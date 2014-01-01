Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS text-decoration-line Enhancing Text Styles

Learn how to use CSS text-decoration-line to add underline, overline, and line-through to your text.

Discover available options and their uses.
thumbnail

Introduction

The text-decoration-line CSS property adds decorative lines to text elements, such as underlines, overlines, or strike-through lines. This helps highlight important text and improves readability. When using multiple text decoration properties together, it’s often more convenient to use the text-decoration shorthand property, which combines text-decoration-line, text-decoration-color, and text-decoration-style into a single declaration.

Specification

The text-decoration-line property is defined in the CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3 specification. This specification outlines the behavior and available values for text decoration properties, ensuring consistency across different web browsers.

The official specification can be found at [CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3]WebsiteUrl.

Syntax

The syntax for the text-decoration-line property is straightforward. It can take single or multiple keyword values, each specifying a different type of text decoration.

/* Single keyword */
text-decoration-line: none;
text-decoration-line: underline;
text-decoration-line: overline;
text-decoration-line: line-through;
text-decoration-line: blink;


/* Multiple keywords */
text-decoration-line: underline overline;
text-decoration-line: overline underline line-through;


/* Global values */
text-decoration-line: inherit;
text-decoration-line: initial;
text-decoration-line: revert;
text-decoration-line: revert-layer;
text-decoration-line: unset;

Explanation of Keywords

  • none: No text decoration is applied.
  • underline: Adds a line beneath the text.
  • overline: Adds a line above the text.
  • line-through: Adds a line through the middle of the text.
  • blink: The text alternates between visible and invisible. Note that this value is deprecated and not supported by all browsers.

Global Values

  • inherit: The element inherits the text decoration from its parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value (none).
  • revert: Resets the property to the browser’s default value.
  • revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet for the document language.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves as if the property is not set.

Values

The text-decoration-line property accepts several values that define the type of decoration applied to the text. These values can be used individually or combined.

none

  • Description: Produces no text decoration.
  • Example: 
    text-decoration-line: none;

underline

  • Description: Adds a decorative line beneath the text.
  • Example: 
    text-decoration-line: underline;

overline

  • Description: Adds a decorative line above the text.
  • Example: 
    text-decoration-line: overline;

line-through

  • Description: Adds a decorative line going through the middle of the text.
  • Example: 
    text-decoration-line: line-through;
  • Description: The text alternates between visible and invisible.
  • Example: 
    text-decoration-line: blink;

Combining Values

You can combine multiple values to apply more than one type of text decoration simultaneously. For example:

  • Example: 
    text-decoration-line: underline overline;
    text-decoration-line: overline underline line-through;

Global Values

  • inherit: The element inherits the text decoration from its parent element. 
    text-decoration-line: inherit;
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value (none). 
    text-decoration-line: initial;
  • revert: Resets the property to the browser’s default value. 
    text-decoration-line: revert;
  • revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet for the document language. 
    text-decoration-line: revert-layer;
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value. 
    text-decoration-line: unset;

Formal Definition

The text-decoration-line property is a fundamental part of the CSS Text Decoration Module. It is used to specify the type of line decoration applied to text elements.

Initial Valuenone
Applies ToAll elements. It also applies to ::first-letter and ::first-line pseudo-elements.
InheritedNo
Computed ValueAs specified
Animation TypeDiscrete

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the text-decoration-line property is defined as follows:

text-decoration-line = none | underline | overline | line-through | blink

Explanation:

  • none: No text decoration is applied.
  • underline: A line is added beneath the text.
  • overline: A line is added above the text.
  • line-through: A line is drawn through the middle of the text.
  • blink: The text alternates between visible and invisible. Note that this value is deprecated and not supported by all browsers.

Global Values

In addition to the specific text decoration values, the text-decoration-line property also accepts global values that control the inheritance and resetting behavior of the property:

  • inherit: The element inherits the text decoration from its parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value (none).
  • revert: Resets the property to the browser’s default value.
  • revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet for the document language.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.

Example of Formal Usage

Here is an example demonstrating the formal usage of the text-decoration-line property:

p {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
}


span {
  text-decoration-line: line-through;
}


div {
  text-decoration-line: overline;
}

In this example:

  • The paragraph (p) element will have an underline.
  • The span (span) element will have a line-through.
  • The division (div) element will have an overline.

Examples

Basic Text Decorations

This example demonstrates the use of basic text decorations such as underline, overline, and line-through.

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Basic Text Decorations</title>
    <style>
        .underline {
            text-decoration-line: underline;
        }
        .overline {
            text-decoration-line: overline;
        }
        .line-through {
            text-decoration-line: line-through;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <p class="underline">This text has an underline.</p>
    <p class="overline">This text has an overline.</p>
    <p class="line-through">This text has a line-through.</p>
</body>
</html>

Output:

  • The text in the first paragraph will have an underline.
  • The text in the second paragraph will have an overline.
  • The text in the third paragraph will have a line-through.

Combined Text Decorations

This example combines multiple text decorations to create more complex visual effects.

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Combined Text Decorations</title>
    <style>
        .combined {
            text-decoration-line: underline overline line-through;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <p class="combined">This text has underline, overline, and line-through.</p>
</body>
</html>

Output:

  • The text in the paragraph will have an underline, overline, and line-through simultaneously.

Customizing Text Decoration with Other Properties

This example combines text-decoration-line with other text decoration properties to create more refined styles.

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Custom Text Decorations</title>
    <style>
        .custom {
            text-decoration-line: underline;
            text-decoration-style: wavy;
            text-decoration-color: red;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <p class="custom">This text has a wavy red underline.</p>
</body>
</html>

Output:

  • The text in the paragraph will have a wavy red underline.

