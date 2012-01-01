Exploring CSS transition-property Enhance Your Web Design

Introduction

The transition-property CSS property lets you choose which CSS properties will have transition effects. This is great for creating smooth and engaging animations, making your web designs more dynamic.

Syntax

transition-property: none | all | property | initial | inherit;

Keyword Values

none : No properties will have transition effects.

: No properties will have transition effects. all : All properties that can be transitioned will.

Custom Properties

<custom-ident> : Specifies a CSS property to transition, like background-color or width .

Multiple Values

You can specify multiple properties by separating them with commas:

transition-property: property1 , property2 , property3;

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from its parent element.

: Inherits the value from its parent element. initial : Sets the property to its default value.

: Sets the property to its default value. revert : Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not.

: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not. revert-layer : Resets the property to the value established by the page’s author’s stylesheet.

: Resets the property to the value established by the page’s author’s stylesheet. unset : Acts as either inherit or initial , depending on whether the property is inherited or not.

Examples of Syntax

/* Keyword values */ transition-property: none; transition-property: all; /* Custom properties */ transition-property: background-color; transition-property: width , height; /* Multiple values */ transition-property: background-color , width , height; transition-property: all , background-color , width; /* Global values */ transition-property: inherit; transition-property: initial; transition-property: revert; transition-property: revert-layer; transition-property: unset;

Values

none

Description : No properties will have transition effects.

: No properties will have transition effects. Use Case: Useful when you want to disable transitions for specific elements.

all

Description : All properties that can be transitioned will do so.

: All properties that can be transitioned will do so. Use Case: Convenient when you want to apply transitions to multiple properties without listing them individually.

<custom-ident>

Description : Specifies a CSS property to transition, like background-color or width .

: Specifies a CSS property to transition, like or . Use Case: Allows you to specify individual properties for more control over transition effects.

Multiple Values

Description : You can specify multiple properties by separating them with commas.

: You can specify multiple properties by separating them with commas. Use Case: Useful when you want to apply transitions to a specific set of properties.

initial

Description : Sets the transition-property to its default value, which is all .

: Sets the to its default value, which is . Use Case: Helpful when you want to reset the property to its default behavior.

inherit

Description : Inherits the value from its parent element.

: Inherits the value from its parent element. Use Case: Useful when you want an element to inherit the transition properties of its parent.

revert

Description : Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not.

: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not. Use Case: Useful for maintaining consistency across different stylesheets.

revert-layer

Description : Resets the property to the value established by the page’s author’s stylesheet.

: Resets the property to the value established by the page’s author’s stylesheet. Use Case: Provides a way to revert to the author’s intended styles while considering user preferences.

unset

Description : Acts as either inherit or initial , depending on whether the property is inherited or not.

: Acts as either or , depending on whether the property is inherited or not. Use Case: Provides flexibility in resetting the property based on its inheritance.

Examples of Values

/* Keyword values */ transition-property: none; transition-property: all; /* Custom properties */ transition-property: background-color; transition-property: width , height; /* Multiple values */ transition-property: background-color , width , height; transition-property: all , background-color , width; /* Global values */ transition-property: inherit; transition-property: initial; transition-property: revert; transition-property: revert-layer; transition-property: unset;

Formal Definition

Initial Value

Initial Value : all Description : By default, all animatable properties will have transition effects.

:

Applies To

Applies To : All elements, including ::before and ::after pseudo-elements. Description : The transition-property can be applied to any HTML element and its pseudo-elements.

: All elements, including and pseudo-elements.

Inherited

Inherited : No Description : The transition-property is not inherited from its parent element. Each element must have its own transition-property specified.

: No

Computed Value

Computed Value : As specified Description : The computed value of the transition-property is the same as the specified value.

: As specified

Animation Type

Animation Type : Not animatable Description : The transition-property itself is not animatable. It is used to define which properties will animate, but it does not animate on its own.

: Not animatable

Formal Syntax

transition-property: none | all | <custom-ident>;

none : No properties will have transition effects.

: No properties will have transition effects. all : All properties that can be transitioned will do so.

: All properties that can be transitioned will do so. <custom-ident> : Specifies a CSS property to transition, like background-color or width .

Examples of Formal Syntax

/* Keyword values */ transition-property: none; transition-property: all; /* Custom properties */ transition-property: background-color; transition-property: width , height; /* Multiple values */ transition-property: background-color , width , height; transition-property: all , background-color , width; /* Global values */ transition-property: inherit; transition-property: initial; transition-property: revert; transition-property: revert-layer; transition-property: unset;

Examples

Basic Example

In this example, we will create a button that changes its background color when hovered or focused. The transition-property will be set to background-color , and the transition duration will be set to one second.

HTML

< button class = " target " >Hover me!</ button >

CSS

html { height : 100 vh ; } button { font-size : 1.4 rem ; padding : 10 px 20 px ; border : 1 px solid #ccc ; border-radius : 10 px ; outline : none ; } .target { transition-property : background-color; transition-duration : 1 s ; background-color : #ccc ; } .target : hover , .target : focus { background-color : #eee ; }

Example with Multiple Properties

In this example, we will apply transition effects to multiple properties: background-color , width , and height . This will create a more dynamic and visually appealing effect when the button is hovered.

