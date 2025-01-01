CSS Text-Justify Enhance Text Alignment

Introduction

The text-justify CSS property controls how text is justified when text-align: justify; is applied. Justification spreads text evenly across the available space, making it more visually appealing. This property is useful for web design to enhance readability and aesthetics.

Specification

The text-justify property is defined in the CSS Text Module Level 3. You can find the official documentation in the CSS Text Module Level 3 under the section for the text-justify property.

Syntax

Here’s how to use the text-justify property in CSS:

text-justify: none; text-justify: auto; text-justify: inter-word; text-justify: inter-character; text-justify: distribute; /* Deprecated value */ /* Global values */ text-justify: inherit; text-justify: initial; text-justify: revert; text-justify: revert-layer; text-justify: unset;

Values

none : Turns off text justification.

: Turns off text justification. auto : The browser chooses the best justification method.

: The browser chooses the best justification method. inter-word : Justifies text by adjusting spaces between words.

: Justifies text by adjusting spaces between words. inter-character : Justifies text by adjusting spaces between characters.

: Justifies text by adjusting spaces between characters. distribute : Deprecated, behaves like inter-character .

Global values include:

inherit : Inherits the text-justify value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its default value.

: Sets the property to its default value. revert : Reverts to the user agent’s default stylesheet value.

: Reverts to the user agent’s default stylesheet value. revert-layer : Reverts to the value for the current cascade layer.

: Reverts to the value for the current cascade layer. unset : Resets the property to its initial or inherited value.

Formal Definition

Initial Value : auto

: Applies To : Inline-level and table-cell elements

: Inline-level and table-cell elements Inherited : Yes

: Yes Computed Value : As specified

: As specified Animation Type: Discrete

Examples

Simple Example

Here’s a simple example to demonstrate the different values of text-justify :

< p class = " none " > < code >text-justify: none</ code > —< br />Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. </ p > < p class = " auto " > < code >text-justify: auto</ code > —< br />Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. </ p > < p class = " dist " > < code >text-justify: distribute</ code > —< br />Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. </ p > < p class = " word " > < code >text-justify: inter-word</ code > —< br />Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. </ p > < p class = " char " > < code >text-justify: inter-character</ code > —< br />Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. </ p >

p { font-size : 1.5 em ; border : 1 px solid black ; padding : 10 px ; width : 95 % ; margin : 10 px auto ; text-align : justify ; } .none { text-justify : none ; } .auto { text-justify : auto ; } .dist { text-justify : distribute ; } .word { text-justify : inter-word ; } .char { text-justify : inter-character ; }

Example with Interactive Buttons

< button onclick = " changeJustify ( ' none ' ) " >None</ button > < button onclick = " changeJustify ( ' auto ' ) " >Auto</ button > < button onclick = " changeJustify ( ' inter-word ' ) " >Inter-Word</ button > < button onclick = " changeJustify ( ' inter-character ' ) " >Inter-Character</ button > < div id = " justify-example " class = " justify-example " > Vincent van Gogh is one of the most well-known post-impressionist painters. </ div > < script > function changeJustify ( value ) { document. getElementById ( ' justify-example ' ).style.textJustify = value; } </ script > < style > .justify-example { width : 250 px ; padding : 15 px ; border : 2 px solid orangered ; text-align : justify ; text-justify : inter-word ; } </ style >

Browser Compatibility

Chrome : Full support.

: Full support. Firefox : Supported from version 55.0.

: Supported from version 55.0. Internet Explorer/Edge : Supported from IE 11.0.

: Supported from IE 11.0. Opera : Full support.

: Full support. Safari: Supported from version 10.0.3.

