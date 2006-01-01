- Services
Mastering CSS user-select Control Text Selection
Discover use cases and available options like auto, none, text, and all.
Introduction
The
user-select property in CSS lets you control whether users can select text on your webpage. It’s useful for preventing text from being copied or ensuring specific selection behavior. By using values like
auto,
none,
text, and
all, you can enhance user experience and protect your content. This guide explains the
user-select property, its values, and provides examples to help you use it effectively.
Specification
The
user-select property is defined in the CSS Basic User Interface Module Level 4. It ensures consistent text selection behavior across different browsers. Understanding this specification helps you create reliable user experiences.
Description
The
user-select property in CSS controls whether users can select text on your webpage. It’s useful for preventing text from being copied or ensuring specific selection behavior. This property helps enhance user experience and protect your content.
Limited Availability
Note that the
user-select property has limited support in some browsers. This means not all users will experience the intended text selection behavior, which can affect the overall user experience. Always test your implementations across different browsers to ensure consistency.
Syntax
The
user-select property uses a simple syntax:
Default Value
The default value is
auto.
Property Values
auto: Allows the user to select text as determined by the browser.
none: Prevents the user from selecting text.
text: Enables the user to select text.
all: Allows the user to select the entire text content of an element with a single click.
Example
Here’s how to use the
user-select property:
In this example, the class
unselectable prevents text selection, while the class
all-selectable allows the entire text content of an element to be selected with a single click.
Values
The
user-select property can take several values to control text selection:
none
Prevents the text of the element and its sub-elements from being selectable.
auto
Determines the selection behavior based on the following rules:
- On the
::beforeand
::afterpseudo-elements, the used value is
none.
- If the
user-selectproperty of the parent element is
none, the used value is
none.
- If the
user-selectproperty of the parent element is
all, the used value is
all.
- Otherwise, the used value is
text.
text
Allows the text to be selected by the user.
all
Ensures that the entire content of the element is selected atomically. If a selection includes part of the element, the selection will encompass the entire element, including all its descendants.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the value to its default (
auto).
revert: Resets the value to the browser’s default.
revert-layer: Resets the value to the default of the containing layer.
unset: Resets the value to the default (
auto) if it is not inherited, or inherits the value from the parent element.
Examples
Let’s look at some practical examples of the
user-select property.
Preventing Text Selection
Use the
none value to prevent the user from selecting text within a specific element.
Allowing Text Selection with a Single Click
Use the
all value to allow the entire text content of an element to be selected with a single click.
HTML
CSS
Enabling Default Text Selection
Use the
auto value to enable the default text selection behavior, which allows the user to select text as determined by the browser.
HTML
CSS
Ensuring Text is Selectable
Use the
text value to explicitly enable text selection, ensuring that the text can be selected by the user.
HTML
CSS
Result
By applying these CSS rules, you can control the text selection behavior on your webpage. The
user-select property is a powerful tool for enhancing user experience and protecting your content.
Formal Definition
The
user-select property in CSS is formally defined with the following characteristics:
Initial Value
- Initial Value:
auto
Applies To
- Applies To: All elements
Inherited
- Inherited: No
Computed Value
- Computed Value: As specified
Animation Type
- Animation Type: Discrete
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
user-select property is:
Note
It’s important to note that while the
contain value is defined in the CSS Basic User Interface module, it is not supported in any browsers. This value is intended to enable selection to start within the element and be contained by the bounds of that element.
Browser Compatibility
The
user-select property has varying levels of support across different web browsers. Here is an overview of the browser compatibility for this property:
|Browser
|Version
|Date of Support
|Chrome
|54.0
|Oct 2016
|Firefox
|2.0
|Oct 2006
|IE/Edge
|10.0
|Sep 2012
|Opera
|41.0
|Oct 2016
|Safari
|3.1
|Mar 2008
While the
user-select property is supported in most modern browsers, it’s important to test your implementation across different browsers to ensure consistent behavior. Some browsers may have partial support or may not fully adhere to the CSS specification for this property.
See Also
For further reading and related topics, you may also be interested in the following:
- [
::selection]WebsiteUrl pseudo-element
- The JavaScript [
Selection]WebsiteUrl object
These resources provide additional information and context for understanding and utilizing the
user-select property in your web development projects.