Using Global Values

This example demonstrates the use of global values such as inherit, initial, and unset.

HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Global Values</title>
    <style>
        .parent {
            text-decoration-line: underline;
        }
        .child {
            text-decoration-line: inherit;
        }
        .reset {
            text-decoration-line: initial;
        }
        .unset {
            text-decoration-line: unset;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="parent">
        <p>This text has an underline.</p>
        <p class="child">This text inherits the underline from its parent.</p>
    </div>
    <p class="reset">This text has the default decoration (none).</p>
    <p class="unset">This text resets the decoration to its natural value.</p>
</body>
</html>

Output:

  • The text in the first paragraph will have an underline.
  • The text in the second paragraph will inherit the underline from its parent.
  • The text in the third paragraph will have no decoration (default value).
  • The text in the fourth paragraph will reset the decoration to its natural value.

Browser Compatibility

Ensuring that your web designs are compatible across different browsers is crucial for a consistent user experience. The text-decoration-line property is widely supported by modern web browsers, making it a reliable choice for adding text decorations to your web pages.

Supported Browsers

  • Google Chrome: 57.0+
  • Microsoft Edge: 79.0+
  • Mozilla Firefox: 36.0+
  • Apple Safari: 7.1+
  • Opera: 44.0+

Compatibility Table

BrowserVersionRelease Date
Google Chrome57.0March 2017
Microsoft Edge79.0January 2020
Mozilla Firefox36.0February 2015
Apple Safari7.1September 2014
Opera44.0March 2017

Ensuring Cross-Browser Compatibility

While the text-decoration-line property is well-supported across modern browsers, it’s always a good practice to test your web pages on multiple browsers to ensure consistent rendering. Here are some tips to ensure cross-browser compatibility:

  1. Use Vendor Prefixes: For older browser versions, you may need to use vendor prefixes to ensure compatibility. However, for the text-decoration-line property, vendor prefixes are generally not required.
  2. Fallback Styles: Provide fallback styles for browsers that do not support the property. This can be done by using the text-decoration shorthand property, which is more widely supported.
  3. Browser Testing Tools: Utilize browser testing tools like BrowserStack, CrossBrowserTesting, or similar services to test your web pages on different browsers and operating systems.
  4. Polyfills and Shims: If you need to support older browsers that do not support the text-decoration-line property, consider using polyfills or shims to add the necessary functionality.

By following these best practices, you can ensure that your web designs look great and function consistently across all platforms.

Related Properties

When working with the text-decoration-line property, you might also find the following related properties useful for further customizing your text decorations:

text-decoration

The text-decoration property is a shorthand property that combines text-decoration-line, text-decoration-color, and text-decoration-style into a single declaration. This makes it easier to define multiple aspects of text decoration in one line of code.

Syntax:

text-decoration: line color style;

Example:

p {
  text-decoration: underline red wavy;
}

text-decoration-color

The text-decoration-color property specifies the color of the text decoration. This can be used to change the color of the underline, overline, or line-through.

Syntax:

text-decoration-color: color;

Example:

p {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-decoration-color: blue;
}

text-decoration-style

The text-decoration-style property specifies the style of the text decoration. This can be used to change the appearance of the underline, overline, or line-through.

Syntax:

text-decoration-style: style;

Values:

  • solid: A single solid line.
  • double: Two solid lines.
  • dotted: A series of dots.
  • dashed: A series of short dashes.
  • wavy: A wavy line.

Example:

p {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-decoration-style: wavy;
}

text-decoration-thickness

The text-decoration-thickness property specifies the thickness of the text decoration line. This can be used to make the underline, overline, or line-through thicker or thinner.

Syntax:

text-decoration-thickness: thickness;

Example:

p {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-decoration-thickness: 2px;
}

text-underline-offset

The text-underline-offset property specifies the offset of the underline from the text. This can be used to adjust the position of the underline relative to the text.

Syntax:

text-underline-offset: offset;

Example:

p {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-underline-offset: 5px;
}

FAQs

What does the text-decoration-line property in CSS define?

The text-decoration-line property in CSS specifies which line decorations are applied to the text, such as underline, overline, line-through, or a combination of these.

How can I apply both underline and line-through to text?

To apply both underline and line-through, use: text-decoration-line: underline line-through;.

What values are available for text-decoration-line?

The text-decoration-line property values include none, underline, overline, line-through, and blink (deprecated). Multiple values can be combined.

Can text-decoration-line be animated?

No, text-decoration-line itself is not directly animatable, but you can create animations by transitioning between styles that include different text-decoration values.

Does text-decoration-line apply to all child elements?

text-decoration-line applies to the text content of the element and may affect child elements depending on their styling. However, specific child elements can override this property.

What is the default value for text-decoration-line?

The default value for text-decoration-line is none, which means no text decoration is applied.

How can I reset the text-decoration-line property to its default value?

You can reset the text-decoration-line property to its default value using text-decoration-line: initial;.

Can I use text-decoration-line with other text decoration properties?

Yes, you can use text-decoration-line with other text decoration properties such as text-decoration-color, text-decoration-style, and text-decoration-thickness. For convenience, you can use the shorthand property text-decoration to combine these properties.

What is the blink value for text-decoration-line?

The blink value for text-decoration-line makes the text alternate between visible and invisible. However, this value is deprecated and not supported by all user agents. It is recommended to use CSS animations for blinking effects instead.

How can I ensure cross-browser compatibility for text-decoration-line?

To ensure cross-browser compatibility, test your web pages on multiple browsers and use fallback styles if necessary. Additionally, consider using browser testing tools and polyfills for older browsers. The text-decoration-line property is widely supported by modern browsers, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, and Opera.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.