CSS will-change Optimizing Web Performance
This property helps browsers anticipate changes, improving animations and transitions.
Discover available options like auto, scroll-position, and contents.
will-change
The
will-change CSS property helps improve the performance of animations and transitions by telling the browser about upcoming changes to an element. This allows the browser to apply optimizations in advance, resulting in smoother and more responsive animations.
However, use
will-change as a last resort to fix existing performance issues rather than as a preventive measure. Overusing it can lead to excessive resource consumption and may degrade performance.
Syntax and Values
The
will-change property can be used with various values to indicate the type of changes expected. Here’s the syntax:
Values
auto: No particular optimization; the browser uses its standard heuristics.
scroll-position: Indicates that the element’s scroll position will change.
contents: Indicates that the element’s contents will change.
<custom-ident>: Indicates a specific property, like
transformor
opacity, will change. It cannot be
unset,
initial,
inherit,
will-change,
auto,
scroll-position, or
contents.
Using will-change in Scripts
Applying
will-change through JavaScript is often the most effective way to use it. This method allows you to dynamically toggle optimizations on and off, ensuring that the browser performs optimizations only when necessary.
Here’s an example:
In this example,
will-change is applied when the element is hovered over and removed once the animation ends. This ensures that the browser only performs optimizations during the animation, minimizing resource consumption.
Examples
Using
will-change correctly can significantly enhance the performance of your web applications. Below are examples demonstrating how to apply
will-change both in stylesheets and through scripts.
Via Stylesheet
In some cases, it may be appropriate to include
will-change in your stylesheet, especially for applications like slide deck presentations where the pages are large and complex.
Via Script
Applying
will-change through JavaScript is often the best practice, as it allows you to toggle optimizations dynamically. This ensures that the browser only performs optimizations when needed, conserving resources.
Specifications
The
will-change property is defined in the CSS Will Change Module Level 1 specification. This module provides a way for authors to inform the browser about expected changes to an element, allowing the browser to apply optimizations in advance.
|Specification
|[CSS Will Change Module Level 1 # will-change]WebsiteUrl
Browser Compatibility
The
will-change CSS property is widely supported across modern browsers, making it a reliable tool for web developers.
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 36.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 79.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 36.
- Safari: Supported since version 24.
- Opera: Supported since version 9.1.
See Also
For further exploration of related CSS properties and concepts, you may find the following resources helpful:
- [
transform]WebsiteUrl: Learn about the CSS property used to apply 2D or 3D transformations to elements.
- Individual transform properties:
- [
translate]WebsiteUrl: Understand how to move elements around using CSS.
- [
scale]WebsiteUrl: Explore how to resize elements using CSS.
- [
rotate]WebsiteUrl: Learn about rotating elements in web design.
- Note: There is no individual
skewproperty; instead, use the
transformproperty to apply skewing effects.
- [
These resources provide additional insights into how you can enhance the visual appeal and performance of your web designs using CSS.