HTML

< button class = " target " >Hover me!</ button >

CSS

html { height : 100 vh ; } button { font-size : 1.4 rem ; padding : 10 px 20 px ; border : 1 px solid #ccc ; border-radius : 10 px ; outline : none ; } .target { transition-property : background-color, width, height; transition-duration : 1 s ; background-color : #ccc ; width : 200 px ; height : 50 px ; } .target : hover { background-color : #eee ; width : 250 px ; height : 60 px ; }

Example Using all

In this example, we will use the all keyword to apply transition effects to all animatable properties. This is a convenient way to animate multiple properties without listing them individually.

HTML

< button class = " target " >Hover me!</ button >

CSS

html { height : 100 vh ; } button { font-size : 1.4 rem ; padding : 10 px 20 px ; border : 1 px solid #ccc ; border-radius : 10 px ; outline : none ; } .target { transition-property : all ; transition-duration : 1 s ; background-color : #ccc ; width : 200 px ; height : 50 px ; } .target : hover { background-color : #eee ; width : 250 px ; height : 60 px ; }

Example with initial

In this example, we will use the initial keyword to set the transition-property to its default value, which is all . This means that all animatable properties will transition.

HTML

< button class = " target " >Hover me!</ button >

CSS

html { height : 100 vh ; } button { font-size : 1.4 rem ; padding : 10 px 20 px ; border : 1 px solid #ccc ; border-radius : 10 px ; outline : none ; } .target { transition-property : initial ; transition-duration : 1 s ; background-color : #ccc ; width : 200 px ; height : 50 px ; } .target : hover { background-color : #eee ; width : 250 px ; height : 60 px ; }

Example with inherit

In this example, we will use the inherit keyword to make the button inherit the transition-property value from its parent element. If the parent element has a transition-property value of all , the button will inherit that value.

HTML

< div class = " parent " > < button class = " target " >Hover me!</ button > </ div >

CSS

html { height : 100 vh ; } button { font-size : 1.4 rem ; padding : 10 px 20 px ; border : 1 px solid #ccc ; border-radius : 10 px ; outline : none ; } .parent { transition-property : all ; transition-duration : 1 s ; } .target { transition-property : inherit ; background-color : #ccc ; width : 200 px ; height : 50 px ; } .target : hover { background-color : #eee ; width : 250 px ; height : 60 px ; }

Example with Browser Compatibility

.target { transition-property : background-color; transition-duration : 1 s ; background-color : #ccc ; } .target : hover , .target : focus { background-color : #eee ; }

This example should work consistently across all major browsers that support the transition-property .

Specifications

The transition-property is defined in the CSS Transitions specification. This specification outlines how to use transitions to create smooth animations.

CSS Transitions Specification

Specification Name : CSS Transitions

: CSS Transitions Section : transition-property

: transition-property Description: The CSS Transitions specification describes how to use the transition-property to animate changes to CSS properties smoothly.

For more details, refer to the official documentation:

Browser Compatibility

The transition-property is widely supported across modern browsers. Here’s a summary of browser compatibility:

Key Browsers and Versions

Google Chrome : Supported since version 26.0 (March 2013).

: Supported since version 26.0 (March 2013). Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 12.0.

: Supported since version 12.0. Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 16.0 (October 2012).

: Supported since version 16.0 (October 2012). Opera : Supported since version 12.1 (November 2012).

: Supported since version 12.1 (November 2012). Safari: Supported since version 9.0.

Notes on Compatibility

Google Chrome : Fully supported since version 26.0.

: Fully supported since version 26.0. Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 12.0.

: Supported since version 12.0. Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 16.0.

: Supported since version 16.0. Opera : Supported since version 12.1.

: Supported since version 12.1. Safari: Supported since version 9.0.

Ensuring Compatibility

To ensure your transitions work across different browsers, test your web designs across various platforms and versions.

Additional Resources

See Also

To learn more about CSS transitions, check out these resources:

Related CSS Properties

Using CSS transitions : A guide on using CSS transitions.

: A guide on using CSS transitions. transition : Shorthand for combining all transition-related properties.

: Shorthand for combining all transition-related properties. transition-duration : Specifies the duration of transitions.

: Specifies the duration of transitions. transition-timing-function : Defines the speed curve of the transition effect.

: Defines the speed curve of the transition effect. transition-delay : Specifies the delay before the transition starts.

Related JavaScript Event

TransitionEvent : Fires when a CSS transition completes.

Additional Resources

Related HTML and CSS Reference Guides

HTML Reference Guide : Comprehensive guide to HTML elements and attributes.

: Comprehensive guide to HTML elements and attributes. CSS Reference Guide: Detailed guide to all CSS properties.

Exploring these resources will help you gain a deeper understanding of CSS transitions and how to use them effectively in your web development projects.