api.example.com',
  timeout: 5000,
  headers: {
    'Authorization': `Bearer ${process.env.API_TOKEN}`
  }
});

Dynamic flowing patterns representing data transmission with natural earth tones and blue accents viewed from a diagonal perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Interceptors: Adding Super Powers

One of the most powerful features of custom Axios instances is the ability to add interceptors. These are like middleware that can modify requests or responses before they’re handled:

apiClient.interceptors.request.use(
  config => {
    // Add timestamp to requests
    config.headers['Request-Time'] = new Date().toISOString();
    return config;
  },
  error => {
    return Promise.reject(error);
  }
);


apiClient.interceptors.response.use(
  response => {
    // Transform response data
    return response.data;
  },
  error => {
    // Handle errors globally
    console.error('API Error:', error.message);
    return Promise.reject(error);
  }
);

Best Practices

  1. Keep your instances organized in separate files
  2. Use environment variables for sensitive information
  3. Implement proper error handling
  4. Set reasonable timeouts
  5. Use interceptors wisely

By following these practices, you’ll create a robust and maintainable HTTP client structure in your Node.js applications.

Abstract architectural forms with straight lines and curves featuring indigo and white colors creating a sense of depth and movement captured from a wide-angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

