Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS text-emphasis-position Guide & Examples

Learn about the css text-emphasis-position property, its use cases, and available options.

Enhance your text emphasis with above, below, right, and left positioning.
thumbnail

Introduction

The text-emphasis-position CSS property lets you specify where emphasis marks, like dots or lines, are drawn relative to the text. This is particularly useful for languages like Japanese, Chinese, and Mongolian. If there isn’t enough space for these marks, the line height of the text will increase to make room for them.

Specification

The text-emphasis-position property is defined in the CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3. This module extends the capabilities of CSS to handle text decorations, including emphasis marks. For more detailed information, you can refer to the official specification:

Syntax

The text-emphasis-position property can be set using various keywords to specify the position of emphasis marks relative to the text.

text-emphasis-position: over | under | right | left;

Keywords

  • over: Positions the emphasis marks above the text in horizontal writing mode.
  • under: Positions the emphasis marks below the text in horizontal writing mode.
  • right: Positions the emphasis marks to the right of the text in vertical writing mode.
  • left: Positions the emphasis marks to the left of the text in vertical writing mode.

Examples

/* Initial value */
text-emphasis-position: over right;


/* Keywords value */
text-emphasis-position: over left;
text-emphasis-position: under right;
text-emphasis-position: under left;


text-emphasis-position: left over;
text-emphasis-position: right under;
text-emphasis-position: left under;


/* Global values */
text-emphasis-position: inherit;
text-emphasis-position: initial;
text-emphasis-position: revert;
text-emphasis-position: revert-layer;
text-emphasis-position: unset;

Values

The text-emphasis-position property accepts several keyword values that determine where the emphasis marks will be drawn relative to the text.

Keywords

  • over: Positions the emphasis marks above the text in horizontal writing mode.
  • under: Positions the emphasis marks below the text in horizontal writing mode.
  • right: Positions the emphasis marks to the right of the text in vertical writing mode.
  • left: Positions the emphasis marks to the left of the text in vertical writing mode.

Combined Values

You can also combine these values to specify the position of emphasis marks for both horizontal and vertical writing modes simultaneously.

  • over right: Positions the emphasis marks above the text in horizontal writing mode and to the right of the text in vertical writing mode.
  • over left: Positions the emphasis marks above the text in horizontal writing mode and to the left of the text in vertical writing mode.
  • under right: Positions the emphasis marks below the text in horizontal writing mode and to the right of the text in vertical writing mode.
  • under left: Positions the emphasis marks below the text in horizontal writing mode and to the left of the text in vertical writing mode.
  • left over: Positions the emphasis marks to the left of the text in vertical writing mode and above the text in horizontal writing mode.
  • right under: Positions the emphasis marks to the right of the text in vertical writing mode and below the text in horizontal writing mode.
  • left under: Positions the emphasis marks to the left of the text in vertical writing mode and below the text in horizontal writing mode.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its initial value (over right).
  • revert: Reverts the property to the value specified by the user-agent stylesheet.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value specified by the user-agent stylesheet for the cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.

Description

The text-emphasis-position property is a powerful CSS feature that allows you to specify the position of emphasis marks relative to the text. These marks are commonly used to highlight or draw attention to specific parts of the text, particularly in languages like Japanese, Chinese, and Mongolian. The positioning of these marks can vary depending on the language and writing mode (horizontal or vertical).

Preferred Positions by Language

The preferred position of emphasis marks can differ based on the language:

  • Japanese: In Japanese, the preferred position is over right. This means that emphasis marks are drawn above the text in horizontal writing mode and to the right of the text in vertical writing mode.
  • Chinese: In Chinese, the preferred position is under right. This means that emphasis marks are drawn below the text in horizontal writing mode and to the right of the text in vertical writing mode.
  • Mongolian: Similar to Japanese, the preferred position in Mongolian is over right.

Table Summary

LanguagePreferred Position (Horizontal)Preferred Position (Vertical)
Japaneseoverright
Koreanoverright
Mongolianoverright
Chineseunderright

Important Note

It’s important to note that the text-emphasis-position property cannot be set or reset using the text-emphasis shorthand property. This means you need to specify the text-emphasis-position property separately to control the position of emphasis marks.

Formal Definition

The text-emphasis-position property in CSS defines the position of emphasis marks relative to the text. This property is particularly useful for languages that use emphasis marks, such as Japanese, Chinese, and Mongolian.

Initial Value

  • Initial Value: over right

Applies To

  • Applies To: All elements

Inherited

  • Inherited: Yes

Computed Value

  • Computed Value: As specified

Animation Type

  • Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax of the text-emphasis-position property defines the structure and valid values for specifying the position of emphasis marks.

text-emphasis-position =
  [ over | under ] && [ right | left ] ?

Explanation

  • [ over | under ]: This part of the syntax specifies the horizontal position of the emphasis marks. You can choose between over (above the text) and under (below the text).
  • &&: This operator indicates that both horizontal and vertical positions must be specified.
  • [ right | left ]: This part of the syntax specifies the vertical position of the emphasis marks. You can choose between right (to the right of the text) and left (to the left of the text).
  • ?: This operator indicates that the vertical position is optional but can be combined with the horizontal position.

Examples

/* Positions emphasis marks above and to the right of the text */
text-emphasis-position: over right;


/* Positions emphasis marks below and to the left of the text */
text-emphasis-position: under left;


/* Positions emphasis marks above and to the left of the text */
text-emphasis-position: over left;


/* Positions emphasis marks below and to the right of the text */
text-emphasis-position: under right;

Examples

Example 1: Horizontal Text with Over and Under Emphasis

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Text Emphasis Position Example</title>
    <style>
        p {
            width: 30rem;
            font-size: 1.5rem;
            padding: 1rem;
        }
        .first {
            text-emphasis: triangle;
            text-emphasis-position: over;
            background-color: rgba(95, 158, 160, 0.602);
        }
        .second {
            text-emphasis: circle;
            text-emphasis-position: under;
            background-color: rgba(255, 127, 80, 0.49);
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h1 style="color:green;">Text Emphasis Position Example</h1>
    <div>
        <h3>text-emphasis-position: over;</h3>
        <p class="first">A Computer Science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles.</p>
        <h3>text-emphasis-position: under;</h3>
        <p class="second">We provide a variety of services for you to learn, thrive and also have fun!</p>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Example 2: Vertical Text with Left and Right Emphasis

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Vertical Text Emphasis Position Example</title>
    <style>
        p {
            height: 25rem;
            font-size: 1.5rem;
            padding: 1rem;
        }
        div {
            display: flex;
        }
        .first {
            writing-mode: vertical-rl;
            text-emphasis: triangle;
            text-emphasis-position: left;
            background-color: rgba(95, 158, 160, 0.602);
        }
        .second {
            writing-mode: vertical-rl;
            text-emphasis: circle;
            text-emphasis-position: right;
            background-color: rgba(255, 127, 80, 0.49);
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h1 style="color:green;">Vertical Text Emphasis Position Example</h1>
    <div>
        <h3>text-emphasis-position: left;</h3>
        <p class="first">A Computer Science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles.</p>
        <h3>text-emphasis-position: right;</h3>
        <p class="second">We provide a variety of services for you to learn, thrive and also have fun!</p>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Preferring Ruby Over Emphasis Marks or Vice Versa

Some editors prefer to hide emphasis marks when they conflict with ruby text. In HTML, this can be achieved using the following CSS:

ruby {
  text-emphasis: none;
}

On the other hand, some editors prefer to hide ruby text when it conflicts with emphasis marks. This can be done with the following CSS:

em {
  text-emphasis: dot; /* Set text-emphasis for <em> elements */
}


em rt {
  display: none; /* Hide ruby inside <em> elements */
}

Browser Compatibility

The text-emphasis-position property is supported by the following browsers:

  • Chrome 99 and above
  • Edge 99 and above
  • Firefox 46 and above
  • Opera 15 and above
  • Safari 7 and above

See Also

For further exploration and related properties, you might want to check out the following CSS properties:

  • [text-emphasis-style]WebsiteUrl: Defines the style of the emphasis marks.
  • [text-emphasis-color]WebsiteUrl: Sets the color of the emphasis marks.
  • [text-emphasis]WebsiteUrl: A shorthand property that combines text-emphasis-style and text-emphasis-color.

These properties work together with text-emphasis-position to provide comprehensive control over text emphasis, allowing you to create visually appealing and culturally appropriate text emphasis in your web projects.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.